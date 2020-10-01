Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) is an upstream partnership that acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties from Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) as well as other companies. This makes the company one of the few remaining upstream partnerships after the 2014 oil crash effectively destroyed the business model. Unlike these other partnerships were though, Viper is not completely independent as it is affiliated with Diamond Energy. This could give it a margin of safety that those other partnerships never enjoyed. The partnership does boast a very high 13.44% distribution yield, which is certainly very appealing, so let us have a look and see if this company could be right for your portfolio.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners is somewhat of a rarity among master limited partners in that it essentially acts as a streaming company, similar to what we find in the precious metals space with a company like Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM). There are essentially no pure upstream production master limited partnerships anymore, although it was a fairly common model until the middle of the decade when the energy bear market saw companies like Breitburn Energy Partners and Linn Energy either go out of business or get acquired on the cheap. Viper Energy Partners is somewhat different from those though because it is essentially a royalty trust affiliated with Diamondback Energy. Diamondback formed Viper in 2014 with the stated purpose of owning, acquiring, and exploiting oil- and natural gas-producing properties in the United States. In practice though, what it actually does is simply purchases royalties for wells owned by Diamondback and others. This essentially entitles it to a given percentage of the well’s production in exchange for upfront cash. As you might expect, Diamondback Energy is the general partner and owns 58% of the outstanding limited partnership units.

As just mentioned, this partnership operates somewhat differently than those defunct upstream partnerships did. Viper Energy Partners purchases a royalty interest in producing properties from Diamondback. This allows Diamondback to recoup some of the costs of developing the property and still retain a solid percentage of the residual cash flow through its ownership of both the general partner and the majority of the limited partner units.

Viper Energy Partners’ properties are primarily located in the Delaware and Midland basins in West Texas. The partnership owns a total of 24,714 net royalty acres in the region:

Source: Viper Energy Partners

As I have discussed in various previous articles, this is one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in the world, and certainly in the United States. As of 2018, the Permian basin has produced more than 33 billion barrels of oil and 118 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The region is believed to still have more than five billion barrels of oil and roughly 19 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. It accounts for nearly 20% of all American crude oil production. Thus, Viper Energy Partners certainly operates in an area with substantial resources.

The Permian basin consists of two major lobes. These are the Delaware and the Midcontinent basins, both of which Viper Energy Partners owns royalty interests in. Despite the company’s affiliation with Diamondback Energy, only about half of its acreage is operated by Diamondback. The remainder is operated by third-party companies:

Source: Viper Energy Partners

There are currently fourteen rigs operating on the company’s acreage, but do not let that fool you. There were 134 wells that started production on the land during the second quarter with another 485 wells in the process of being developed. This could ultimately result in forward cash flow growth for Viper Energy Partners. However, it is somewhat uncertain how long it will take to develop these wells. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on crude oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading at $63.05 per barrel at the start of the year but has since fallen to $39.85 per barrel today, a 33.58% decline:

Source: Business Insider

This price decline has caused all upstream companies to revisit their development plans, including Diamondback Energy. In particular, most of these companies are not planning to grow their production as fast as they originally planned. Diamondback essentially put a three-month pause on all completions activity during the worst of the pandemic, but it reports that the work crews are now back on the job, and it is once again conducting drilling and completions activity. Viper Energy Partners reports that it expects 16.8 wells to be drilled on its acreage within the next eighteen months, about half of which will be done within the next eight months:

Source: Viper Energy Partners

This is certainly not as many planned completions as what the company had prior to the steep oil price decline, but it is still a positive sign for the company’s ability to maintain its cash flow.

The long-term story is much strong. We can see this by taking a look at drilled but uncompleted wells. These are wells that have been drilled but have not undergone well completion activities to actually start producing hydrocarbons. The number of these has generally been rising in the United States due to a variety of factors, including the lack of sufficient takeaway capacity that led to the midstream construction boom that was going on prior to the pandemic. Today, it is the low oil prices that are causing upstream companies to postpone completion activities. Diamondback has a significant number of these wells on Viper’s acreage:

Source: Viper Energy Partners

This bodes well for when conditions improve. This is because all Diamondback Energy has to do is perform the completions work in order to bring the wells to a production state. This would naturally quickly increase Viper’s production. It is uncertain when exactly this will happen as oil prices will likely remain low for at least a year or two, and even once prices recover, the Permian basin still suffers from insufficient takeaway capacity. Thus, it could be a while before these wells are brought to a production state, but this does still support the long-term future of Viper Energy Partners.

Finances and Performance

Viper Energy Partners acts very similarly to a precious metals streaming company like you might find in that industry. As I have discussed in previous articles, such as this one, that is an exceptionally profitable business model. This is because other companies, such as Diamondback Energy, are incurring all of the costs of exploration and developing the well, while the royalty company is simply fronting money up front to gain a portion of the resources produced by the well. This is especially true when crude oil prices are reasonably high as they were prior to the pandemic. However, a company like Viper Energy Partners is still able to generate a significant amount of cash flow even when oil prices are low. As we can see here, the company can still generate a 7.7%-8.2% free cash flow yield with crude oil prices at $30 per barrel:

Source: Viper Energy Partners

As the partnership’s cash flow increases with oil prices, Viper Energy Partners can be thought of as a high yield way to play oil prices. Thus, the unit price and distribution should increase as oil prices do. There is an unfortunate downside to this though, which we saw earlier this year. As we can see here, the unit price plummeted once the pandemic broke out, and Viper Energy Partners is down 70.98% year to date:

This also forced the company to slash its distribution by 70% for the second quarter. This makes a lot of sense since the lower oil price obviously means that the firm would be receiving less money from the royalty interests that it owns. We can assume that the reverse will be true as well, and the trust will raise its distribution as higher oil prices support it. Thus, in a few years, we should be receiving a very attractive yield-on-cost once oil prices recover.

Distribution Sustainability

As is always the case, we want to make sure that the distribution is sustainable at its current level. This is because we do not want to be the victims of another distribution cut. The usual way to do this is by looking at the distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company’s ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the common unitholders. In the second quarter of the year, that figure was $8.1 million. The company currently has 67,831,342 common units outstanding, so this distribution costs the company about $2 million. Thus, it does appear that Venom Energy Partners is generating more than enough money to cover its distribution at the current level. Thus, the distribution appears reasonably safe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Venom Energy Partners is something of a unique master limited partnership. The company acts as an oil royalty trust or a streaming company, but it continues to acquire new wells as Diamondback Energy drills out its infrastructure. As this is essentially a pure play on oil prices, we should see the unit price recover as energy prices do. The distribution will likely increase as well, providing us with a double benefit as well as a greatly increased yield-on-cost. The current yield is quite nice though, and the company can afford it without much difficulty. Thus, this could prove to be an interesting addition to your portfolio.

