A closer examination of the reasons for the large NAV discount helps us understand how we can profit from it - and why we should hope for the discount to.

To buy Naspers in order to profit from the closing of the NAV discount is likely naïve.

A persistent and a widening NAV discount

If you are looking at Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) you probably are aware of the usual investment thesis: Naspers owns 72.5% of Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) which owns 31% of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) alongside other interesting assets. While Prosus trades at a 37% discount to its NAV, Naspers trades at an even greater discount of 56%. Even after factoring in some holding company discount, the mismatch is still staggering.

Management has tried a lot to close the discount, but so far to no avail.

That said, Prosus has tracked Tencent quite precisely over the past few months. At a minimum, it looks like there are no structural obstacles to a close tracking of its main asset, or even a reduction of the NAV discount. So Prosus could realistically be the vehicle of choice to invest in Tencent at a discount.

Reasons for Naspers' discount

As far as Naspers is concerned, it is clearly suffering from being listed on the South African stock exchange, which is why I have included the ZAR/USD exchange rate in the following Yahoo Finance charts as well:

Over the long term, we can see that the NAV discount remained stable (i.e. Naspers and Tencent traded in tandem) until the South African Rand depreciated strongly (higher numbers mean you need more ZAR to buy one dollar, i.e. a weaker ZAR) due to the COVID recession and a general risk-off attitude vs. South Africa at the beginning of 2020:

As can be seen from this chart in the MSCI South Africa index profile (EZA), its underperformance is not due to general emerging markets weakness, but very likely related to South Africa itself:

Effectively, this year’s underperformance compared to other emerging markets represents a rare outlier and is due to South Africa entering the second recession in just two years in late 2019 - which is when the ZAR started to struggle.

So is there an opportunity? Will investors buy the Rand as the economy recovers and the commodity price-sensitive South Africa becomes more attractive, and will this lead to more buying of Naspers? It certainly looks like the Naspers/Tencent ratio was only dragged down by the currency movement:

As the ZAR depreciated, the MSCI South Africa perfectly mirrored the move, while Naspers could somewhat cushion the impact since Tencent outperformed. But it still inevitably lagged Tencent, since it represents a whopping 36% of the MSCI South Africa. As long as investors sell the index as a proxy for the South African economy and its currency, Naspers can’t keep pace with Tencent.

The EZA covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in South Africa and is heavily weighted towards cyclicals:

Naspers makes up the bulk of Consumer Discretionary. After excluding Naspers (which doesn't do much business in South Africa), cyclicals represent over 60% of the index.

In addition, the country’s financial situation is dire following the downgrade of its bonds to junk earlier in the year. We should therefore expect that only once the macro headwind becomes a tailwind and the EZA enjoys inflows and rallies, Naspers will be able to close at least some of the discount. Hence, ironically, betting on Naspers to close the NAV discount becomes to some extent a bet on the South African economy which actually is totally unrelated to the performance of Tencent.

Which is our opportunity?

So should you buy Naspers? Or should you rather bet on Prosus to track Tencent more closely, in addition to a - still substantial, but more modest - outperformance potential from the closing of the NAV discount? Why bet on Naspers if the success of your investment to a large extent depends on the South African economy? At that point, why shouldn't we bet directly on the economy (through a stock index or a bet on its currency), if we need it to succeed?

These questions highlight that Naspers remains a strange jackalope which is probably not very attractive for most investors. The usual fund manager hates laggards which cause underperformance as they don't participate in generalized rallies.

Personally, I like it exactly for this reason: It is certain to be undervalued and remains largely uncorrelated to other parts of my portfolio. It can move in tandem with the broader market, but it is more likely to behave idiosyncratically, depending on what Tencent does in China, which tweets come from the White House, what Naspers' management does to close the discount, what the South African economy does or where its currency goes. It could also benefit or suffer from changes to index composition rules. This means I will almost certainly have opportunities to add when other parts of my portfolio do well, or will be able to sell at a relatively good price when I want to add to other positions that are down with the broader market. Taking a page out of the John Malone playbook, over time, maintaining and trading around such an often uncorrelated and almost permanently undervalued position can produce enormous benefits to portfolio returns.

An example

First of all, pick your game: Do you want to track Tencent, but boost returns through Prosus and/or Naspers? Or do you want to profit from simple arbitrage between Prosus and Naspers?

Assuming you want to track Tencent and believe Prosus is the best tracker available, you might have owned 100 shares of TCEHY on 2/24/20, worth $5,041, when one share of PROSY was worth $14.77.

Just a few weeks later you might have profited from the Covid-19 sell-off, when TCEHY was down 17% to $42, while the far less liquid PROSY crashed 29% to $10.56, to sell some TCEHY and buy PROSY. Assuming you acted cautiously and sold just 30 of your TCEHY shares, you could buy 119 shares of Prosus from the proceeds.

Subsequently, in contrast to Naspers, Prosus recovered pretty quickly from the sell-off, outperforming even Tencent itself, as investors avoided everything related to South Africa, but believed Prosus was quite likely to at least track Tencent, which quickly became a clear-cut Covid-profiteer. Hence, your 119 PROSY shares on 5/20/20 were worth $18.16 each for a total of $2,161. If you sold and switched back to Tencent, you would now own your remaining 70 plus 38 shares from the arbitrage, worth $65.64 each, for a total of 108 shares of TCEHY, worth $7,089. Compared to simply keeping your TCEHY during the turmoil, your outperformance would have been 8%. Clearly, this example ignores Uncle Sam's share and commissions.

Similarly, if you are a hardcore value guy and simply want to get the most intrinsic value for your buck, you could switch between Prosus and Naspers, as the respective NAV discounts shrink or widen. For example, over the past two months, Naspers has tracked both Prosus and Tencent quite closely, maybe indicating that its period of underperformance has come to an end.

So it may be time to switch from PROSY to NPSNY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NPSNY, PROSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.