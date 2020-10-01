Though undervalued, APOG is not a growth stock. It is a stock for value investors.

The company has done a fair job so far and is on track to deliver an approximate EPS of $2.35 in the current year.

Approaches to determining stock values vary, but fundamentally, each company judging itself undervalued is saying that its future stream of earnings justifies a higher price than the stock market is willing to accord it. - Carol Loomis

Apogee Enterprises' (NASDAQ:APOG) stock had been dropping even before COVID-19 disrupted the economy. APOG was quoting in the $39-41 range in December 2019. By the time the virus made its impact felt, it had already fallen in the $30-33 range and is now floating around $21. The company's management has slashed costs and realigned business priorities to cope with the downtrend. It also does seem that the stock price has stabilized and now is a good time to assess its investable quotient.

Business Trends

APOG has decided to reduce its dependence on architectural glass for large projects and focus instead on its lucrative framing systems segment, less volatile markets for architectural glass (small-projects segment), and on its renovation business.

Image Source: APOG's Q2 2021 Earnings Presentation

In Q2 2021 (ended August 2020), about 46% of APOG's revenues were generated from its framing systems segment. Its architectural services segment, which contributed 22% to revenues, had contracts worth $685 million with work visibility of more than two years. Its architectural glass segment contributed 26% to its revenues, of which only 20% of these revenues came from the monumental glass category.

APOG has optimized its framing systems operations and procurement processes and has initiated temporary cost control measures to save expenses. It estimates savings of more than $40 million in the current year. It has paid down $43 million on its debt and has enough dry powder to ride the downturn and take advantage of any distress sales.

Though the market has stabilized, the growing economic uncertainty has prevented the company from providing financial guidance. It estimates a better second half though.

Aside from the market uncertainty, Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CBMS) delinquencies are at an elevated level. If these delinquencies do not reduce, the sentiment around the office and commercial construction sector will either stagnate or turn negative in the near term, or until the virus is contained.

Image Source: My Twitter Feed and an update on The Lead-Lag Report

Profitability and Cash Flows

In Q1 and Q2 2021, APOG generated revenues of $289 million and $320 million, respectively. Its operating expenses worked up to $53.8 million and $53 million in the same periods. The company estimates it will do better in H2 2021 and will end up saving $40 million in procurement and SG&A costs for the whole year. As of H1 2021, it saved $24 million in costs.

Image Source: APOG's Income Statement 2021

Let us conservatively assume sales of $320 million per quarter, a constant tax rate, and operating expenses of $50 million per quarter (after savings) going forward. Here's what we get:

Image Source: Self-Generated

After absorbing the COVID-19 economic hit, I estimate APOG to clock an EPS of $2.35 in 2021, which is comparable to its 2020 EPS of $2.34. The P/E works out to a lowly 9.15 at its current price of $21.50.

APOG generated $24 million and $61.4 million in cash from operations in Q1 and Q2 2021, respectively. Going by the logic used to calculate profitability above, it is likely that the company will end up generating more than $200 million in cash from operations in 2021.

APOG is also a consistent dividend payer. It distributed $0.1875 per share as a dividend in the first two quarters of 2021, and going by the estimates above, it is likely to pay a similar amount in the following quarters.

Summing Up

Though economic uncertainty will prevail until the virus is contained, it is reasonable to expect that APOG will perform per the estimates above. At a P/E ratio of 9.15 for 2021, it does seem that the stock is undervalued as of September 29, 2020.

However, it is not a growth stock. Its growth prospects are muted until the economy is back on track, and the office and commercial properties market is back on its legs again. But that's going to take time.

