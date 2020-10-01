The animal protein or meat sector moved 28.66% higher in Q3 but was 4.59% lower over the first nine months of 2020. The sector finished 2018 with a 3.73% loss and moved 5.15% higher in 2019.

The first and second quarters of 2020 will go down in history as one of the most challenging periods since the Great Depression in the 1930s. Markets across most asset classes suffered price declines and a rollercoaster of volatility. Animal proteins were no exception. During the third quarter, prices made a comeback. Live and feeder cattle futures prices posted gains in Q3. Both cattle markets posted gains but were still trading at lower prices than at the end of 2019 at the end of the third quarter. Lean hog prices made a substantial comeback in Q3 and moved into positive territory over the first nine months of 2020. The pandemic caused significant dislocations in the meat markets. Ranchers and producers saw prices fall to extremely low levels as the peak grilling season that started at the end of May approached. At the same time, as coronavirus infected people all over the US and worldwide, processing plants shut down, causing bottlenecks when it came to supplies. While futures prices reached bargain-basement levels, supply shortages for consumers caused prices to rise creating an almost unprecedented dislocation in the meat markets.

Live cattle futures fell to lows in late April and staged a comeback. Lean hogs followed a similar path but were weaker than the cattle futures at the end of Q2. In Q3, hogs caught up and posted the most significant percentage gain in the sector.

The iPath B Bloomberg Livestock Total Return ETN product (COWB) reflects price action in the meat markets. The Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (DBA) has exposure to the meat futures markets.

Live Cattle Review

Live cattle futures rose by 18.44% in Q3 and were 12.95% lower so far in 2020. They rose by 0.67% in 2019. In 2018, they moved 1.91% higher for the year. Nearby live cattle futures closed on September 30 at $1.08550 per pound.

When it comes to the inputs for raising cattle and all animal proteins, prices are sensitive to price action in the grain sector as feed prices are a primary input in raising animal protein. Soybeans moved higher by 15.75% in Q3 while corn rose 11.96%. CBOT wheat posted a gain of 17.96%. Production of grains will now depend on the weather conditions in Brazil, Argentina, and other producing countries. However, rising grain prices are a bullish factor for the meats. Ranchers and animal protein producers often have a tough time dealing with volatile feed prices as they panic and buy on or near highs for fear of even higher prices. When the prices come down, they find themselves with feed price commitments that are much higher than market prices.

While the US and China signed the "phase one" trade agreement on January 15 during Q1, Coronavirus swiftly replaced trade as the primary issue facing markets in Q2 and Q3. Bottlenecks at processing plants created a unique challenge that caused shortages for consumers and glut conditions for animal producers.

The price of live cattle futures fell to a low in April and rebounded until mid-August when the rally ran out of upside steam. The futures were trending higher at the end of Q3.

The weekly chart of live cattle futures shows that the trend was rising on September 30. As we move into the final quarter of 2020, live cattle futures will reflect the ongoing impact of coronavirus on processing plants and consumer demand.

A weaker dollar in Q3 provided some support for prices. Grains rallied in Q3. The problems created by coronavirus and the bottlenecks at processing plants could set a stage for shortages in the future as ranchers raise fewer animals because of the economic distress in 2020. In commodities markets, the cure for low prices is typically low prices. 2021 could be a bullish year in the cattle and other animal protein markets.

Feeder Cattle Review

While live cattle futures contracts have a physical delivery mechanism, feeder cattle contracts are cash-settled instruments. Feeder cattle futures tend to attract more speculative interest. Feeder cattle underperformed live cattle prices in Q3 as they rose by 6.40%. Feeder cattle futures were 2.74% lower over the first nine months of 2020 after a loss of 2.37% in 2019. In 2018, feeder cattle futures gained 1.95% compared to their closing price at the end of 2017. Nearby feeder cattle futures settled on September 30, 2020, at $1.41350 per pound.

The weekly chart in feeder cattle futures displays that the animal protein had been trending higher since the early April low but turned lower in mid-August. After hitting a higher low in early September, the uptrend resumed. Feeder cattle were down less than 3% from the end of 2019 at the end of Q3.

Lean Hogs Review

In Q3, lean hogs exploded higher and posted a 61.15% gain. Over the first nine months of 2020, lean hog futures were 1.93% higher than at the end of 2019. The range in the pork market was a low of 37.00 cents to a high of 90.175 cents per pound for the nine months that ended on September 30. The low in the hog futures market was the lowest level since 2002. Hogs were the top-performing commodity in Q3.

China is the world's leading pork consumer, so trade issues between the U.S. and China weighed on the price of the meat throughout much of 2019. The agreement with the Chinese provided optimism for 2020. However, the outbreak of the African swine fever in Asia changed the dynamics of the global pork market. China had significant strategic inventories of frozen pork, but they have declined. Tensions escalated between the US and China in Q2 and Q3, which is problematic for pork exports from the US to the world's most populous nation. However, China has been buying US grains, so it is always possible that they will buy pork even in the current tense environment.

Nearby lean hog futures settled on September 30 at 72.80 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract close above the middle of the 2020 trading range.

As the weekly chart highlights, lean hog prices moved to the lowest price in eighteen years in April when they reached 37 cents per pound. The price recovered in late April, but hogs corrected lower until early July when they turned higher. The hog futures market has made higher lows since April.

Technical resistance on the weekly chart is at the May 2019 high at 93.025 cents per pound. Support on the weekly and monthly chart is now at the early July low of 43.575 cents and the Q2 low at 37.00 cents.

As Q3 ends, the market will look towards 2021. Producers have had to destroy animals because of shutdowns at processing plants. 2020 was not a good period for producers or consumers in the hog and animal protein markets. The events could lead to shortages and far higher prices in the aftermath of coronavirus. As in beef, the cure for low prices in commodity markets is low prices. Hogs made an impressive recovery in September.

The prospects for animal proteins in Q4 2020

As we move into Q4, the prices of cattle and hogs will continue to be sensitive to the news cycle on trade and Coronavirus. We have moved into the offseason for demand in the meat markets. In 2020, the dislocations put the pressure on meat futures prices. Meanwhile, we could see far higher prices in 2021 and beyond.

Cattle and hogs are both sensitive to feed prices, so changes in the grain markets could impact price action in meats during the fourth quarter of 2020 as the weather in South America during the planting and growing season could cause periods of volatility. Grains were moving higher into Q4 after a significant rally on the final day of September.

Demographic factors continue to support demand for animal proteins as we move forward into the final quarter of 2020.

Volatility is a paradise for traders, but in the world of meats, it can be hazardous. Since price gaps are the norm rather than the exception in the meat markets, stop orders may not result in optimal execution for risk positions. For those who do not venture into the volatile futures markets, ETN vehicles such as the COWB or MOO products tend to replicate price action in the animal protein markets. The DBA ETF product has exposure to meat futures and is also a product that reflects the price action in other agricultural commodities. The fund summary for DBA states:

"The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the "index") over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities ("index commodities"), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of exchange-traded futures."

The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

DBA held an 8.06% exposure to the meats at the end of Q3.

DBA has $328.70 million in net assets and trades an average of 879,531 shares each day.

DBA moved from $13.50 at the end of Q2 2020 to $14.74 at the end of Q3 2020, a rise of $1.24, or 9.19% for the quarter. DBA fell to a new all-time low at $13.15 on June 26, 2020. The COW product rose from $30.06 on June 30 to $34.20 on September 30 or 13.8%. COW outperformed DBA but underperformed the animal protein futures sector in the third quarter.

Aside from the current trade issues and seasonality, demographics continue to provide an upward bias to price on a longer-term basis. The bottom line is that more people, with more money, are competing for finite supplies of meat. In Q3, the world added over 20 million people to its ranks, and a significant percentage will likely be carnivorous.

The U.S. dollar index fell by 3.52% in Q3 compared to the closing level at the end of Q2. The index was 2.22% lower over the first nine months of this year. A weaker dollar tends to support the prices of all raw materials, and meats are no exception. The dollar index made a new medium-term high in Q1 at 103.96 on the nearby futures contract and broke down below support at 93.395 in Q3. The index closed the third quarter of 2020 just below the 94 level. The lower dollar in Q3 provided support for animal protein prices.

If you are going to trade animal proteins over the coming quarter, make sure to keep a keen eye on the trade situation between the US and China as it has the potential to be a driver of the prices of hog and cattle futures.

Meats are one of the most volatile sectors of the commodities market. I tend to look at each month in the futures arena as a separate commodity because of the significant impact of seasonality on the prices of both beef and pork. Keep the seasons in mind when approaching the cattle or hog futures on the long or short sides of the market. Many factors determine the path of beef and pork prices. Each year is always a new adventure in the carnivorous sector of the commodities market. As we move into Q4 2020, the markets will be in the offseason for demand.

