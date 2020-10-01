One of those being Cairn Energy which has been very, very, badly treated over that CGT.

Cairn Energy

We have the results from Cairn Energy (OTCPK:OTCPK:CRNCY) which look interesting. However, this isn't the point of this note at all. Sure, we want to know that the basic company is OK before any other sort of speculation but that's not what the speculation is about.

Rather, it has become really rather clear - although not as yet entirely certain - that Cairn is going to beat the Indian taxman. This will have a substantial effect upon the company. And, gloriously, rather soon as well we think.

Cairn Accounts

Well, as I've just said above this isn't the important point at all but as they have just been announced why not:

We can make whatever we like out of those but the important things to grasp. It's an oil explorer and producer, mid sized at best. Half a billion dollars a year sort of size. You know, around and about, dependent upon the oil price. Just to give us a sense of scale.

The important part

In those accounts they have this:

India The Arbitral Tribunal has indicated that it expects to be in a position to issue a ruling after the end of the summer of this year relating to the Bilateral Investment Treaty arbitration claim brought against the Government of India. Cairn continues to have a high level of confidence in the merits of its claims in the arbitration and is seeking full restitution for losses of more than US$1.4 billion resulting from: the expropriation of its investments in India in 2014; continued attempts to enforce retrospective tax measures; and the failure to treat the Company and its investments fairly and equitably. The Treaty affords strong provisions to enforce a successful award and a decision of the Tribunal under the terms of the Bilateral Investment Treaty is binding on both parties.

Now that's the important part. And it doesn't seem to me to be properly reflected in the share price yet:

A flavour of the story here:

The vindictiveness was targeted at Vodafone, but also ensnared the U.K.’s Cairn Energy Plc, which in 2006 had transferred ownership of its Rajasthan oil field, the country's biggest onshore discovery in two decades, to Cairn India Ltd., to prepare for the local unit’s initial public offering. What’s worse, the $4.3 billion final assessment order for Cairn Energy came in February 2016.

So, now we need to know about the Vodafone case. Which Vodafone just won but it's of an amount that is, while larger, must less material to that company.

Vodafone case

So, stripped of all the complications the case was that India claimed it could tax transactions when they didn't take place in India. That the underlying assets were in India was all that was necessary for the country to be able to tax offshore transactions. So, when Vodafone bought the offshore company that owned Hutchison's Indian mobile network the taxman held out his hand.

This wandered around the courts for a bit and finally the Supreme Court said this was silly, no tax is due, sovereignty stops at the border. At which point the Indian government changed the law and retroactively insisted that it could charge those offshore transactions tax.

Well, maybe, going forward, it could. But retroactive changes of the law aren't "fair" treatment under bilateral investment treaties. Or might not be, that's something for the arbitration to decide. And decide they did - Vodafone won and bigly too. Even the Indian appointee (each side picks one judge, plus one neutral) said he couldn't support the Indian government's position.

So, that announcement came just this week. And it really is odds on now that Cairn is going to win under the same rules because the case is essentially the same. Being charged tax on an offshore transaction concerning underlying assets in India.

My view

So, my view is really rather simple. Cairn is, in my opinion, going to win that arbitration and bigly. As Vodafone just has done. This is large compared to the capitalisation of the firm (currently just over £800 million) and as above, the claim is for $1.4 billion and more (interest, damages possibly, etc). The decision is expected imminently.

The investor view

I don't know enough about minor oil companies to want to recommend as a direct investment, or rather as an investment in the company itself. But we've here that very interesting special situation. One that makes for a very interesting speculation.

My reading here is that Cairn is going to win that arbitration. Sure, it'll take a long time to actually get the money out of India but I'd expect the win to be quickly reflected in the stock price.

Of course, as with all speculations, no widows and orphans and only small portions of any portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.