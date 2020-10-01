The State Of The U.S. Consumer

In fact, during the second quarter, only 0.5% of current mortgage balances became delinquent, and roughly 24,000 individuals entered foreclosure, which is the lowest level since 1999.

Delinquencies and defaults have been held at bay as borrowers have taken advantage of forbearance plans and collected an additional unemployment benefit of $600 a week.

The primary risk in lending to consumers (and corporations for that matter) is the risk of rising delinquencies and defaults. In March 2020, the risk was considerably elevated.

By Kris Moreton, CFA

Households are proving to be financially resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic, but does investing in consumer debt still make sense?

Prior to the pandemic and related global economic shutdown, a prevalent theme in the U.S. market was the strength of the consumer. Unemployment was at historical lows; inflation continued to be benign. Following the financial crisis of 2008, tight lending conditions forced U.S. consumers to clean up their balance sheets. Debt levels declined significantly, and low interest rates supported strong debt service ratios. Combined, these factors created a strong tailwind for investing in sectors tied to the consumer, such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

And then the pandemic hit.

Because of the rapid spread of COVID-19, unemployment quickly skyrocketed and millions of people, mostly in the service sector, lost their jobs. A lot of headway has been made since, but over 10 million people are still unemployed - greater than the peak of the 2008 great financial crisis (GFC). Despite this very challenging dynamic, the consumer continues to be resilient, and securitized consumer-related investment sectors are still a good value.

Consumer balance sheets were healthy going into the crisis

The primary risk in lending to consumers (and corporations for that matter) is the risk of rising delinquencies and defaults. In March 2020, the risk was considerably elevated. Memories of the GFC were quickly reignited, including its rise in foreclosures and falling property values tied to the subprime market. However, the GFC was different than the current crisis in many ways. Not only was the consumer in much better financial shape at the onset of the pandemic, (Charts 1 and 2) but there was also a notable improvement in the quality of borrowers who had access to credit as indicated by FICO score (Chart 3). Those with FICO scores below 650 declined, while those with scores above 650 increased.

Consumers have also been cautious, and de-levered in the second quarter. Economic uncertainty combined with shelter-in-place mandates led to the first decline in household total debt since Q2 2014. Most notable was the decrease in credit card balances, which, with nowhere to go and nothing to do, declined $76 billion in the second quarter.

Fiscal and central bank programs have offered support

Quick actions by the Federal Reserve have also supported the consumer in the current crisis. With their 2008 playbook in hand, the Fed quickly stepped up to the plate and provided liquidity to the market: zero percent interest rates and committed Treasury and Agency MBS purchases to the tune of $80 billion and $40 billion a month, respectively. These actions have loosened financial conditions, allowing homeowners to refinance their mortgages at lower interest rates. They also provided a back-stop to the agency MBS market with their purchase volumes.

The fiscal response has also been significant. Delinquencies and defaults have been held at bay as borrowers have taken advantage of forbearance plans and collected an additional unemployment benefit of $600 a week. However, this last benefit has since expired and been replaced by a short-term $300 a week unemployment supplement funded through FEMA.

Delinquency and default signals are not flashing red

In its second quarter report, the New York Federal Reserve Bank reported that "aggregate delinquency rates had dropped markedly in the second quarter, reflecting an uptake in forbearances (provided by both the CARES Act and voluntarily offered by lenders)." In fact, during the second quarter, only 0.5% of current mortgage balances became delinquent, and roughly 24,000 individuals entered foreclosure, which is the lowest level since 1999.1

The improvement in delinquencies isn't unique to the mortgage sector. The share of student loans that transitioned to delinquency dropped markedly - most outstanding federal student loans are covered by the CARES Act administrative forbearance. And, while not specifically covered by the CARES Act, delinquencies in auto loans and cards also declined. This reflected the impact of government stimulus programs and potentially some voluntarily offered forbearance options for troubled borrowers.

Where do we go from here?

At the end of July, we hit a fiscal cliff in terms of the programs that were implemented to support the U.S. consumer. Supplemental payroll programs are now less expansive, and the Payroll Protection Program in support of small businesses has expired. Congress hasn't decided on further support yet. We don't know what the COVID-19 vaccine will be. That said, the Fed has said that they expect monetary policy to be accommodative for a long time as economies normalize.

We've already seen a massive improvement in the employment picture, but there's still a substantial number of people who will need to be brought back into the labor market. Housing activity is robust, in stark contrast to the GFC, with strong new and existing home sales. Given this macroeconomic environment, we remain positive in our consumer outlook. But the ability to select among specific sectors of the consumer debt universe is critical to controlling risk in portfolios.

The pooled nature of structured credit products like non-agency mortgage- or asset-backed securities have some degree of risk management (i.e., one loan going bad in a bundle of hundreds is unlikely to have a meaningful impact). But it's essential to have a strategy of dynamically allocating to categories of structured products, especially if we begin to see weaker data in one particular segment.

Bottom line: Securitized consumer-related investment sectors are still a good value

While the sharp rise in unemployment casts a shadow over consumer debt, strong consumer balance sheets with healthy debt-to-income and overall debt levels support our conviction level. That said, we believe that structured products are the best means of pursuing return because of their embedded risk controls.

1 Source: Morgan Stanley Consumer ABS Dashboard, August 2020

Disclosures

© 2020 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of products, materials and services available through Columbia Threadneedle Investments may be subject to approval by your home office.

† By clicking the Glossary link above, you will be leaving columbiathreadneedle.com/us. View our Terms and Conditions for our hyperlinking disclosure.

With respect to mutual funds, ETFs and Tri-Continental Corporation, investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To learn more about this and other important information about each fund, download a free prospectus. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings, contact your financial advisor or download reports here. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by CMIA and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, may not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not take into consideration individual investor circumstances. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be appropriate for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate.

Columbia Funds and Columbia Acorn Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Columbia Funds are managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Columbia Acorn Funds are managed by Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. ETFs are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc., member FINRA, an unaffiliated entity.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.