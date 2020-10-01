By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

September 2020 was the first losing month for the broad market index since the large drawdown in March. The Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) proved their defensive bonafides, outperforming in the September sell-off by 241bp on the month as depicted in the chart below.

Source: Bloomberg

The Dividend Aristocrat strategy has historically outperformed in down markets. The graph below depicts the performance of the Dividend Aristocrats versus the broad S&P 500 index from which they are pulled in each of the last six down years for stocks - 1990, 2000-2002, 2008, and 2018 - in the past three decades.

This ability to outperform in down markets, and keep pace in up markets has allowed the dividend growth strategy to beat the broader market over the past thirty-plus years. Since the beginning of 1990, owning S&P 500 components with at least a 25-year history of growing their dividends has outperformed the broad S&P 500 (SPY) by 1.78% per year.

Source: Bloomberg

Despite the tendency for the Dividend Aristocrats to outperform in down markets, the strategy has lagged in 2020. For the full year, the strategy is down 2.6% while the S&P 500 is up 5.57%. Almost all of this underperformance is attributable to the strategy's tech underweight, and underweight to Amazon in Consumer Discretionary.

With the strategy generating long-run outperformance over multiple business cycles, but lagging in 2020 due to a structural underweight to the high-flying tech stocks, some investors might be spying an opportunity.

In the table below, the list of the current Dividend Aristocrat constituents is sorted descending by indicated dividend yield, and lists total returns, including reinvested dividends, over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods.

Here are a couple of notable observations from this list:

While the Dividend Aristocrat Index outperformed the S&P 500 in September, only 19 of 65 constituents produced positive total returns. Two factors that have hurt the Dividend Aristocrats for most of 2020 - underweight tech (XLK) and underweight Amazon (AMZN) - were positive contributors to performance last month.

The worst performers on the month were Energy companies Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) down 13.3% and 12.9% respectively. The decline in Exxon's share price pushed the indicated dividend yield above 10%, a level the market is suggesting is likely not sustainable. The supermajor may be forced to choose between its ultra high quality credit rating and its long streak of continued dividend growth. Debt financing in the short-run could continue to support the above market dividend, but ultimately higher commodity prices will be needed to support cash flow to both shareholders and bondholders.

Continental Edison (ED) was the top performer on the month, a rare distinction for a utility business. The recent rumors of M&A surrounding NextEra (NEE) and Duke Energy (DUK), the first and third largest utilities in the U.S., could be a potential harbinger for mergers in the space that could boost a sector that has lagged in 2020.

As was noted in yesterday's Distribution of U.S. Stock Returns in 2020, the median stock has fared far worse than the capitalization-weighted market benchmarks. The Dividend Aristocrats, traditionally a strategy that outperforms in down markets, has not been an exception to this underperformance in 2020, lagging the broad market index in part due to the strategy's natural underweight to non-dividend paying tech companies. In September, the Dividend Aristocrats outperformed in a weak market environment. For those that believe in the efficacy of the strategy over the business cycle, there could be additional relative gains ahead.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.