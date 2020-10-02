Investing is a long game, but one that can provide lots of shorter-term distractions. Everybody "knows" the secret is to buy low and sell high, and yet price changes behavior more than any other fundamental change. When the time comes to buy, you never want to. When the time comes to become prudent, investors tend to find a plethora of reasons to throw caution to the wind. The last sentence is what describes investing in many stocks today, notably Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

When we last covered AAPL, our recommendation was simple. Sell and go away. For those interested in more complicated ideas, we also offered a ratio put spread trade. We will go over where that stands towards the end of this article. But moving back to the fundamentals, our rationale was that valuation parabolas don't pan out. What we mean by "valuation parabolas" is the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Revenues? We Don't Need Revenues!

It is interesting that whenever we bring up revenues, we get nasty comments as if revenues are the last thing investors should focus on. Instead we are told to focus on the "5G cycle" or the cash on hand, or some other metric which makes investors comfortable paying 8.0X revenue multiples. Well, today we will expand our thesis a little more on Apple and tell you why revenue multiples are the bread and butter of investors and why those that tend to ignore that, especially for large-cap stocks, tend to pay very heavily, although never immediately.

What Makes Up The Total Return?

Total returns on a stock are a function of price changes and dividends received. That is basic math. But when you look at what drives the price changes over time, something stands out. Below we show price changes from an older study that tracked total returns in the S&P 500 index over 53 years.

Source: O'Shaughnessy

A dollar invested in the S&P 500 in 1964 was worth over $150 by October 2017. At first blush, it appears that there is a very big multiple expansion happening. The PE multiple on October 2017 was 23.75, almost 5 points higher than 1964. But remember that impact happened over five decades. When you annualize the return factors, the thing that stands out is that multiple expansions do not drive longer-term returns.

Source: O'Shaughnessy

Outside of dividends, sales are the single biggest factor driving longer-term returns.

How Do We Apply This To Apple?

Apple's sales growth has been extremely tepid over the last year and even forward estimates have not moved up materially from the start of the year.

Data by YCharts

But the stock has detached from reality and moved up significantly.

Data by YCharts

Our point here is the two will catch up over time, and this presents a very big headwind to the returns.

Extrapolating Returns

While the idea that sales and stock price catch up to each other may seem abhorrent to the newly minted "Apple only goes up" fans, have a look at the chart below. For bulk of the last decade when Apple was growing its revenues exceptionally quickly, the stock was not able to outpace the sales growth.

Data by YCharts

Even in 2018, when it appeared to break free of the trend, the stock had a rapid acquaintance with gravity and met the sales line. It is strange that investors are espousing the belief that these two lines will not meet, precisely when sales growth is non-existent

But let us give you the benefit of this multiple expansion. Let us assume that suddenly the largest company in the world is worth a lot more than it historically was. Apple has averaged about 3X revenues, so let us make an assumption that even 10 years out Apple will never trade below a 5X multiple. Apple will also have a hard time maintaining these revenues as competition is likely to get more fierce over time and not less. Smartphones are a saturated market and players like Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei will be fighting for this tooth and nail. We can never rule out new entrants like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or even Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) had one entry in this space in 2014 and that was a veritable disaster, but given its much more successful launch of Alexa, a renewed look at the phone space is inevitable in our view. But let us bypass that and go with the idea that Apple can grow revenues at 5% a year. What is our price return in that case?

Source: Author's calculations

0.9% a year. That is assuming we follow a nice steady glide path. That 0.68% of a dividend yield will not help much.

Data by YCharts

Our best-case scenario for Apple is therefore about 2% annualized returns from here over the next decade. We stress the "best" part.

How To Play

We had previously recommended a ratio spread.

1) Buy 1X $400 ($100 after split) puts for December 18, 2020

2) Sell 2X $350 Puts ($87.50 after split) for December 18, 2020

We like the idea of sticking to that till the December expiration.

Next we come to the broader question of how to harvest returns from Apple. If one believes the logic above that Apple is a very poor investment, even out a decade, then it opens up a whole new world of getting returns via options. Cash Secured Puts and Covered Calls significantly outperform when returns are expected to be weak. Actually, they outperform all the time, but knock it out of the park when returns are weak.

That is what we do personally. Use options all the time to reduce risk and enhance returns. In the case of Apple, the risk reward is not yet favorable (it got close for certain options when Apple hit $103), but even then if investors want exposure, then this is the way to do it.

Selling the Cash Secured Put for $90 strikes creates a 9.21% annualized yield.

Source: Author's Calculations

How About A Covered Call?

The two should be identical, but deep in-the-money covered calls are riddled with issues. In theory, however, the two should produce similar returns.

Source: Author's Calculations

Both allow you to get involved with Apple at a much lower price. If you love it at $118, then you should be ecstatic at $90. But the most important part is that at $90, the best-case annualized total returns move up over 5% per annum. While that is not extremely good, at the minimum, that is what investors should demand.

Conclusion

Revenues are the prime story. Will 5G "unleash" great revenue growth. We are skeptical and see benefits to Apple as modest and likely over just 1-2 years. Investors should use caution when time-tested return metrics are being discarded for new mantras. At the minimum use, cash secured puts or covered calls to find attractive entry points. We always do.

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility? Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Cash Secured Put and Covered Call Portfolios are designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields. We focus on being the house and take the opposite side of the gambler. We just started a limited time sale and are offering 50 spots (almost gone!) at the Lowest-Rate-Ever-Offered. Learn more about our method and why it might be right for your portfolio. Click Here For A Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.