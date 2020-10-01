CHF/USD Could Meet Resistance From Here

However, risk-off sentiment is likely to be "baked in" to the currency at this point.

Earlier this month, I made the argument that the Swiss franc could see more volatility from here. With uncertainty heading into Q4 as a result of COVID-19, Brexit, and the U.S. Presidential Elections, risk sentiment is rising.

However, we have, ultimately, seen the greenback resume its role as a safe haven, with the U.S. dollar having rallied once again.

With that being said, we see that while the CHF/USD had seen significant decline in the latter half of September, the currency has started to see upside once again:

Source: investing.com

The U.S. Presidential Elections seem to be causing uncertainty to the U.S. economy, which may dampen the rally we have been seeing in the dollar so far. Moreover, a new $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill unveiled by the Democrats may raise fears of excessive stimulus by the markets that would dampen demand for the dollar in the near term - even in spite of previously positive reception that further stimulus would bolster U.S. growth.

From the Swiss side, the Swiss National Bank seems loath to allow further appreciation in the currency. With the currency recently hitting a five-year high against the euro in May, the central bank is prepared to further intervene in the foreign exchange markets to weaken the currency if necessary.

Of course, the aggressive stance of the SNB has not been without criticism, with Switzerland being added to a watchlist of potential "currency manipulators" by the U.S. back in January. Further interventions raise the probability that the U.S. may decide to officially label Switzerland a "currency manipulator".

That said, when the country was added to the watchlist back in January, the franc actually appreciated further - hitting a near three-year high against the euro at the time. The reason for this is that markets interpreted the negative feedback from the United States as a potential sign that the SNB will not be as proactive in intervening to weaken the currency going forward.

Indeed, while the central bank has signalled further intentions to intervene and weaken the currency if necessary, there has been little evidence of this playing out in practice, with the central bank seemingly taking a "wait and see" approach to determine if further action is, in fact, necessary.

With that being said, much hinges on the risk sentiment heading into Q4. Indeed, given that the Swiss franc has been rising significantly against the euro and dollar - there could be significant short-term downside if risk sentiment suddenly changes.

For instance, should a Brexit deal be agreed, along with COVID-19 cases declining and the U.S. Presidential Election outcome being viewed as favourable in Q4, then the Swiss franc is likely to see a decline under this scenario.

Source: investing.com

We can see that the CHF/USD is trading near a 5-year high. In this regard, a sudden shift in risk sentiment could mean a significant drop in the currency. Moreover, even if we do see further strength going forward, the upside could well be limited.

I take the view that the Swiss franc will continue to see longer-term appreciation given the currency's status as a safe haven. However, given the strong rise we have already seen in 2020, there is a limit to the extent that the currency can see further appreciation as the risk-off sentiment from COVID-19 and Brexit is likely to be "baked in" to the currency. For this reason, I anticipate that the CHF/USD will meet resistance from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.