Canadian Households: Managing Financial Health In Challenging Times

by: TD Wealth
Summary

Canadians have accumulated significant wealth over the last decade.

Canadian consumer credit declined in Q2.

Canadian savings rate surges to 28% in Q2.

Highly leveraged Canadian households are facing very uncertain and challenging times as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Anthony Okolie speaks with Ksenia Bushmeneva, Economist, TD Bank, about the impact the pandemic is having on household savings, debt and consumer spending.

