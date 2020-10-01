Burford Capital Limited's (BRFRF) CEO Christopher Bogart On Q2 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Burford Capital Limited (OTCPK:BRFRF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 1, 2020 8:50 AM ET

Christopher Bogart

[00:00:26] Thank you very much, Jordan, and hello, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us today for this call. As usual, with me are Jon Molot, Burford's chief investment officer and my partner and co-founder, and Jim Kilman, our chief financial officer. This is a very exciting day for us. Not only do we get to talk to you about some terrific results, but we were also able to announce this morning that we are done with the US listing process we have in the U.S. securities problems gone effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission as of yesterday afternoon. And that lets us have a little period of mechanics now and then our shares will start to trade on the New York Stock Exchange on the 19th of October, in addition, of course, to continuing to trade in London. So that's the end of a long and multimember process and we're very pleased with that outcome indeed. And I'll talk a little bit more about that in a moment. But turning to Burford and what we've been able to accomplish. I'm looking at slide three. And really, if you look at the vignettes on that slide, the numbers really speak for themselves here. We had a great half year, really some of the best in our history for investment performance. And, you know, before I even turned up some numbers, let's just set in context what has happened here. There has obviously been on a growth trajectory for a number of years. But starting in 2016 was when you really saw a big sharp uplift in the in our ability to upsize the portfolio and develop a large and robust portfolio of litigation assets. And obviously, within that period, since litigation is not the world's fastest process, we just like you, have been waiting for the investments in those in those vintages to start to produce. And what you saw in the first half of the year is that they really delivered, and they didn't just deliver. What they did was underlined our ability to produce outsized returns over and over again. Looking just at one group of related cases, we produced 423 million dollars in group realizations. That's a 56 percent IRR on those investments, return on invested capital of 194 percent.

[00:02:57] And that just feeds into what is now an 11-year track record of Burford. And within that track record, we've now generated more than one point six billion dollars of investment recoveries. And that is in our core. For litigation finance business, that's not including any of the other adjacent strategies, like complex strategies, for example, that we also run. And on that one point six billion dollars across 11 years, we've produced very consistent errors right now at 32 percent and our returns are nominal. Returns actually went up to 97 percent, return on invested capital and served to underline the point that this is this is the way this business works, this combination of settlements and outsized wins accompanied by a few losses. You know, we now have 23 separate investments in our history that have produced more than a 200 percent return on invested capital. And we've done all of this in the six-month period without any contribution, without a single dollar contribution from our YPF related assets, really showing the depth and breadth of the overall business. And it's not these are just people then this is cash, our cash balances have gone up. The large case winds that I referred to have been paying steadily. We've got receivables in the second half that have been paying steadily.

[00:04:39] And just as a reminder, you know, this is very characteristic in litigation for you to win something and then for there to be a period of time to get the cash. But 85 percent of the time, our receivables pay within six months. And in fact, if you look at the receivable balance at the end of last year, at the end of 2019, virtually all of those receivables are all paid now. So, we've got, you know, increases in profitability, increases in cash and more cash coming in the door. Before I turn you over to John to hear about the portfolio and our progress in more depth. Let me just touch on a couple of non-financial issues. So, as I said earlier, we're very excited to be done with the listing process. And, you know, I think there's no there's no real debate that the combination of the SEC process and the New York Stock Exchange process is the most rigorous regulatory process in the world. So that's a that's a significant check for Burford. And I think that we're excited not only to have been involved in that process, but with the opportunities that we think await us being able to access the domestic investment capital in the U.S., which has not historically been able to buy preferred stock.

[00:05:59] So we're excited about what that what that brings us in the future. And as you saw, we've expanded our investor relations team to take advantage of that. In addition to the rebels who has been with us in various capacities for years, we've had a jumbo arm in the in the US, a long-time specialty, finance, investor relations and sell side analyst. And so, for those of you in the U.S., we hope that you'll work with and get to know Jim. And as I said, the trading starts on the 19th of October for those shareholders who have seen the various communications about the mechanics involved in us. You know, I frankly have to apologize on behalf of the stock exchanges. You know, as a former tech executive, I have been pretty taken aback at how cumbersome and archaic these processes can be. And we regret the fact that you need to go through a little bit of complexity now yourselves for this to happen. And we also regret that the language describing this process is not quite our usual crisp, clear prose, but rather was frankly foisted on us by the exchanges. So all I can say is, you know, we think the long term benefit here dramatically outweighs the short term inconvenience that you'll experience and that we do apologize for the fact that there is a little bit of inconvenience along the way. And with that, let me turn you over to John Malot to talk about the.

Jonathan Molot

[00:07:33] Thanks, Chris, and thanks to all of you for taking the time to speak with us, as Chris says, we're really pleased with being able to report these first half results to you. And I'll be speaking to slide four to begin with. But I do want to step back in and echo something Chris said, which is we're now 11 years in and we have produced on a fairly consistent basis, very attractive, risk adjusted returns. Right. With our IRR hovered around 30 percent. We've had returns on invested capital that are quite attractive that we and we've told people in the past will pick up or tick down depending upon the duration of matters. Right. We end up with higher returns on invested capital when things run long and end up going to trial and either produce big wins or, as Chris says, occasionally losses and will have lower returns on invested capital, but still quite attractive ones with attractive IRAs for the matters that that settle earlier on. But we've generally produced consistent results from period to period such that no one period after 11 years can you say, oh, that was a fluke? You know, we have enough realizations that everybody understood. This is the nature of the business. And I think probably the other thing that investors would have recognized is we've grown significantly over the past several years from 2016, 17, 18, 19. We've put out much more capital. We've grown the team. We needed to meet demand because law firms and corporate clients needed our capital. And the legal services market had previously been ignored by the capital markets. So, we saw tremendous opportunity and we added people. But we did it in a very careful way to target the same risk adjusted returns to make sure that in meeting the demands of our clients, we were able to include in our portfolio of assets opportunities that were just as attractive as the ones that had come before it. And I have been very confident of that process and the team and have said as much on these calls twice a year. But I could understand that for investors, the question they'd like to see answered is, OK, you've grown the business quite significantly. We love that. Are you able to generate the same level of returns on this larger asset base that you've historically been able to provide?

[00:10:05] You know, have you had to sacrifice quality? Is there some sacrifice in the team or are you able to really keep up that level of returns just on a broader scale? And I think the answer with these results is a resounding yes. And if you look at slide four on the upper left, you see the acceleration of realizations which has been, you know, going from 2016 through 2020. Each first half, it's been a larger pool of realizations than the one before. And if you look on the lower left, you see that those larger sizes of realizations have translated into larger realized gains. And it's a significant uptick from 2019 to 2020 17. The first half of 17, 18 and 19 were quite impressive. We're very pleased with them. But you look at the realized gains just for the balance sheet, putting aside the group for the first half of 2020, and it's a big step up from prior years and we're really quite pleased with that. On the upper right of slide four, you can see a little bit of what I described of how the portfolio has grown and have we seen realizations from those larger pools. And just as you'd expect, when you look at that slide, of course, you're going to see a larger portion of the 2015 vintage generating returns than you would of a later vintage. Right. As you as you get to more recent, less mature vintages, you're going to see a larger portion of the deployment still outstanding with the earlier vintage. You see a larger portion of the vintage has concluded and generated realizations with the one caveat which I'll return to or one exception, which is in the caveat. It's a positive that 2019 has already reached the vintage of investments put on in 2019, has already delivered substantial realizations to your investors in the first half of 2020. And I'll get back to that in a few minutes. I'm in the lower rate of slide four. I think it's important to note the composition of income from our capital provision assets. Right. You know, we've heard investors who have been very impressed with our results in the past, but they really wanted to see large realizations and they wanted to see it for. Non YPF assets, and if you look at the composition of income in the first half of 2019, broken down into how much was realized versus unrealized, how much came from YPF related assets versus non, you see the balance there. If you look at 2020 in the first half, zero came from YPF assets. It's all from nine YPF assets and the vast bulk of it is from realizations as opposed to fair value adjustments. Right. You've got 251 million dollars and 65 of that's fair value in 186 of it is realized gains. I would like to say, though, that 65 in fair value adjustments is nothing to sneeze at. And it's something that I'm quite pleased about when we put out an orange in April, just updating the market on progress in our cases, we pointed out we had already enjoyed some successes in cases, a portion of which were in matters that were very close to being final and therefore could lead to realizations quite rapidly. And indeed, that's come to pass. We've enjoyed those realizations in the first half of 2020, but there were many others that we said we've enjoyed successes that could be tailwinds, but there'll be an appellate process and we were very pleased with the progress of the portfolio in those cases, but we did not expect final realizations during this period.

[00:14:05] And so the fair value adjustments we've said repeatedly over time only take into account a fraction of the income we would realize when those matters concluded, if they concluded successfully. So, the fact that we have progress in cases, trial wins and such from matters that are not fully realized is a positive, not a negative. But of course, investors wanted to see realized gains and we've delivered there as well. So, we're just very pleased with how the portfolio has performed in the first half of 2020. Turning to slide five, there's a little more granularity on the breakdown of where the realizations came from. On the left side, you see it broken down group wide and on the balance sheet. And you see a further breakdown between realizations from our capital provision, direct portfolio, and the capital provision indirect portfolio. And it may be worth a reminder on capital provision in direct that we've long said that the capital provision in direct portfolio is a not as long term. It's a shorter term or medium duration asset class where we have, we have much greater control over the progress of the litigation and over the ability to settle. And we were able to move on for assets which constituted about 70 percent of the portfolio of outstanding cash as of December 2019, turn those into cash, demonstrating the medium term liquidity from this strategy, which we've always said was there and we've been able to show turning to the right side of slide five, you see further description of those 10 related assets that Chris. But we had made a concentrated bet on an asset where we had a great we had very high conviction and we're very pleased that that that has resolved favorably in a complete win and that has generated 423 million dollars of realizations, group wide of which 279 million is realized gain for the balance sheet. That's 266 million realizations, 172 of which is gain. And mind you, the balance sheet numbers don't take into account that on the additional hundred million plus that that the funds would have earned the balance sheet.

[00:16:46] And you are investors will earn performances and which is a positive. And I think it's important to see this as yet another example of what we've been saying for some time, that outsized returns are not a one off in this business. They are part and parcel of the business model that when we take matters into our portfolio and we have a diverse array of matters, we don't know whether any particular matter is going to be the one that settles early, delivers a decent return. We can recycle that capital and move on or whether it's going to go the distance, in which case if it wins, it could mean a much, much larger return, a home run, or it could mean in a smaller number of cases, a loss. All we know is that when we take these matters into our portfolio, we negotiate deals and price them in such a way that the returns are going to be attractive for early settlements and we are going to share in truly outsized returns for the matters that go the distance. And so, when we have a matter that generates high returns, Chris mentioned before, just the number of resolutions we've had that have generated returns on invested capital greater than 200 percent, that's not a one off. It's not liked the diamond in the rough. It's not that we happen to have found a particular opportunity and will we be able to find it again? That's not at all the way it works, the way that is just part and parcel of our portfolio.

[00:18:22] When we underwrite a matter and price it and negotiate the deal and decide to include it in our portfolio and put capital out, we go through all the possible permutations. We model out all the things that can happen in the case, ranging from the very high-end recovery to the complete loss to the settlements in between. And we know that is that the high-end returns are one of the possible scenarios. And we have enough matters in our portfolio that some number of them historically have traditionally generated those kinds of returns. So we're very pleased with this is just yet another example of that fact about what our business model is turning to slide six or kind of finish with the question I started with, which is as you've grown and you've delivered, you know, greater returns on an absolute basis, you see on the right slide that we're up over a billion and a half of realizations from our capital provision to that portfolio alone. Are you able to maintain the return levels that you were able to achieve in earlier periods when you had a smaller portfolio and you see on the left slide? The answer is yes, we are that. In fact, the IRR ticked up slightly to 32 percent. But we've had consistent IRR throughout our history. And the return on invested capital, in fact, has gone up to 97 percent. So as Chris said, we're just really pleased to be able to report these results. I have had confidence in the in the portfolio throughout. And but I'm very glad to be able to show you what I've long known. And just a note, you know, I mentioned on that two slides ago that 2019, those investments we put on in 2019 have contributed significantly to our realized gain in 2020. And just think about that. You know, 2019 was a year when to the outside world Burford appeared perhaps like it was under siege. There were people that were questioning Burford business model and potential. Meanwhile, our team was very hard at work. We maintained our relationships with law firms and corporate clients. We continue to put on deals. We can maintain rigorous underwriting. We put out lots of money and didn't let the public noise distract us. And there's some irony that during a period when outsiders were questioning whether Burford was doing well, we internally at Burford were working hard and now you in 2020. Whether you're a long term holder who, you know, held stock and maintained faith or you're new to it, I'm really pleased that you've been able to benefit now from the hard work we put in last year. And so, I'm just really pleased with the results. And with that, I will turn it back to Chris.

Christopher Bogart

[00:21:27] Thanks very much, John, I'm going to speak to Slide seven and eight, but I'm going to do that quite quickly because John has largely, largely stolen my thunder. But I think the point to be made here and you've seen these slides before and they just are our effort graphically to illustrate to you what John and I have both been saying orally, that that location and the way that we construct our litigation portfolio has a rhythm to it and the set of reasonably predictable outcomes. And so, if you look at slide seven, you know what you see there are those three possible outcomes. We make investments. The capital is deployed, and the cases go on and they either win or lose or settle. And those are the only three outcomes. Litigation comes to an end. It's not something that is open ended and the process drives it along. And I think what's notable there is that 90 percent of the time, 90 percent of. I our returns are high because, you know, there aren't very many capital provision businesses out there where every single investment you make a complete loss of all of your capital is just not only possible, but part of the expected outcome of some portion of your book. And so the pricing for our capital is appropriately high to reflect that risk, and I think people in the in the legal market understand and appreciate that our pricing and these returns are not inconsistent with the historical returns of lawyers who have taken risk in cases. So, it's not as though we're doing something that is outside the norm.

[00:23:40] What we're doing is we're doing it in a repeatable process at scale with professional investment management. And so, if you turn to slide eight, what that shows you is that when we do lose, we lose very asymmetrically. So, our losses are small compared to the ones that are big. And if you look at the right side of this graph, that not only shows you all of the big wins, but if you look at the green shading, those are just the 20, 20 big wins. So, again, to sort of underline the point, this is the way this business works, you know, we will consistently have, in our view, the spread of outcomes over time, settlements in the middle, classes to the left and larger ones to the right. Now, what makes this business somewhat difficult, and we've said this before from a public market perspective, is that we are buy and hold investors. We're dependent on the operation of the litigation process, this which does not organize itself neatly for quarterly or semiannual reporting to shareholders. Judges decide things when judges decide things. And we will clearly continue to have terrific periods like we have in the first half of this year. And we will also continue to have periods where much less happens on an individual or even a portfolio wide basis.

[00:25:11] We're not yet at the stage of being able to have a smooth, predictable outcome as to either timing or merits results. But frankly, that's why we get paid the returns that we get paid. If this business were easy and predictable and smooth, then banks would do it. You wouldn't be generating these kinds of returns and you wouldn't need. Perfect. So, turning to slide nine. Let's talk a little bit about covid, and I think the thing to start with, with respect to our business and litigation, is to remember that we are not a business like a hotel or a restaurant or an airline where a day without new business means that business is gone forever. A restaurant that doesn't sell a meal tonight doesn't get to sell twice as many tomorrow. But that's not true in our business. Litigation as I've just been belabouring is not an immediate and speedy process. And that's true around its commencement as well as around its progression once come out. So, what that means is that if you have a disruption to the system, as we've certainly had this year, that doesn't cause litigation that wasn't brought to go away. It simply causes it to be brought later. It is very rare for us to see a case that comes to us and that has to be filed immediately or it will become untimely in many instances. You've got six years to sue everything so there's no rush. And, you know, as investors, we would sometimes wish there was a little bit more rush in the court and litigation process. But the reality is that there just isn't.

[00:27:00] And so what we saw earlier this year was, you know, in the in the first spike of the pandemic, sort of March, April and May, we really saw a significant freeze in activity in the legal system. Generally, courts gave in to delay in many cases, not always. We had we had certainly activity in cases, but there were certainly no trials and lots of cases didn't move forward as rapidly as they otherwise would have. Lawyers had to adjust to a new way of working. And frankly, if you're a lawyer and you know, all of a sudden you're setting up your office in your living room and trying to manage a bunch of cases remotely seeking litigation finance for a brand new case that doesn't need to be brought yet is not going to be the type of thing on your mind. And so, we saw a sharp fall in new business written and we saw a deployment on existing matters that was less severe because some of those cases were continuing on. But we certainly saw that number fall because there were also cases that simply didn't do very much. And as a result, our capital didn't go up. This is not a bad thing from our perspective, we actually often make more money when things go more slowly. It can be aggravating, but it doesn't necessarily hurt our earnings. It often enhances them when we have when we have time-based multiples involved in our investment patterns. And as a new business, you know, I think our view is that when the world normalizes, you will see a return to our historical patterns. When that happens, I think as a matter of some conjecture. If you'd asked me six weeks ago what I thought about the second half of twenty twenty, I would have given you a pretty optimistic answer, because at that point it felt to me just from the sort of fabric of the legal world as a of things were coming back. It felt like kids were going back to school. It felt like courts were figuring out how to reopen and conduct trials, and it felt like lawyers were going back to their offices. Now, with a resurgence in covid cases, that picture is less clear to me and I think he will continue to see litigation delays this fall. But at the same time, you'll continue to see progress. We have a case going to trial, I think, in three weeks.

[00:29:35] Significant volume of disputes for years and years and years to come, and many of those disputes won't even be started for years. This is exactly the experience that we had with the financial crisis. We did quite a lot of financial crisis litigation arising out of events a decade ago, but we didn't do any in 20 in 2009. That litigation came in four years and continued to support the business. And I think that we expect to see the same thing here. So certainly, you see these short-term impacts on the business. But I don't think that we regard those as the cause for any sort of concern over the long term. So, with that, let me turn you to Jim.

James Kilman

[00:30:24] Thanks, Chris. So turning to slide 10, although Chris and John have talked about how this is a period where significant realizations and realized gains drove our results, it's also worth noting that we did have a modest level of unrealized gains during the half, as well as a reminder, we are required under IFRS to fair value our legal financial assets for a small number of them, primarily our YPF related assets. We have historical sales-based values to factor into our fair value since there were no significant sales transactions or other case developments on the YPF related assets during the first half. We've not changed our carrying value for them, which remains at 773 million dollars. As a consequence, none of our unrealized gains during the period were YPF related. Then for the vast majority of our legal financial assets, as we've talked about, we fair value them based on policy prescribed percentage marks up or down, based on case progress, pretrial rulings, trial outcomes, appeal wins and the like. To provide some more transparency on these fair value judgments on the portfolio, we've included a new table in note 13 of our financial statements that provide some data on how these policy prescribed percentages have actually been applied. So, I'd encourage you to take a look at that. As John touched on during the first half of 2020, we did have positive progress in a number of cases in our capital provision, direct portfolio, as you would expect, as our portfolio continues to seasoned and mature. This drove 68 million dollars of unrealized gains during the period. Even with those gains, though, our total unrealized gain on the capital provision, direct portfolio setting YPF aside remains quite modest at only 12 percent of carrying volume. In our 2013 results are US, which we issued on April 28, we reported on some significant favorable portfolio case progress in 2020 so far. We thought it would be helpful here today to show how some of that progress translated into results during the first half. The table on the bottom right of Slide 10 is designed to do that. Focusing on the balance sheet, only moments for amount for a moment, we said in April that we had final matters that could generate 300 million dollars of ultimate cash receipts and 200 million of income over time. As we emphasized at that time, those are the amounts we expected to receive in total from those matters over their lives.

[00:33:15] However, during the first half, much of that actually happened from the matters referenced in the April are in us, we had 272 million of realizations, some of which were receivables, a period end, but all of which are on track to produce cash receipts. And those realizations produced one hundred and seventy-three million dollars of realized gain. We also said in April that we had earlier stage matters that we expected to ultimately produce 100 million dollars of income, as you would expect, those matters are not as far along. So, it didn't produce realizations during the first half, but the progress in those cases did drive 42 million dollars of unrealized gain during the period. So, in aggregate, for the balance sheet, the matters we referred to in April generated two hundred and seventy-two million of realizations during the first half and eighteen millions of income. And to be clear, the cases we reference in April. But we've been collecting substantially on those receivables as the second half has progressed. However, despite the pandemic's impact on the market environment, we were able to generate 170 million of proceeds from our capital provision in direct assets. You described these in the past as a medium-term source of liquidity for us, and they certainly delivered that in the first half. Our total of 224 million dollars of cash receipts for the first half of 2020 was in line with the same period last year and provided significantly more cash than we needed for expenses and even our deployments in the period. Importantly, however, the large amount of capital provision, direct realizations during the first half left us with two hundred and eighty-one dollars millions of receivables on June 30. Those have begun to turn into cash. And as that continues, it bodes well for our cash generation during the second half of the year.

[00:35:14] To recap our liquidity picture, we turn to Slide 12, where you see we ended the first half with 262 dollars million of cash and cash management assets. We had 281 million dollars receivables on June 30 for a total of 543 million of assets that either our cash or would be expected to become cash fairly soon, which is why we feel quite comfortable about our current liquidity position. The total of cash and receivables on June 30 was almost twice what we had a year earlier and 73 percent higher than our highest previous total for a first half period. And it's worth noting that by September 15 of this year, 86 million of those receivables had turned into cash already and our cash and cash management balance stood at over 300 million dollars. We built up that liquidity without raising any external capital for the balance sheet and almost two years and without issuing any debt since early twenty eighteen, which pretty clearly indicates the cash generative power of the business. On the right-hand side of Slide 12, we lay out some highlights of our capital structure. We remain very conservatively levered with a net debt to tangible assets ratio of 14 percent, dramatically lower than our covenant level of 50 percent. Our debt structure continues to be longer dated than our average assets. Our debt is laddered with our nearest maturity almost two years away, and even that could be covered several times over by the level of cash receipts we've generated in each of the last several years. Given our liquidity in our rock-solid balance sheet, we feel quite comfortable that Burford is well positioned for both the opportunities and the challenges that lie ahead. And with that, I'll turn it back to Chris.

Christopher Bogart

[00:37:00] Thanks, John. And just to wrap up on slide 13, as you can tell from the very long presentation, we're pretty excited about what has happened so far this year. And we're also pretty excited about the future. We think that Burford is very well positioned from both a market and a financial perspective, especially considering our cash liquidity and our access to significant fund capital to be able to capitalize on the opportunities that we see ahead. And we're thrilled with where things stand right at the moment. So rather than me alone anymore about our enthusiasm, why don't we pause and take your questions?

Mike Brooks

[00:38:11] Our first question comes via the webcast from Mike Brooks of Aberdeen Standard Investments asking, please, can you provide an update on YPF? What is the potential timetable and scenarios from here and the relevant, if any, from the Argentina debt restructuring?

Christopher Bogart

[00:38:35] Thanks, Mike, so cases, both the Peterson and the eastern part of the cases are currently pending in the trial court in the southern district of New York. So that's the federal court in Manhattan. And as those of you who have followed these cases now, we have won decisively on the question of jurisdiction for the U.S. courts, but was the important first half of this case and that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Now, having one of the cases are in what we would call sort of a normal litigation posture where they are proceeding through discovery right now and then after discovery or have a period of motion practice followed ultimately by a trial. The court has set a schedule for those cases to move along quite rapidly. And they are moving along as we speak. You know, this is litigation. So, there will be doubtlessly be twists and turns along the way. But right now, they're behaving like a normal piece of large dollar contract litigation, which is exactly what this case is. The as we as we've long as long explained that the litigation judgment, a litigation that is entirely unrelated to the sovereign debt picture, which is an actual set of agreements between the lenders and a country, there is obviously no such contractual agreement in litigation and arbitration. And so, the two processes, the two systems operate entirely independently. And so, the debt restructuring doesn't have any impact one way or the other on these claims, just as the just as the default prior to the restructuring didn't have any effect and didn't cause us any particular anxiety.

Lawrence Anderson

[00:40:27] We have another question from Lawrence Anderson of [indiscernible] asking congratulations on your progress. Have you seen any major changes in the competitive environment for litigation finances? Is your leadership position widening?

Christopher Bogart

[00:40:43] So it's an interesting question when you look at when you look across the market, because certainly there is more capital than there ever has been going into the legal finance market. If you went back some years, much of that capital was coming from small venture capital like players. Some of those players have grown and some of them have struggled and left the market. And you've seen also attempts a new entry that has been somewhat constrained this year by the pandemic and by liquidity dynamics for their backers. So, it certainly considers itself to have a very robust market position in the market. And we don't think that that has changed. But there's also no question but that we will continue to see entry into this market. And from our perspective, that's a very good thing. And we've always taken that position. The reason we think entry is good is because the potential users of litigation finance capital are incredibly diffuse. You know, they basically include every law firm and every company that has claims out there in the world and for it to be a normal and accepted part of your corporate finance practice to make use of this capital, just like in any other area of corporate finance, there needs to be a robust market. If Burford were the only player, you know, a monopolist player in this marketplace, it would not be nearly as large. And so, what we have long done is actually welcomed entry. In the most recent example of us of our industry leadership is just a just a month or so ago, we announced the formation of the International Legal Finance Association, the very first trade association for this industry. So, we've taken a formal form of and leadership role and things like that. We think just cement our position in the market, but also normalise the use of this capital broadly in the sector. And we think that's a positive for us.

Julian Roberts

[00:43:02] Thanks very much. A couple from if it's all right, the first one is, are you able to give us any idea of the of the credit worthiness of the defendant in the cases behind the newly recognized receivable and any further expectations around the timing of receipts? I know you've already commented on that. And then the second one. So obviously, to try and help analysts. Is there anything that we can monitor which might give us an idea of the sort of resurgence of litigation funding opportunities for you, or will we basically just have to wait for the next results? Is there any other indicator we can look at?

Christopher Bogart

[00:43:56] So in terms of credit worthiness of the defendant in the in the related cases, you know, we have been publishing for a little while now that our concentration tables where we were we talk about the industries that that are large cases are involved in and those related cases were involved in the insurance industry. And I think that it's fair to say that there is that we have no concerns about credit worthiness at all in terms of the payers of the judgments that in terms of timing, this is really just a mechanical question. So, you know, we've said that these are a group of related cases. And so, what that basically means is that each of the cases is a separate litigation matter pending in its own court. And so, what happens after the comprehensive win that we have here is, you know, each court has to deal with its own processes and some of them are faster than others. But there's nothing there's nothing substantive that that stands in between these cases paying and today. So, the question is just one of mechanics, and it's the speed at which each court process goes through and, you know, stamp's the various papers and all of the other administrative steps that need to happen. And that's why when we have these receivables after cases resolve that the vast majority of them pay within six months. And indeed, you probably would have seen more of these paid by now if it weren't for the fact that these cases resolved really very late in the first half. So, I don't have a precise prediction about timing, but this is not as though there are multiple stages more of litigation to go here. In terms of how to sort of externally monitor the markets, I think unfortunately there really isn't is the simple fact of the matter. There's not you know; litigation is a is a pretty local activity and it's sufficiently diffuse as well in terms of scale. So even if you were to, you know, log on to the US court system and watch new filings in a particular court, that even that wouldn't help you, particularly because a lot of those filings are going to be in cases that wouldn't be attractive to us as a financing matter. And so you'd have to really dig in and do a lot of research to figure out, you know, gee, I'm seeing now a resurgence in, you know, large dollar antitrust cases in the United States, for example, that would be pretty difficult to track on any sort of basis. So, I wish I could help you more with that. But I don't I don't see it, unfortunately.

Julian Roberts

[00:46:48] Thank you anyway.

James Hamilton

[00:46:58] Thank you. The tour is I'd like to try to help with if you can, please. Firstly, obviously, whilst the pandemic is terrible, my observation is there's an enormous amount of economic disruption. I was just wondering, in terms of quantum, how do you sort of view this versus the disruption that we saw in the global financial crisis and what specifically thinking about areas is breach of contract where a company has said, I want X by Y date and for a whole variety of reasons, that hasn't materialized. It would be the first. The sort of second is if there is a huge volume of litigation finance questions. Volumes. Would you see the mix out of things like complex strategies where you have a lot of flexibility that you mentioned and therefore over the next few years, the mix of the portfolio might shift? And finally, we don't want to be too greedy. I was just wondering if you could. I appreciate that. You know, a huge number of cases settle, but assuming that your cases don't settle, and they all went to trial, I'm just wondering what sort of proportion of your caseload could deliver? What I would describe as, you know, an exceptional result, such as the one you've posted today.

Christopher Bogart

[00:48:11] So let me start and then I'm going to ask John also to chime in on this, the when you talk about litigation arising from the pandemic, I really think you're talking about two things. They're not just one. One is claims that are actually caused by the pandemic. And James, for example, you referenced breach of contract claims. So certainly, you're going to see lots of litigation that is, you know, effectively fault or loss allocation litigation. And I'm sure we'll see some of that. That's obviously much more widespread than it was in the in the financial crisis, because everybody has been affected in some way or other by the pandemic, whereas, you know, very much fewer, many fewer people in the global financial crisis actually had a cause of action arising out of something that went awry. But I think John will have some further thoughts on that before I turn it over to John and John Wall to talk with these other the other two questions as well. I would just come and briefly Onex and complex strategies and so on. And I think the answer there is two parts. One is we're obviously very opportunistic. And so if we you know, if we see, you know, a gold rush of opportunities in core litigation finance that we really like, you know, we'll obviously allocate capital there in preference to some of the other opportunities that we might see in adjacencies. The other thing going on, though, is the complex strategies. Business, as we've been practicing it thus far, really relies on a not only a robust M&A market, but a robust M&A market with fairly high prices and not so much stress. And so, I think that leaving allocation aside, you're likely to see low volumes from us in in that strategy for the for the near term, at least until we see a return to know more robust M&A. You know, I didn't talk about this when I was talking about covid numbers, but, you know, one of the other factors, covid numbers, of course, for us is we're also very sensitive to market conditions. So, we were in addition to the legal industry closing down, we were also cautious about, you know, both credit worthiness and desirability of matters which caused us to slow our own decline somewhat. And that's true. And company strategies as well. We're not going to chase, you know, an opportunity that we think is potentially unrewarding just for the sake of doing the business John.

Jonathan Molot

[00:50:54] Sure. So those are great questions. And to the first one, in terms of the mix of litigation in volume and the third and what the return profile would be, I would say sort of following up on Chris's theme that the financial crisis created litigation in two ways. One very specific. Right, that the particular, you know, residential mortgage backed securities that collapsed. There were holders of those that had claims. So, if you were an investor in a financial instrument and you were a victim of fraud, you had a claim. And that led to a lot of specific litigation. But there was a and I suppose you'd say the comparable category of litigation today would be where there's covid related interruption of business or triggering the breach of a contract. And there could be litigation over who bears the risk, as Chris says. But then there was a second respect in which the financial crisis led to litigation finance opportunities that I think is the same today as it would have been then and perhaps even broader, as Chris said, because of the greater magnitude of the disruption globally. And that is people don't tend to sue each other when deals go well, they see each other when things go badly. If both parties to a contract make money, they're not they're not in litigation. It's only when they don't make money that they're litigating over who has to bear that risk. And when things go badly, not only are there therefore more litigation claims in the aftermath, but companies lack the capital to finance those claims right there. They're busy with whatever their legal budgets are. They're hiring lawyers to deal with corporate matters, defensive matters, regulatory matters. They don't have the budget for the extra litigation. And we've long talked about how it's an accounting matter. Affirmative litigation doesn't pay, and the CFO won't want to increase the budget for it because it reduces earnings. It increases expenses, reduces earnings at. You traded a multiple times earnings that it further depresses your valuation, so you've got companies who have more claims, they don't have the money to finance them. And then you have law firms who are going to see a slowdown in their corporate work in a routine matters, and therefore, they are looking for alternative sources of business and revenue to keep their lawyers busy and they need cash. So those two things together mean that law firms are out there trying to win more of the business that corporations don't want to pay by the hour for. And there's more litigation. And that's what we found in the aftermath of the financial crisis. And I think it is beginning to appear now. We're seeing glimmers of it. But as Chris said, you know, the initiation of litigation is not an immediate thing. It's something that happens over time. But we are clearly seeing companies that would not have come to us for litigation finance before they wouldn't have thought of us as a source of finance.

[00:54:15] But they are sitting with claims that may be pandemic related, may not be directly related to the pandemic. And they and they're coming to us for finance because the economic fallout from covid has hurt their balance sheet, hurt their income statement, and they need the money. On the question of returns, your third question, you know, how much will they resemble the returns from this particular set of matters? In fact, it's always going to be the case. The returns on invested capital in the IRR, as we've enjoyed from those hand related investments, when we model out any new pretrial matter, we're taking pre litigation matter at the outset, we're going to look for that level of return. Where the matter is, is something that that would go all the way to trial. So, as I said sort of earlier on, there's going to be a spectrum of possibilities. If those matters settle early, then then we would earn lower returns on invested capital but might have comparable IRAs where they run longer. We'd expect much higher ones. And you make the point that actually if you're someone who thinks I'm more interested in absolute returns, it is the case that that's that in downturns, settlements may take longer. People may drag things out because they want to postpone the payment. And that can lead to, in fact, higher absolute returns in the long run. But, you know, that's all. Again, we're building a portfolio. I can't predict with precision how any particular matter in the portfolio will perform. All I can say is, you know, that's been our experience in the past. But within the portfolio, there are going to be matters that will produce those kinds of outsized returns. That's what's happened.

Peter Webster

[00:56:10] Our next question comes by the webcast from Peter Webster of Janus Henderson, given the likelihood of dispute inflation linked to pandemic disruption. Are you looking to raise more external capital to fund growth?

Christopher Bogart

[00:56:27] So I think we are in the same position we have been in for years with respect to our capital structure and access to capital, which is that by having a multiplicity of capital sources, we are comfortable that we're never in a position of being, you know, forced capital raises and that instead lets us be opportunistic. So in addition to the balance sheet, which obviously has to be a very, very significant cash on it and also a significant amount of debt capacity, we also, of course, have our private funds business where we have hundreds of millions of dollars of incremental dry powder available to us and quite likely the ability to access more capital there should we need it. So, it's not something you know, it's not as though we view it as a binary issue. We just watch market conditions and act appropriately. But as Jim said during his presentation, you know, we we've done what we've done without having to raise any external capital at all for the last couple of years. And so, we certainly don't feel any compulsion to do that either.

Andrew Shepherd-Baron

[00:57:50] Okay, thank you, art related questions from me, if I may, on the cash, if you look at the narrowest definition of cash received and in the first half, it is basically capital provision direct 46 million dollars. Obviously, if you've got some short-term receivables relating to that, if all of those come in in the second half on that narrow definition, how much would that then total in terms of cash this year? And second question is that, given what you said about the latest proceedings, et cetera, if it takes time to collect cash, is it unlikely? I'm sure it's not impossible. But is it unlikely that we would see further significant cash coming in on capital provision, direct cases in the second half? Thanks.

Christopher Bogart

[00:58:43] So in turn, the first question I wanted, gentlemen, as to the second question, I think the simple answer is that we don't know we don't know this period and we don't know in any period. You know, we are you know, in most cases, you know, there's a pretty short advance period where we know or think that there might be cash coming from a case, there might be a case resolving. And it's just extremely difficult to predict because we're in the hands of both of when judges decide and also when corporate litigants choose to settle, you know, the fourth quarter of every calendar year. You know, historically, this is not even in relation to Burford, you know, historically is a period of active litigation settlement because, you know, I used to do this in my in my prior job when I was the general counsel of Time Warner. You know, you sort of get to the end of the year and you go dicker with the CFO about how much free cash he had and you'd make some settlement offers to resolve litigation that otherwise you thought next year we're likely to go and do something and you try to take advantage of getting out early.

[00:59:51] And, you know, I think we simply don't know in the fall of 20/20 what that's going to look like for corporate defendants. So I think it's a -- it's a wholly unpredictable outcome at this moment, you know, but once again, you know, other than the fact that we're a public company and public investors like to see, you know, growth and predictability, you know, frankly, from the business perspective, from a purely cash perspective, you know, something that we're indifferent to. You know, we tend to make more money when matters take longer. And so, while we're happy for things to settle and go off risk and produce cash, we're also perfectly happy for them to stay outstanding and for our return multiples to keep on growing. You know, and indeed, there are moments in the business where we're sort of crossing our fingers and hoping something doesn't resolve at a particular point in time, because if it doesn't, then it goes on trips, another multiple increment. So, there is a there is a tension between, you know, the market's desire for smoothness and predictability and the way to maximize cash earnings in this business. Jim, do you want to take the first one?

James Kilman

[01:01:04] Sure. I think I understand your question. You know, if you take the 46 million in cash that we got from the capital provision direct segment in the first half, and I think it is fair to assume that virtually all of the receivables relate to our capital provision, direct assets, the capital provision, indirect realizations tend to turn into cash very quickly. So if you do assume that all 281 million of receivables come in, in the in, in and you kind of goes back to the 46, then you would get, I believe, 327 million that that effectively is the cash number. If all of the receivables had had paid in the current period, you could also, I suppose, take a look at it and say that increase in receivables during the period was 262 million, in which case the equivalent number would be 308 million.

Portia Patel

[01:02:20] Thank you for taking my questions. I've got to please on capital provision in direct, so the first one is just turning to Kashagan. So, of the two hundred and twenty four million cash receipts, U.S. Flagged capital provision in direct accounting for 170 million of those. But it's PNL contribution in terms of the realized gains relative to cost seems to be just three million. So therefore, should we conclude that the return on the 170 million of invested capital for complex strategies is very low single digit? And secondly, given that the portfolio on balance sheet of complex strategies now stands at 46 million, down from 183 in December. And clearly, as you've explained, it's been an important source of cash for you in this half and in recent periods. I'd just be interested to know what your expectation of cash to come back from these outstanding conflicts.

Christopher Bogart

[01:03:32] Many concerns, and in the case of the result of a credit worthiness and so on, so that was a conscious decision. But that's correct. As to as to the remaining assets, you know, when you say it's been an upward trend of cash for us, you know, I'd probably not agree with that. Frankly, what it's been is a place where we have been able to deploy cash with a more predictable, more reliable pace of getting that cash back again at moderate returns, returns that are much less significant than our litigation finance returns, but better, frankly, than just keeping the cash in the bank. And so, you know, it's been we are we've always been in complete control about how much cash we want to put into that strategy. And again, as you can see, we have the ability to get the cash back out of it pretty expeditiously, if that's our choice to do so. So, you know, at any given time, we're obviously cash rich right now and we're comfortable with the positions and in the remaining assets. So, it's not something that we feel any need to raise to do. We'll just be opportunistic about getting that cash back in from investments at the appropriate point.

John Dalton

[01:04:54] Our next question comes via the webcast from John Dalton asking the retail bonds continue to trade at elevated levels. Has there been any thought given to bond buyback or refinancing?

Christopher Bogart

[01:05:08] So I agree with you, I think the bond is nuts, and I actually think they're an extraordinarily good deal right now. I also find the pricing on the screen to not necessarily be reflective of the pricing in the market. And I say this from personal experience, because John and I actually bought some of the bonds a while ago and we were we were consistently unable to lay our hands on them for the prices that the screens suggest they trade out. So, I think that's a murky world out there. But as we said in the in our liquidity discussion, in the interim report, you know, this is an area where we're prepared to be entirely opportunistic with respect to our debt capital in both directions. So, we're prepared to be opportunistic purchasers, you know, especially in view of the fact that there's a maturity and a couple of years for one of those Bond series. And we're also prepared to be opportunistic issuers, again, depending on market conditions.

Christopher Bogart

[01:06:27] And I enjoyed talking so much that I realize that we have gone now for well over an hour. So, there's one more question. I'm happy to take it, but otherwise we can certainly call callers to Aquos and not bring you further today.

David Jones

[01:06:48] Hello. Good afternoon. I wanted to ask you, please, at which stage would you think that Burford would sort of move from continually expanding balance sheets and have, you know, using all the cash it gets to invest in more cases? And at what point would you consider producing larger distributions for shareholders?

Christopher Bogart

[01:07:11] So thanks, that's a that's a great question and, you know, I think our answer to that really boils down to the quality of opportunity that we see. You know, we've built now over the past 11 years the market leading business with a with a great market presence in an expanding field. And, you know, given that given the effort and cost that have gone into building our position and the fact that we've demonstrated that as gonna take you through in detail, you know, we're still able to generate very high returns on capital when we deploy it. It seems it seems a little bit foolish not to take advantage of that market position and continue to grow and continue to deploy capital to the extent that we believe we can continue to make attractive returns on that. So, the market is still at that stage, and I think we still have the mindset of continuing to take advantage of what we've built and continuing to drive returns for shareholders. But we're certainly sensitive to all of the shareholder dynamics in play here. And with that, I think given that we're almost at a quarter past the hour, I think John and Jim and I and the entire rest of the American team would like to thank all of you very much, not only for participating in this call today and hearing us out, but also for your support over the last year or so, especially given that this has been a more tumultuous period for various reasons in the global economy and more locally, the barford. And we hope that the combination of these results and our explanation of the business and the U.S. listening that you're about to see coming to fruition provides people with a strong degree of comfort about what this business is and what it's capable of delivering. We look forward to continuing to speak with you about the business and in the months and years ahead. Thank you all very much for participating.

