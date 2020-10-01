Bentley Systems (BSY) is a new addition to the NASDAQ family, having listed on 23 September. The company provides software products that advance the design, construction, and operations of critical infrastructure. Rather than issuing new shares to raise fresh capital, the company first made an extraordinary stock grant that gave shares to all its over 4000 employees. The employees' stock holding is worth about a third of the company, with 67% retained by the five founding Bentley brothers and 6.1% held by the German giant, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), who are deliberating acquiring Bentley Systems. Having made the stock grant, the company listed as a way of rewarding its employees, issuing 10.75 million Class B shares owned by its employees. The IPO debuted at a share price of $22, closing at $32.49, raising over $235 million for its employees and valuing the company at more than $8.7 billion at close of markets.

Sound Business Model

In contrast with many other IPOs, this is one of a firm that is mature and mature in an industry often characterized in the media as youthful and in a constant state of flux. This is an advantage for the company as they offer technical continuity across different software generations that is important for long-lived projects and endless-lived assets.

Bentley Systems has built deep and long-lasting relationships with many of their clients in an arena that requires stability rather than disruption. The firm is the only infrastructure engineering software vendor that leads in market share in categories related to both the project and the asset lifecycle phases. Bentley Systems' accounts include 90% of the top 250 of the "ENR 2019 Top 500 Design Firms" and 64% of the "2019 Bentley Infrastructure 500 Top Owners", such accounts collectively representing 42% of the company's total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019. The company has created a high quality customer experience that fosters long-term loyalty, with 80% of their 2018 and 2019 total revenues coming from accounts of more than ten years' standing, and 87% of their 2018 and 2019 total revenues coming from accounts of more than five years' standing.

Unlike many IPOs in recent years, Bentley Systems is actually profitable and earns an attractive return on invested capital (ROIC). The company's gross profitability is remarkable at nearly 0.74. Gross profitability, a measure of a company's ability to make money, is highly persistent over one-, three-, and five-year periods. Gross profitability of 0.33 or higher is generally attractive. The company's margins are compelling, with operating margins nearly 20% and profit margins at just over 16%. Operating profits have hovered between $120 and $140 million in the last three years.

The business model is cash-efficient, with approximately 70% of revenues billed in advance thanks to a subscription-driven revenue model. The company enjoys a 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenues of 5.33%, having earned revenues of over $730 million in 2019. Just over 20% of firms with revenues of between $325 and $700 million achieve that rate. The normalcy of this number suggests that revenue growth can be maintained at this level so we should not expect material changes to profitability under normal conditions.

Revenues have not suffered amidst the COVID-19 crisis, with revenues up 9% in the first half of this year. Subscriptions drive revenues so there is a great deal of predictability and stability there. As costs have fallen, operating profits have soared to $90 million for the first half of the year, on $379 million in revenues.

The company's ROIC, based on GAAP accounting, is attractive, at around 12% in 2019, down from nearly 15% in 2018. ROIC is the best and most intuitive measure of corporate performance. Allied with gross profitability, it is a clear sign of corporate quality.

Based on GAAP measures, free cash flow in 2019 was $154 million. The free cash flow yield is attractive at 1.8%, especially given where US Treasuries are. The free cash flow yield measures how highly the market is valuing a company's free cash flow. Buying companies that earn high levels of free cash flow at attractive yields is a very successful strategy.

Shareholder Interests Aligned with Management

Shareholder interests are firmly aligned with the interests of management given that the family's net worth is tied up with the business and the brothers act as owner-operators. The Bentley brothers have made it clear that they are not planning an exit beyond retirement, that this is a family business. Family businesses can be challenging, but they also offer unique advantages that other owner-operated firms do not. They often have very deep connections with their employees and communities and work to improve their conditions and because often, the business is the only financial asset of the family, they take long-term and more conservative financial models with lower leverage and strong cash flows. The weak side of family-owned businesses can, of course, be the shortfalls in transparency and governance.

The brothers are aware of the dangers of family-owned business and have plans in place to prevent dynastic succession: in their dual-class share voting system, the voting multiple of the brothers ratchets down when the director Bentleys leave the Board, and reverts to parity if and when they and all their heirs might own less than 20% of the common shares. Talents the firm believes are ready for leadership are being groomed for succession many years into the future.

Bentley Systems has a history of using its stock incentive programs to reward its thousands of employees and this is an important part of the way the business is run. The brothers call this, "the motivating 'secret sauce' of equity ownership". The Bentley brothers view their ownership model as a source of competitive advantage and the business going forward will be fortified against "hostile acquirers and/or activist investors with short-term agendas", to enable the firm to remain focused on the long term. As capital allocators, the company is comfortable with making investments that increase the long-term value of the business even at the risk of short-term pain.

The company is committed to remaining above the fray: they will not give quarterly guidance, updating their annual guidance only when necessary and there will be more focus placed on long-term metrics than quarterly ones, even though the business model allows for a good deal of near-term visibility.

Overpriced

The trailing P/E ratio is 72.42. The industrial engineering software solutions market is generally frothy and a glance at key competitors shows Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) with a trailing P/E of over 130, Dassault Systèmes (OTCPK:DASTY) with a trailing P/E of over 80, Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) with a trailing P/E of nearly 38, and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) having a trailing P/E of about 24. For an even sharper comparison, Aspen Technology has around $600 million in revenues, and profit margins of over 38%, and operating margins of 42% and a ROIC of over 40%, yet is significantly cheaper than Bentley Systems. One could ask, why not buy Aspen Technology instead? Bentley Systems' price makes it a hard pass.

Despite ticking many boxes in terms of management incentives, predictability of earnings, and the quality of capital allocation decisions as measured by ROIC, Bentley Systems is richly priced. Many IPOs often fall to as much as 50% of their opening price so patience will be rewarded. At the present price, there are better options out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.