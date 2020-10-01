I estimate the company's downside potential at these levels is roughly 39.1%. Therefore, I consider it's better to wait for a retrace before initiating a position.

Unfortunately, the company's valuation is too expensive to be a viable investment. My optimistic valuation model suggests the company is worth, at best, just $43.26 per share.

Moreover, TREX is an FCF machine that has consistently grown its operations over time. I believe this trend will continue over the next few years.

In my view, the company is poised for many more years of double-digit revenue growth, as it has ample opportunities in the US and globally.

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) is easily one of the best companies I’ve covered in the past few months. TREX is a one of a kind stock with a phenomenal underlying business, strong FCF, and competent management. Additionally, the company’s top-line is poised for many more years of growth, which will likely convert into substantial FCF increases due to its healthy margins. Unfortunately, TREX’s valuation is undoubtedly expensive. Despite my best efforts, I can’t reasonably justify its current price tag. According to my valuation model, the stock’s fair value is $43.26 per share, and I’d be a buyer up to $50 a share. However, at $71, I think it’s better to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Source: company website.

Overview

TREX manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite goods. These are mainly used for decking purposes in homes or commercial buildings. At a glance, one might confuse TREX with another ordinary industrial company that sells building products. However, I believe that what makes TREX unique is its differentiated value proposition.

You see, the company’s main advantage is that its products are vastly superior to wood. Savvy buyers can quickly realize that while wood is cheaper than TREX’s offerings at first, maintenance costs can pile up quickly. Here is where TREX’s materials shine. Put simply, over time, wood ends up far more expensive than TREX after you factor in a lifetime of maintenance costs due to sand, paint, stain, and seal.

Source: TREX’s Q2 2020 slides.

As you can see, wood can ultimately be as much as 4.4 times more expensive than Trex’s “enhance basics” offering. Even the company’s high-end offerings are cheaper than wood over the long-term. And this is why TREX’s top-line is poised to grow for the foreseeable future. In my opinion, TREX seems like the best alternative in its market niche.

In my view, this is why the company has managed to produced stellar top-line growth over many years. Its products are far better than the alternative, and TREX currently dominates its market niche. Thus, it’s strategically positioned to reap the maximum possible rewards from its growing market. Moreover, since the company’s products are superior, this allows it to charge high enough prices to enjoy excellent margins.

Furthermore, according to TREX’s 2018 sustainability report, its products are made from 95% recycled materials. Nearly all of their internally generated scrap products are recycled internally. Naturally, this carries with it some energy savings, which is nice. However, the real kicker here is that it makes TREX’s products environmentally friendly, and therefore might deserve a premium in the marketplace with consumers. After all, there’s an overall undeniable consumer trend that favors ecologically conscious companies. Concretely, TREX’s products are better than wood due to their lower ecological toxicity, acidification, smog, and air pollutants. Hence, environmentally conscious consumers should prefer TREX’s products over timber.

Impressive performance

Consequently, it’s no surprise why the company manages to grow over time consistently. And more importantly, its stock price has also gone in the same direction as its fundamentals. You see, over the past five years, TREX has vastly outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Over that period, TREX returned a whopping 656%, while the SPY delivered only 70% in capital appreciation for investors.

Source: Yahoo Finance.

And the truth is that such impressive stock performance is not undeserved. If we look at the company’s fundamentals, every positive metric has consistently trended higher over time. In particular, I like to examine the company’s ability to generate cash. In this sense, free cash flow is typically the best metric.

As you can see, the company’s FCF has consistently grown since 2010. Overall, TREX grew its FCF at approximately 21% CAGR over the past decade. But more importantly, such growth shows no signs of stopping any time soon. For instance, if you look at the chart above, you’ll find that over the last 12 months, TREX has spent over $100 million in CAPEX. Usually, I’d worry about CAPEX that spike suddenly. However, according to the company’s latest earnings call, this increase in capital expenditures is due to a desperate need to increase production capacity. After all, the company’s products are in incredibly high demand.

This is important because, in TREX’s case, such high capital expenditures will likely compound investors’ capital over time. A good measure for this is probably the company’s ROA, which currently stands at roughly 24.9%. But it also tells us that the company’s value proposition is resonating with consumers, which is the hallmark of great businesses.

Source: TREX’s Q2 2020 slides.

Moreover, the company aims to expand internationally. While the company doesn’t disclose a precise breakdown for international and US sales, I imagine that the vast majority of its $780 million in revenues still comes from the US. Therefore, I consider that global expansion is another potential driver for the company, which could fuel years (if not decades) of future growth. This is why I think that, ultimately, TREX will position itself as a leading worldwide brand in its niche.

Expensive valuation

Lastly, it’s worth taking a look at the company’s valuation. Indeed, it’s undeniable that its underlying business is firing on all cylinders. So, it’s natural to expect that its stock price will carry some premium. Unfortunately, I think that the market is currently borderline irrational with TREX’s valuation.

As you can see, my valuation model uses the company’s historical FCF to estimate its fair value. Then prices those flows through the CAPM, which is currently very favorable for high valuations. Furthermore, my inputs assume an FCF CAGR of 21.5% over the next five years, which is undoubtedly aggressive for a valuation model. Yet, despite all these optimistic inputs, the numbers suggest TREX’s fair value per share should be only $43.26. This implies a potential downside of approximately 39.1% at current levels.

Conclusion

Ultimately, it’s a shame that the shares are so expensive, as TREX is otherwise a one of a kind investment. It’s one of those companies where the underlying business is good enough to confidently put a sizeable portion of my portfolio for the long-term. Nevertheless, investing requires 1) finding great companies, and 2) buying them at cheap/reasonable prices. Sadly, TREX is so far ahead of its fundamentals that it’s simply not a viable investment at this point.

As a potential investor, I’m even willing to pay a relatively high premium for the shares. So, anything up to $50 per share could be a decent buy for me. But, at $71, the stock is outrageously expensive to buy. Thus, until then, I recommend you keep a close eye on the company and have some cash ready to deploy if it retraces. This is because I believe it’s likely that any price dips will be bought very quickly, as this is a high-quality company with fantastic prospects. But for now, from a numbers perspective, it’s not advisable to buy TREX.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.