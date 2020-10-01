After the bell on Tuesday, we received fiscal fourth quarter results from semiconductor company Micron (MU). The headline numbers showed solid beats, which sent the stock higher initially in the after hours session. Unfortunately, shares eventually turned lower as investors focused on weak guidance, especially in regards to the NAND segment, putting the stock under a key technical level.

For the Q4 period, revenues came in at $6.06 billion. This number was up more than 24% from the prior year period, and it beat street estimates by $170 million. As you can see in the graphic below, the compute and networking segment led the growth story, up 59% year over year. The company ended up coming in above the midpoint of its $5.75 billion to $6.25 billion revenue forecast for the quarter.

In terms of gross margins, the 34.9% non-GAAP figure missed street estimates for 35.1%. However, the company did well on the operating side, with expenses there coming in $41 million below the midpoint of guidance. In the end, non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $1.08, beating by 11 cents, and nearly doubling from the $0.56 figure reported in Q4 2019.

Unfortunately, guidance did the company in, very much unlike the situation we saw three months ago. For fiscal Q1, management is looking for revenues of $5.0 billion to $5.4 billion. The midpoint of this forecast was a bit below the average estimate of $5.36 billion, and the street average did come down almost $500 million in the last month. Investors were also unhappy with the company's NAND forecast, calling for bit supply growth through next year to be somewhat to well below industry demand.

On the bottom line, the forecast was much worse. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be 47 cents, plus or minus 7 cents. The street was looking for 72 cents, and just two months ago, the average estimate called for just under a dollar per share. Expectations into this report were certainly low, and the company just did not deliver. Investors are hoping that management was just being a little conservative in these uncertain times.

Micron ended its fiscal year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $9.26 billion, for a net cash position of $2.61 billion. Micron bought back approximately 824,000 shares of its common stock for $41 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.6 million shares of its common stock for $176 million during the full year of 2020. Interestingly enough, despite the fact that guidance calls for revenues to be mostly flat year over year in Q1, inventory on the balance sheet is up almost $500 million in the past year, or 9.6%. Accounts receivable are also up more than 22% in the past four quarters.

After the headlines came out, Micron shares rose nearly $2 in the after-hours session, hitting a high of $52.67. At that point, they were at their highest point since July 23rd. However, they fell into the red and eventually lost nearly 7.4% on Wednesday. As the chart below shows, they dropped below their 50-day moving average, which could add some technical selling.

In the end, Micron capped off its fiscal year with a strong quarter, but its forward guidance was a bit disappointing, no pun intended. Primarily as a result of weak NAND supply growth, the Q1 revenue forecast was in-line to light while the earnings forecast was well below estimates. Expectations had come down considerably in recent weeks, making the company's guidance look even worse. While shares were initially higher on the initial headlines, they finished the after-hours session lower and the situation worsened on Wednesday, putting the name under its 50-day moving average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.