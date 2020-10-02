How To Be A Successful Income Investor

High yield has many perceived risks, but not actual risk if you are invested in the right companies.

Co-produced with PendragonY and Treading Softly

One complaint we often hear about high-yield investments is that they have a high yield for a reason and that makes them risky. Certainly, there's a reason why a security has a high yield. But just because the market dislikes or fears a certain investment, doesn't mean it's high risk. With our Income Method, we look for investments that pay a generous distribution that's well covered by the operations of the business but that the market disfavors. This mixes immediate-income investing and value investing together.

Perceived Vs. Actual Risk

Perceived risk is the evaluation of uncertainty or hazard as viewed from our perspective, which is often limited. Our perception will be influenced by that of others, and can differ significantly from actual probabilities of adverse events. Often the market is a key determiner of perceived risk. Warning signs of perceived risk being high can be a recent sell-off, high yields or persistent negative sentiment. This causes the market to view a security as risky regardless of its fundamental underpinnings.

Actual risk views the risk of the companies' fundamentals. This means that while the market may view a company as extremely low risk, its fundamentals speak otherwise, or vice versa. A key aspect of value investing is determining when perceived risk vs. actual risk offers a beneficial trade off.

If the market sells off an entire sector but a few key players have outstanding fundamentals, those picks are perfect for value investing. When those picks also offer a dividend yield driven higher by the sell-off, it moves into income investing territory as well. Let's consider one past example and one current example.

A High-Yield Example from the Past

As an example of what we look for, take Digital Realty (DLR). Today, DLR trades at a price of around $140, but back in May of 2013 many people thought that $70 was too high a price. Then Jonathon Jacobson of Highfields Capital Management LP published this article in Bloomberg calling on investors to short the stock. This caused the share price to plunge and the yield to rise (as can be seen in the graph below). Soon, the price was such that the yield which had been a moderate 4% had spiked up over 6%.

The price, which had seen a high of just over $72 in late April, plunged to just under $50 by November, with a big drop right at the end of October. Perceived risk was extremely high.

A deeper look into the operations of the company revealed that the actual risk of the company was very low. Future operating results proved that the article had gotten many things wrong. Those who bought DLR shares at that time and ignored the siren song of that hedge fund's recommendation got a very attractive yield at a very good price. Meanwhile that hedge fund likely benefited from a large swath of retail investors listening to their advice.

In 2013 DLR paid a dividend of $0.78 a share each quarter. The next year that was raised to $0.83 a share. Buying shares while the market regarded it with disfavor was a good investment. Between July of 2013 and July of 2014, it was easy to purchase shares with a yield of over 5%, at times even over 6%. The average share price was about $54 and the average yield was 5.78%. Using dollar cost averaging, where you buy a fixed dollar amount of shares at regular intervals, would likely improve those values. A hundred shares bought at that time would give you an annual dividend payment of $78. Today those shares have an annual dividend of $112.

So you might say, that's great, but it's 2020, not 2013. And DLR trades around $140 these days, and while $1.12 is a great dividend when the share price is in the $50s, or even just below $70, when the share price is $140, that doesn't produce a lot of income. So what companies pay a generous well-covered dividend but that the market disfavors today?

Highlight of One of Our Current Picks

Our High Yield Model Portfolio has many picks that are trading at attractive prices and yields, and targets an overall yield of 9%. Let's pick one specifically to illustrate the benefit of understanding perceived vs actual risk.

Newtek Business Services (NEWT) is a company we have written about recently, and yields +12%. NEWT is a business development company and the sector has taken a huge hit due to perceived risks that many loans could go bad due to the pandemic economic hardship.

However NEWT is unlike most other BDCs: The vast majority of its income is not the result of holding loans as they mature, but it's the result of loan origination (including SBA and PPP loans). NEWT sells the vast majority of these loans and books its profits immediately, so it carries very little credit risk. Fundamentally, NEWTs actual risk is low even though the perceived risk of the entire sector has dragged down its share price. Therefore we view that NEWT already is very cheap, and any further pullbacks in NEWT's share price are a buying opportunity.

This does not mean however that after a single verification of its actual risk that you do not recheck it as new information continues to be released.

Learning To Value Invest means Understanding Risk

Value investing often means going against popular sentiment. Strong positive sentiment often leads to low perceived risk, even if the fundamentals scream the opposite. Nikola (NKLA) had the support of massive levels of positive sentiment in the electric vehicle space even though fundamentally the company has nothing to show for the hype.

As investors woke up to this fact, many were burned. Value investors need to look first past the noise of public opinion into the rational land of fundamentals. This is where actual risk can be determined.

Benefits of Investing in Dividend Stocks

Part of the benefit of dividends is that they provide a steady reassurance as they come in. Investors get the relief from watching share prices to the encouragement of dividends received. When you know that a company's actual risk is low and that the markets perception is flawed in one way or another, it helps prevent you from chasing high actual-risk, low-perceived risk investments due to the fear of missing out. Likewise, it helps stop you from panic selling a perfectly good investment just because others are too scared to hold it.

This means you can confidently buy on dips without fear. When a company offers a yield you like and the actual risk is low, buying when you have cash available is the best route. No need to gamble or time the market to try to exact the "best" possible yield. You don't know when something will rise or fall - no one does.

Honing your skills to see through perceived risks to evaluate actual risks takes experience and skill. No one gets it perfect every time. We're here to help with our years of experience.

You can do this. We can help. Don't fear risk because someone feels its risky. Understand the actual risks and don't fall victim to blind exuberance. Feel free to join our investment community to help expedite your learning. If you don't feel like joining please be sure to follow our articles as we aim to not only find opportunities but also educate investors of all skill levels.

Final Thoughts

Investors in the accumulation phase will have regular cash deposits from both dividends and additional deposits. Finding stocks that are trading at a good price and buying them will grow one's income over time. Even investors who are using most of their dividends to live on will from time to time have cash to invest. They too can use that cash to add dividend-paying shares to their portfolio. Buying shares when the price dips below longer-term trends can add an additional boost to your income growth. The more you invest in dividend stocks, the more your future income increases. This is one of many advantages of investing in high yielding stocks. Buy the dip today when valuations are very attractive!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEWT, BIZD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.