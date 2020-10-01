Credit appears to be fairly sound and is unlikely to derail the stock price from working higher.

Investment Thesis

Based in Pasadena, California, East West Bancorp (EWBC) is a diversified financial holding company for East West Bank. EWBC has a $49 billion asset balance sheet and 111 U.S. branches in California, Texas, Washington, New York, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Nevada - making it one of the largest banks headquartered in California. EWBC also has 9 branches located throughout China. The company has the eighth largest deposit market share in the Los Angeles MSA and tenth ranked market share in San Francisco.

EWBC is a highly profitable bank that focuses on two target markets: retail banking for the Chinese-American community and commercial banking for mainstream and ethnic Chinese-owned small- and medium-sized businesses.

EWBC is the largest Asian niche bank in the country. Management praises the bank as being the "bank of choice" for new immigrant Chinese-Americans and as they can provide valuable and unique expertise to aid cross-border business between U.S. and Greater China companies.

The bank continues to generate stronger than peer loan growth while minimizing credit risk. Also, profitability and efficiency metrics are better than peers leading to top quartile profitability. Although there are elevated governmental tensions, I am fairly bullish on EWBC’s long-term prospects and would consider the bank to be a great buy.

Data by YCharts

As one can see from the chart above, EWBC has experienced a pretty sizable valuation compression over the past two years. With that being said, I would be remiss to point out that the bank is actually nearing its lowest valuation ever. EWBC is very profitable and I would look for shares to move north once there is some sustainable economic activity.

Revenue Outlook

In the second quarter, the net interest income came in above consensus expectations despite the decline in net interest margin (NIM). While better than expected, the second quarter’s net interest income of $343.8 million fell by more than 5% relative to the first quarter. This sizable drop was almost entirely attributed to the massive NIM compression. The NIM declined 41 basis points to 3.04%. This sizable move was driven by loan yields decreasing 73 basis points relative to the first quarter which compares to interest-bearing liabilities costs decreasing 48 basis points.

Loan growth during the second quarter came from each of the bank’s major loan portfolios, with the strongest growth from C&I, driven by PPP loan growth. Commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans contributed to the growth during the quarter as well.

Noninterest income totaled $58.6 million, which was above consensus estimates. However, this relative outperformance was aided by a pretty sizable $9.6 million gain from the selling of $131.6 municipal bonds. Don't look for this massive profit harvesting to continue as it is very unlikely to be replicated again. That said, lending fees also grew $6.2 million to $21.9 million helping to support overall fee income strength.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Based on the second quarter call, it sounded like EWBC management took aggressive funding actions in the quarter, and the rate for deposit costs was materially lower at the end of the quarter than the average rate paid. This should help the NIM stay relatively flat over the next few quarters. I also expect fee income to be relatively stable. While net interest income is likely to increase in whatever quarter PPP loans are forgiven, I would expect future net interest income to hold steady near current levels.

Expense Management

For as long as I can remember, EWBC has had very well-managed expenses and the second quarter proved that the trend remained intact. During the second quarter, core expenses were $153.2 million. With many minor puts and takes, the largest linked-quarter change was a $5.0 million decrease in compensation expense.

I use the term “core” since the reported number had some additional expenses that should be backed out since they are (typically) non-reoccurring. Specifically, $24.8 million for amortization, debt extinguishment of $8.7 million, and $0.9 million of amortization, should be removed. The adjusted/core efficiency ratio improved to 38.1% from 38.5% in the first quarter.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

While I think overall expenses are well-managed, I am modeling the reported efficiency ratio (which is Expense/Revenue) to drift a little higher, as seen in the chart above. This drift higher is only slight in nature and has more to do with the slight revenue compression rather than expenses working higher.

Credit Outlook

In the second quarter, the provision for credit losses was $102.4 million which compares to $73.9 million seen in the first quarter. The increase from the first quarter to the second was primarily driven by a deterioration of macroeconomic trends rather than credit starting to slip.

Source: SEC Filings

Also in the quarter, net charge-offs (NCOs) were $19.2 million, or 0.21% of average loans, which compared to $0.9 million, or 0.01% of average loans in the first quarter. While this is technically an increase, I would consider this continuation of limited NCOs to be a proof point in sound credit quality.

Also, as one can see from the above bar chart, criticized loans remain rather muted. As management continued to add to the provision in the first and second quarters, the ratio of Criticized Loans to Reserves (black line) continues to hold steady near its relative bottom. This provides more cushion for the possible future NCO, or at the very least, makes the credit profile look better than it otherwise would have been and support future share price appreciation.

Concluding Thoughts

While EWBC shares could drift a little lower, I believe the market is nearing its point of maximum downward pressure for all bank shares. In my mind, whenever the market sends banks marginally lower day after day, at these valuations, it provides more and more opportunity to average into bank stocks.

For investors that are looking to allocate additional portfolio space to banks, they should not miss this near-decade-low valuation opportunity at which EWBC currently trades. EWBC has a great fundamental backdrop and a management team that's very long-term oriented.

While the 3.5% dividend yield is lacking relative to some other pacific northwest bank peers, EWBC has the operational framework to massively outperform other banks in terms of earnings growth potential. At today's valuation, I would consider EWBC to be a great long-term buy and hold stock.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.