Sturm, Ruger: Building on a History of Great Management

Recent news suggests Sturm, Ruger (RGR) decided to do what they always do… make a big splash with an uncommonly shareholder friendly board, focused on providing future gains for its storied brands. For those who follow me, or have seen past articles, it is rather easy to see that I consider Ruger to have a boardroom that is amazingly focused on providing conservative guidance and fiscal management to a growth business. Though the manufacture of firearms will not fit everyone's investing focus, Ruger and Smith & Wesson (SWBI) have been providing durable products to the market for generations… and this market is growing. This growing market is worth adding to your portfolio.

Ruger Buys More "Tradition"

Though many numbers and figures are still emerging, Ruger has reportedly purchased Marlin firearms out of the Remington bankruptcy. The overall purchase price we have not seen reported yet, but the history of Ruger's fiscally conservative board would allow me to assume that the price was at a very reasonable level, creating shareholder value for the future… and likely paid for in cash, so that Ruger does not add any debt to its pristine balance sheet. The purchase of Marlin will add some complexity and reorganization expenses to Ruger, however it also adds a storied brand name with 150 years of tradition… a tradition that fits into Ruger's current marketing strategy, and will even increase its effectiveness.

Marlin has had a rocky past, as its sale to Remington shows, as well as what Remington has done to it over the years. However, many families that were raised with a respect for firearms, were also raised with lever action rifles like a Marlin 1894 or 336. Not to mention Marlin has a history of value prices, and beginner focus on rimfire rifles (like the 795 or Model 60)… the very market Ruger has made a big name for themselves with. (Case in point, Ruger's ubiquitous 10/22 rifle and Mark IV pistols.) While the purchase of Marlin removes a possible competitor, it also ads an iconic name to the Ruger team.

(Image Source: Marlin Site. This is the Iconic Lever Action 336)

The purchase of Marlin brings Sturm, Ruger more tradition, more legacy, more marketing ability to compete with the name Smith & Wesson. (Even though Ruger has a larger market cap.) Marlin rifles may not have as much of the iconic weight that the Smith & Wesson name carries, but they do have a lot of legacy… and Ruger now has the chance to leverage that name to increase its stature in the firearms market. Not to mention, it brings lever-action technology and design in-house for possible future use and/or exploitation. (Who knows… with Ruger's successful push into 9mm and pistol caliber carbines, maybe it could make its way to more lever-action rifles?)

Future Likely Bright… More Data Soon

FBI background checks are one of the easiest ways to look at possibly firearm purchases. Though the data does not translate to exact purchases, this data tracks how many background checks occur - and this gives us some insight into what is happening in the market. Recent data shows a massive surge in background checks, which has turned into massive surges in sales for firearms. June and July 2020 background checks were more than 1 million higher than previous years, with August slowing… but still nearly 800,000 higher than any previous August month on record. But there is likely an issue with August…

(Image Source: FBI NICS Monthly Data as of August 31st, 2020.)

The most interesting part about the August numbers can be seen in the monthly chart by State. I have highlighted the area that is seriously in question.

(Image Source: FBI NICS Monthly Data by State)

August numbers show an interesting occurrence that should be what all eyes are focused on in the report coming for September. Namely, the State of Kentucky had a surprisingly low total number of checks entered in August. This could be a drastic slowdown… but considering the times and the trend for Kentucky it seems more likely an error occurred in the reported numbers.

Data from Kentucky shows a general range of mid-to-high 200,000-300,000 checks per month, however August of 2020 shows only 39,157. This is a more than 85% decrease if my math is correct! While a drop that large is possible, it seems highly unlikely for a state that consistently buys a lot of firearms. (It could also bump the monthly sales increase trend back over the 1 million YOY mark.)

September data should come out in the next few days, so all eyes are looking towards September NICS reports to show whether the trend stays or will wind down. Not only are we seeking clarity on the Kentucky debacle, but clarity on overall demand. However, even if demand starts heading back to normal levels it is acknowledged that the demand trend will stay with us for months until inventory levels are back to normal.

The Industry Depends on Hot New Items

(Image Source: Ruger website)

The above image shows a new product that Ruger surprised the market with early in 2020. The PC Charger takes the most common pistol rounds and puts them in a more interchangeable and customizable package… all while using some of the same tooling as their PC Carbine. By all reviews and statements, this is a fun and 'cool' product to own and it has been in high demand. Over the months you can see how its average store price has gone up considerably. When it was announced, the MSRP of $789 was considered on the high side however a typical shop has most items for sale at least a hundred dollars lower. Today even the biggest discount shops around have no discount at all on this firearm, making it quite clear that the product is popular enough - of course, just about all firearms are in demand right now - that it doesn't even need a discount or promotion to sell. That is if you are lucky enough to find one on a shelf at a shop!

The move by Ruger to create the PC Carbine was a bit more edgy, or modern, for a company that has many more budget priced items and a more value-minded product history. However, the PC Carbine and PC Charger seem to show that Ruger can innovate and push further into Smith & Wesson's more tactical-looking territory. The price point allows Ruger a nice profit margin and still puts the products at a price point that normal folks can afford if they really 'want' it. The more modern design and aesthetics also show Ruger innovation, which is helping them gain in the all-too-important new items market. (Important because Smith and Ruger tend to get 20-30% of sales from new items. New items are considered products in their first two years on the market.)

New Business & Income

Aside from riots, protests, and likely gains from political and social uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election cycle, Ruger is a financially conservatively run company sitting on a trend that is likely to run 4-6 months in my more conservative timeline estimates… possibly far longer depending on elections and society responses to them. Even though we do not wish to profit specifically off of societal unrest, the sense of fear can be a powerful motivator in folks who are looking to purchase some sort of personal protection. Typical trades exist and are even posted on Seeking Alpha lately.

The most interesting part of this story is the recent Q2 miss posted by Sturm, Ruger. The 2020 Q2 results had Ruger miss analyst estimates by $0.18, with their EPS of $1.05. Revenue was also a miss, when they reported $130.26M while analysts expected $36.8M more. Of an interesting note is that Ruger had a revenue increase of 35.2% Year over Year with those results… so obviously they had great results, but the market was expecting more.

Ruger explained that their results were mostly a one-time issue related to COVID-19 and adjusting production lines and schedules for safety of their work-force, all while the market was incredibly hot and willing to buy just about anything it could find. So, they were not able to keep up with the demand and had large inventory draw-downs. (This is something they are likely laser-focused on improving for this quarter, in fact, the earnings call suggested that they were already running far better months ago.)

Digging into the details, you can see that Ruger produced 374,400 and shipped 395,100 firearms during the quarter - which is less than 9,000 and 3,000 (respectively) below their previous quarter. This number is also higher than the roughly 300,000 average over the last few years. Of course, the challenge is that this was at a time when dealers were ordering 700,000+ items - though Ruger has mentioned that dealers tend to over-order in the past. The numbers also show that average sale price per unit increase by roughly 15% in the quarter… and this is a trend that is highly likely to keep up until the massive demand cycle crashes.

Industry reports show that people buying their first-ever firearm are on the increase, in fact more than ever. This is a definite bonus for future sales as many people find firearms to be like potato chips… namely you can never have just one. (Whether that is true or not is beside the point.)

NOTE: I would be remiss if I did not point out that while Ruger appears to have had enough cash on hand to purchase Marlin firearms, they also pay a dividend that is equivalent to 40% of income and gave out a special dividend of $5.00 per share since the last results were posted.

Key Risks

While trying to stay out of the political side, I would have to note that politics and society do have a large influence on sales for Ruger. In general, fearful people would like extra protection and those same people feel safer if they have a firearm. (Some folks call it the fear trade.) Riots and societal changes tend to increase levels of fear, so changes in politics and society can affect sales.

This lends us to the conclusion that if society settles down and the general population feels safer, sales are likely to go down or crash. This happened in the past after Trump was elected President in the U.S. Without a political push to ban firearms, folks did not see a need to rush out and get something for protection. If Trump is elected for four more years, it is likely we will see demand lower and inventory levels return to more normal times. However, this is after the current demand is satisfied… something that seems unlikely for the next few months.

Since Ruger has no debt, financial risks seem unlikely aside from possible legislation or legal action. Ruger also wisely ties their dividend to 40% of income. This means they can continue to pay a dividend without affecting overall profitability... the dividend paid just changes with sales numbers.

The other key risk I see is from other firearms manufacturers, most notably Smith & Wesson. S&W has recently spun off its "Outdoors" products divisions and solidified itself into a firearms only company again. Smith & Wesson also has started a modest dividend policy, announcing that they will be giving out $0.05 per quarter for a yield of around 1%. These changes make Smith a purer play on firearms, and makes the company appear on paper more like Ruger.

The other risk would be execution and production. Smith and Wesson announced increased sales of 141% in their first quarter. This is above Ruger's increase, and any gains by S&W could be one less sale for Ruger. However, it should also be noted that Ruger's quarter results ended on June 27, 2020 and S&W reported results for a quarter ending in July. (July results from Smith would include another monster increase in sales… while Ruger has not yet reported on July results, which will come in their Q3.) However, the risk is still a factor if Smith & Wesson happens to pull market share from others.

The Future and Expected Outlook…

Nobody knows the future, however sometimes patterns can emerge, and it is possible to try to profit off them. In general, election season is usually a good time for firearm sales as uncertainty is always around. This season there is more uncertainty due to protests that have happened and seem likely to continue for a while.

For Sturm, Ruger - we have a company who still has not reported results for a typically strong period of months. While data should be out soon, including new NICS data and more… the market is likely to greatly increase the volatility of all the stocks mentioned in this article. (Partially because shorts have become heavily involved during the period in-between quarterly results.)

Should September NICS results show more gains, and possibly a remarkable surge in numbers from the likely wrong Kentucky report from August, you can expect large gains for the industry. Ruger has always been a heavily conservative reporting company and they are likely to keep that streak going. Considering all of the upfront costs they had in the last quarter, I would not be surprised if they shocked the market in the coming reporting season.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RGR, SWBI, VSTO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.