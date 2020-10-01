British discount retailer B&M (OTC:BMRPF) continues to outperform. Despite having already upgraded its full-year earnings outlook, it has now further upgraded it in a trading announcement just a couple of months later. The shares have further upside potential in the short term. I remain bullish on the name.

B&M Earnings Will be Even Better than Expected

The company had already managed expectations markedly higher with its July announcement. Having delivered record EBITDA last year of £139m, it was predicting a range of £250m to £270m. Even at the bottom end of that range, that would have amounted to an 80% increase. For a mature retail business that is a stellar performance.

In the latest announcement, the company upgraded its estimates of Group Adjusted EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) for the first half (which ended on 26 September) to be even higher. It is now estimated to be approximately £285m before currency adjustments. That would equate to more than doubling versus the prior year.

While it is the earnings news that is most noteworthy with regard to the investment case on the name, there was also good news on revenues. The half saw revenues grow by 25.3%, with the B&M-branded UK shops turning in revenue growth of 29.5%. A number of new stores were opened, and almost as many older, smaller ones closed, but the like-for-like growth still came in at a very strong 23%.

Growth Drivers Remain in Place

The level of earnings growth seen is exceptional and it would be optimistic to expect that the growth rate can continue. It may even be that the earnings are not repeatable, given what a huge uptick they represented.

There are, however, a number of ongoing drivers for growth.

The company remains in growth mode, planning to open a gross total of 40 to 45 more B&M UK-branded stores in the current year, many in the fourth quarter. That will add some incremental revenue growth even at the full-year level and certainly at the second half level. Meanwhile, trading momentum remains strong. The B&M U.K. shops, which stayed open throughout lockdown, recorded a very impressive 19.1% growth in like for like sales in the second quarter. Running from July to September, that excludes most of the uplift associated with panic buying and lockdown purchases such as home improvement supplies, in my analysis. More probably it reflects increased success by the company, perhaps driven in part by increased awareness and trial during the earlier lockdown period by customers, some of whom have opted to continue using the store.

The less impressive French operation is showing signs of improvement, with positive sales growth on a like-for-like basis in the Babou shops there since they reopened in May after lockdown restrictions eased.

Additionally, lockdown restrictions are coming back into force in the U.K. The exact picture on this is mixed (and confusing), with waves of local lockdowns and constantly changing rules. However, in broad outline, significant parts of the U.K. are in some sort of lockdown and those measures may extend. During the first lockdown, B&M did well. While many competitor shops had to close, the company was able to continue trading because it sells necessities such as food and drinks. Additionally, it did not seem to incur COVID-19-related costs in the way that the large supermarket chains did, meaning that its increased revenues translated more directly into increased profits. So, if there is a second national lockdown or a series of local lockdowns like we are currently seeing, I expect it to benefit the company.

B&M Shares Will Continue Upwards

Despite being up around a quarter since the start of the year, the bull thesis on B&M remains strong and I see room for further share price appreciation in the short-term. The earnings blowout is outstanding, growth drivers remain and may increase, and the company is now a FTSE-100 constituent, which with index tracking purchases also provides share price support. There is a good momentum-driven growth story, for now at least. I am keeping an eye out for when the share price gets out of line with future growth but in the short-term I remain bullish on the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.