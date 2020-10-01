The best move is to sit on the sidelines and wait for prices to cool off (which we've seen happen in recent IPOs like Sumo Logic).

Shares of Asana shot up 37% on its first day of trading versus a "reference price" of $21.

September 30th was a mega-day in the IPO markets. We got not one, but two high-profile direct listings on the same day: Palantir (PLTR), the longtime secretive U.S. military contractor that makes intelligence software, and Asana (ASAN), a collaboration and workflow unicorn that was co-founded by Facebook's (FB) Dustin Moskovitz.

Asana traded enthusiastically on its first opening day. A late-day rally helped Asana to close at $29, and the stock shot up 37% versus its "reference price" of $21.

Of course, reference prices are a bit of an ambiguous bar. In a typical IPO, the company going public has to balance the desire to produce a strong Day 1 "pop" against the risk of leaving too much money on the table (Snowflake (SNOW), for example, could have raised 2x more in its IPO had it priced closer to the $240 mark at which the stock opened instead of $120). In a direct listing like Asana's, however, there is no capital to raise - so the stock's low reference price didn't have any drawbacks to it.

All in all: I'm choosing to pass on the Asana IPO. While I think the company has a fantastic product and plenty of star power in its C-suite (for an overview of Asana's technology and its business, see my prior article here), Asana is also up against a wide net of competitors in the collaboration software space. Atlassian's JIRA (TEAM), Smartsheet (SMAR), and Airtable are just a small subset of Asana's competitors. Moreover, I think Asana's valuation (to be discussed in detail in this article) already fully compensates for its strengths.

We've seen in some recent IPOs like Sumo Logic (SUMO) that some new listings don't, in fact, continue skyrocketing. In my view, investors will have an opportunity to pick up Asana at a cheaper price down very soon down the road.

A quick recap of Asana's financials

Before we dig into Asana's forward-looking valuation, a quick flash of the company's latest financials to ground readers on the numbers.

Take a look at the financials below:

Figure 1. Asana financials Source: Asana S-1 filing

Last year in FY20, Asana generated $142.6 million in revenue at a 86% y/y growth rate. We find this to be quite a remarkable growth rate for a company at its scale: Bill.com (BILL) is probably the closest example of a similarly-scaled SaaS peer that recently went public. Consensus is calling for ~$185 million in revenue this year, but Bill.com is currently only growing at a ~30% y/y pace (despite the stock notching ultra-high valuation multiples in excess of >25x outer-year revenue).

Growth has continued in stride in the first half of FY21, with revenue through Q2 growing 63% y/y to $99.7 million.

Another positive indicator for Asana: huge gross margins. At Asana's 87% gross margin in the first half of FY21 (one point higher than the prior year), virtually every dollar of incremental revenue flows through to the bottom line: justifying upfront investments in sales teams that can deliver highly profitable recurring revenue streams.

Figure 2. Asana gross margin trends

Source: Asana S-1 filing

For a fast-growing startup, Asana's loss profile is also surprisingly reasonable. Free cash flow losses in FY20 were relatively mild at $44.6 million, as shown in the snapshot below:

Figure 3. Asana FCF Source: Asana S-1 filing

Yet as we can see in this balance sheet snapshot below, Asana is also highly liquid, with its $455.9 million of cash as of the end of Q2 able to support years of cash burn.

Figure 4. Asana balance sheet Source: Asana S-1 filing

This formidable liquidity may be one explanation why Asana is rejecting the IPO and opting for a no-raise direct listing instead.

Valuation update

A lot of these strengths, however, have already been priced into Asana's stock as of its Day 1 closing price at ~$29.

At that price, and with 151.31 million shares outstanding (see share count below), the company closed out Day 1 with a $4.36 billion market cap. Netting out the $455.9 million of cash on Asana's balance sheet gets us to an enterprise value of $3.90 billion.

Figure 5. Asana shares outstanding Source: Asana S-1 filing

If we assume that Asana's growth moderates to 50% y/y in the back half of FY21 (decelerating seven points versus 57% y/y growth in the first half of the year), and then decelerates further to 35% y/y growth by FY22 (a typical deceleration curve for a high-growth software company), we'd arrive at an FY21 revenue estimate of $220.4 million and an FY22 revenue estimate of $255.3 million.

This would indicate that Asana is currently trading at 15.3x EV/FY22 revenue.

We can look at several other similarly-growing collaboration software stocks' FY22 revenue multiples to gauge how this multiple looks. Smartsheet, a key Asana competitor that is currently growing at ~40% y/y, is currently trading at ~11x FY22 revenues. Slack (WORK) - not a direct competitor because it focuses more on messaging, but still considered a collaboration software tool - is currently growing at ~50% y/y and trading at ~13x FY22 revenue.

The point here: some premium is justified for Asana given its stronger near-term growth trajectory, but I think the stock's ~15x FY22 revenue multiple already fairly prices in Asana's fundamentals relative to its peers.

Key takeaways

In my view, Asana's stock will be hard-pressed to run significantly higher from current levels given that its ~15x revenue multiple already bakes in a premium relative to other collaboration software stocks. One of the key things to note is that in direct listings (unlike IPOs), insiders are not bound to 180-day lockups. As such, employees and early investors can take advantage of the opportunity to sell their shares (and in a company like Asana that is more than a decade old, there are certain to be many employees eager to convert their paper wealth into real gains), so the early few months of trading may be more volatile than in a standard IPO.

Keep an eye on this stock for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.