Tesla proposes to open its own lithium mine

Tesla (TSLA) made some interesting claims in the recent battery day presentation. The one that caught my attention appears at around the 1 hour 40-minute mark of the presentation where Elon Musk and Drew Baglino talk about localizing the material supply chain and opening their own lithium mine.

From the battery day presentation, Musk and Baglino talk about Lithium mining

Musk correctly states that there is a massive amount of lithium on earth and enough lithium in the USA to power all US-made cars for the foreseeable future. However, most of that lithium is in deposits that are not economical to mine at today’s lithium prices and may never be economical.

10,000 acres of mining rights but no records exist of the claims

The battery day presentation included a brief statement about Tesla’s plans to mine their own lithium from lithium-bearing clay deposits in Nevada. This has of course, been picked up by many media outlets and well-publicized to the investment community, but there are some, including myself, who are skeptical about Tesla’s claims.

In the battery day presentation, Musk claimed to have rights to 10,000 acres of clay deposits at an unspecified location in Nevada. When a Mining company acquires rights to a deposit, the normal procedure is to file a claim with the US Bureau of Land Management. Mining claims are restricted to 20 acres per claim, so Tesla’s 10,000-acre mining rights would require the filing of at least 500 claims.

As of today (September 29th), a search of the Bureau of Land Management database will show that there are no active or pending mining claims in Nevada registered to Tesla, and there is no single corporate or individual entity that has claim to as many as 500 parcels of land.

If Tesla does have mining rights to 10,000 acres of clay deposits in Nevada, it is possible that the claims have been filed very recently and have not yet made it into the Bureau of Mines database. That would bring into question Tesla's second claim that they have developed a process by which metals could be extracted from those clays, since a considerable amount of testwork would be needed using samples of those clays to prove such a process.

In the battery day presentation, Musk stated that there is lithium “everywhere,” but he didn’t make any claims as to whether there are economically mineable quantities of lithium on the 10,000 acres where Tesla is alleged to have mining rights. As of today, we know nothing about those rights, no location, no drilling results, no indication that they are in an area known to have lithium deposits and no evidence that they even exist.

A pinch of salt and voila, out comes the lithium

Along with an alleged claim on 10,000 acres of mining rights, Tesla is claiming to have invented a new process for extracting lithium from clays. The process is even more mysterious than the location of the 10,000 acres.

Typically, the lithium-bearing clays in Nevada contain about 0.5% by weight of lithium which is in the form of lithium silicates, minerals known as spodumene and petalite. Neither of those minerals is soluble in water, so to extract the lithium it's necessary to either leach the clays with acid or to convert the lithium silicates to water-soluble compounds.

Tesla claims to be able to liberate the lithium using table salt (sodium chloride). To quote Drew Baglino, from the battery day presentation:

“Simply mix clay with salt, put it in water, salt comes out with the lithium, done”

There is a known process for extracting lithium from clay using sodium or potassium chloride, but that process is not as simple and straightforward as Baglino claims in the battery day presentation.

Experimental work on the extraction of lithium from Nevada clays dates back to the 1920s, and extensive work was done in the 1980s by the US Bureau of Mines, Salt lake City Research Centre (link here). Even if you don’t have a science education, it is worth looking at the referenced paper to get a feel for the complexity of the problem and the processing steps required to actually extract lithium from these clays.

Referenced in the Bureau of Mines paper is a process patented in 1959 by two chemical engineers working for the International Mineral Chemical Corporation. The patented process uses chloride salts (potassium and/or sodium chloride) to convert the silicates to lithium chloride, which is water-soluble, as described below:

Extract from US patent #28938282A

To get the lithium silicates to react with the sodium chloride, it is necessary to heat the clay/salt mixture to about 1,000 deg. C for four hours or more. It is not simply a matter of mixing the clay with salt.

It should also be noted that tests were done on two samples of clays from Northern Nevada using the salt chlorination process and only captured 27 percent and 39 percent of the lithium (versus more than 90 percent for alternate processes), which probably explains why the process has never been developed since it was patented more than 60 years ago.

Even if the lithium silicates can be extracted using common salt, the statement made by Baglino is suspect. The statement that the “salt comes out with the lithium, done” is grossly misleading. In fact, the leach solution will be a mix of lithium and other metallic salts which must be selectively removed in multiple stages by precipitation and/or crystallization.

It is possible, but highly unlikely, that Tesla has invented an alternative process for extracting lithium from Nevada clays. However, the process they are proposing can never be as simple as mixing the clay with salt, adding water and it's "done."

Development of new metal extraction processes involves extensive laboratory-scale testing specific to the mined ores since a process may work on ore from one area of the mine and not another, especially in sedimentary deposits which tend to vary in chemical and physical content.

Given Tesla’s history of announcing developments as done deals when they are years away from reality (e.g. battery swap, robotaxis, solar roof tiles, etc.), I think it's more likely that this alleged new lithium extraction process is a concept that has yet to be proven.

Tailings disposal by Elon Musk

Finally, Musk’s statement about tailings disposal is unlikely to be practical, I quote:

“we sort of take a chunk of dirt out of the ground, remove the lithium, and then put the chunk of dirt back where it was”

The lithium-bearing clays are typically not contained in a thin layer near the surface, the mine is likely to be a deep pit, something like the one shown in the picture below:

Lithium Americas proposed mine (picture from the feasibility study)

Open-pit mining involves digging a big hole in the ground, and you can’t start backfilling that hole until you have finished digging it out, 10 or 20 years later. The mine tailings, which comprise more than 90% of the material extracted from the mine, must be separated from the leach liquors (by filtration) and stacked in another area until the mine is depleted.

Show me

I sometimes think that Tesla CEO, Elon Musk lives in a land of fantasy, a world where taxis drive themselves, trains zip through vacuum tunnels, multiple human ailments can be cured with wires in the brain and Mars is habitable.

I am sure there are many in the investment community who, like myself, are wondering whether this lithium mine is real, and whether the viability of the new process has been proven.

The burden of proof is on the company - here's how Tesla can silence the skeptics:

Mining claims are public information. Tesla should identify their mining claims and publish a map, the same as all other mining exploration companies. If Tesla has developed a new process for lithium extraction, they should publish a brief description, without giving away any confidential details, along with the results of their lab tests. For credibility, those results should be verified by an independent laboratory and signed off by a qualified person. If Tesla has a clay deposit that can be mined and backfilled “as you go,” then show us a mine plan developed by a qualified engineer that indicates how this can be done.

Until Tesla can provide such proof, I remain a skeptic.

Disclosure rules

The mining industry has historically been fertile ground for stock promoters, which is why the SEC has strict disclosure rules for mining and exploration companies. If Tesla does enter the mining industry, there is no reason why it should not be subject to those disclosure rules, which require that information such as test results, drilling results and feasibility studies be prepared and signed off by qualified persons.

I am not sure it will ever happen, but I would bless the day when investors are given real verified information rather than a highly choreographed dog and pony show.

Speculation is not an investment

Tesla’s market valuation is higher than that of the world’s top three auto manufacturers combined, in spite of the fact that it sells only a tiny portion of the world’s autos at a price that only just covers the cost of manufacturing. It is about to be passed by Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) as the world’s leading supplier of electric cars, its major product. Data for 2020 from Europe strongly indicate that in a fast-growing BEV market Tesla’s sales actually fall as other suppliers enter that market.

Given Tesla's history, skeptical investors can be excused for thinking that the lithium mine and process are an attempt to create a new narrative with which to justify an inflated stock price.

Reality always catches up, it may take months or even years and there is no way to know how high it will go before enough influential people start to question its value and bring the price down to earth.

Tesla is a very risky investment, both on the short side and the long side. If you must speculate in Tesla shares, do it with a very small portion of your portfolio and take steps to limit your risk.

