This Isn't Recessionary - Case Shiller Up 4.8%

However, a near 5% gain on a year is not evidence of a continuing recession, rather the opposite.

House prices are not the be all and end all of an economy, of course they're not.

House prices have three meanings

We can gain three different things from looking at house prices. One is a general reading of how we all out here think of the economy in general. We tend not to go out buying, at higher prices, when we're feeling gloomy.

We can also gain some information about whether we ourselves might think of investing in housing of course. Generally rising prices mean it might be a good idea after all.

It's also true that rising house prices make that future of the economy better. This is the wealth effect, the very thing that went into reverse in 2007/8.

House prices and confidence

Clearly and obviously we don't all go out buying houses when we think the economy is about to go to pot. Thus generally rising house prices are a good sign that we don't think that everything's about to fall apart.

So far so obvious and simple enough. Except to a great extent the economy is in fact confidence created. If we think it's going to be good then we spend, as above, yet it's our spending which makes the economy of the future good. Consumer demand is 70% of the economy after all. And the other influential part, business investment, follows our spending patterns and opinions of what they're going to be.

This is clearer when we think about recessions - if we all stop spending and start saving, that Keynesian paradox of thrift - then a recession does indeed happen simply because we have done so.

So, house prices are climbing nicely, four to five percent, we're confident about the future. Given the first half of this year that might come as a surprise but it is indeed true. That's an interesting guide to that future.

House prices and investment

Of course we might be thinking about residential property as an investment for ourselves. Either as our own place to live or as a rental. We'd not want to be putting capital into a falling market, obviously. So, a rising market aids us there.

Of course no real estate adventure relies on anything so crude as a general national price level. Location is all important. But those national prices can - as we found out a decade back - swamp even the best of those locations for a time at least.

There's another of course there too. Which is that we don't want to be in a market that's going crazed, as happened that 15 years ago. That's also not happening.

Case Shiller

We have the Case Shiller indices for July here:

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported a 4.8% annual gain in July, up from 4.3% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 3.3%, up from 2.8% in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a 3.9% year-over-year gain, up from 3.5% in the previous month.

It is, of course, possible to drill down and gain more insight into ever smaller regions and areas.

Reasonable but not excessive growth. A decent enough reading for the economy more generally.

Recessions

This chart loses some of the detail we might want for right now but illustrates the point about recessions:

(20 City Case Shiller Index from FRED)

As we can see, the house price decrease preceded the recession back a decade. In fact, it caused it. Those trillions of lost wealth were what caused it in fact. Wall Street fell over, yes, but as a result, not as a cause.

This is the wealth effect in action. When we think we're wealthier we spend more. Or, at a different level of theory, we try to smooth our consumption over our lifetimes. Thus we save to produce an income in our retirements. If our investments are doing well then we need to be saving less now to reach that desired future income - which is the same as stating that we can spend more now. So, we do.

Increased wealth does indeed lead to greater consumer spending and a reversal in wealth to its shrinking.

Which gives us our third thing we can say about rising house prices. They are and will be a support for the economy more generally through that wealth effect.

My view

I'm more interested in the macroeconomic effects here as residential real estate in the US isn't really a great investment focus for me. But for those for whom it is these numbers are that good news, the sector looks interesting at present. Reasonable price rises without looking like entering a speculative frenzy - who wouldn't be interested?

For me it is much more to do with the confidence and then the wealth effect that interests. If confidence was shot we'd not be seeing price rises running in line with real incomes and population growth - which we are. Rising household wealth also underpins consumer spending. These are good signs for the economy as a whole.

The investor view

Sure, it's possible to take this just as an underpinning to that investigation into location is necessary for a real estate adventure. But the important part of it is what it tells us about the economy as a whole. We're not about to enter a housing led recession, that's obvious. Rather the contrary, the housing market is underpinning the current growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.