What do missiles, sickness, wildfires, lightbulbs, and crowds all have in common? That's right, heat; they all give off heat.

This idea occurred to me a few months ago when I was considering how, other than with handheld thermometers, to measure temperatures of volumes of students passing through doors and hallways into classrooms. A search on thermal imaging led me quickly to FLIR Systems (FLIR).

Strategic Considerations

FLIR took its name from the acronym, 'Forward-Looking-Infra-Red'. Its roots date back to 1978 with airborne systems as in heat-seeking missiles. In addition to the defense industry, the company now serves a wide range of public and private interests through a product line it has grown both organically and via acquisitions:

Public sector - Airborne systems, border security, force protection, transportation security, maritime patrol, public health, search & rescue, park and wildlife management, firefighting, law enforcement, HAZMAT response/"CBRNE" defense covering chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials, and smart cities.

- Airborne systems, border security, force protection, transportation security, maritime patrol, public health, search & rescue, park and wildlife management, firefighting, law enforcement, HAZMAT response/"CBRNE" defense covering chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive materials, and smart cities. Private sector - Site monitoring, building security, fire detection, thermal/machine visioning, navigation, autopilot, farm management, electrical and HVAC monitoring, energy audit, counting people and flow intelligence, temperature screening, occupancy, and crowd management.

You get the idea - FLIR covers a wide range of organizations with solutions that address many of the pressing challenges in the news today and on the horizon ahead. As I have repeatedly said from my very first SA article back in 2015, investing begins with strategy.

Heat signals the use of energy, sometimes threatening, often wasteful, requiring attention when anomalous.

Lest anyone think that FLIR is second string, consider this: a) The company hits the list of the Top-100 Defense Contractors and is probably larger than it appears due to its role as a subcontractor to the majors, b) Although one of the smaller names at just under $2 billion in revenues, FLIR Systems nevertheless also makes the S&P 500, and c) "Thermal Review" reports what the company itself believes that it is, "the world's largest manufacturer of thermal imaging cameras and thermal sensors."

Fundamental Considerations

The intent of this article is not to regurgitate FLIR's numbers that can be found on numerous websites, or directly from their SEC filings. However, I will draw readers' attention to what I consider core financial data, reported Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019 - to account for the impact of the pandemic - with numbers compliments of SA.

Revenue: hopefully, at least, steady indicating that clients haven't walked away due to the pandemic. Gross profit margin: wherein a flat to positive trend means that the company is not 'buying revenue' but, rather, pushing growth down the P&L. Operating margin: demonstrating cost control up-and-down in changing circumstances of the kind we are now experiencing. Net income: signaling that which is available to shareholders today or can be 'stored' in the form of retained earnings for reinvestment. Operating cash flow: which extracts internally-generated cash above the din of investing and financing cash flows. Liquidity: because companies can play games with inventory - such as 'stuffing' their dealers - I prefer the 'purer' quick ratio. Leverage: total liabilities-to-net worth as a fundamental indicator of how well capitalized a company is presently as well as for future growth.

Q2 '20 vs. Q2 '19 Revenue Change 0.0% Gross Profit Margin Change 4.0% Operating Margin Change 61.2% Net Income Change 33.0% Op. Cash Flow Change -6.9% Liquidity / Quick Ratio 1.1x Leverage / T.L. to Equity 0.8x

Technical Considerations

Not bad considering what we all have been through. But, what about technicals? With a forward P/E of 16x, 10 analysts cover FLIR with 1 having it as a sell, 4 as a hold, and 5 as a buy, with hi-lo price targets of $57 and $35, and an overall median peg of $50.00 giving it a premium of 39% over its recent price of around $36 per share. The stock has underperformed all major indexes but, for the reasons enumerated above, I consider this an opportunity. And while I wait, the company pays a dividend of 1.9% protected by a coverage ratio of 205%.

Data by YCharts

Personal Considerations

In addition to putting our money where my mouth is, we are biased to take personal action to reduce our energy consumption, as measured by our generation of heat. Accordingly, over the last few years, we have downsized to a townhome, learned to share but a single car, upgraded to efficient HVAC, installed triple-pane windows, replaced all incandescent and fluorescent lights with LED, adopted solar-tube technology, and added insulation. We have not yet tallied the final numbers, but these initiatives have reduced our energy consumption by at least 50%.

In addition, we have participated in Xcel Energy's (XEL) "Windsource" program in which we voluntarily pay a surcharge to support that utility company's conversion to renewable energy. As I was drafting this article, we received a letter from Xcel stating:

Great News! You will be receiving a refund for part of the rates you paid for Windsource from June 2018 to April 2020, due to the cost efficiencies achieved with our renewable energy and Windsource program administration…"

Global Considerations

For the reasons above, we're long FLIR. However, I would like to see the company move beyond a products-offered strategy to articulate an overarching/superordinate vision for heat, one that could excite others to think about what it means for how we can live better, meaning cooler. This could come from monitoring heat, regionally, nationally, even globally - holistically, across multiple sources.

Achieving such a vision would need to involve various strategic allies beginning perhaps with a cloud-based/AI/blockchain provider such as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) or IBM (IBM). In the vision, the consortium would transmit information - and prescriptions - to both the supply and demand sides such that decisions and actions could be taken in near-real time to address issues indicated by heat. FLIR has the foundation to move us to this next level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLIR, GOOGL, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Like I do when investing, always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial/investment advisor(s) who puts your interests ahead of their own.