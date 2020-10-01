VIXY follows an index which drops at a pace of around 50% per year and using VIXY as a hedge is an ineffective long-run strategy.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) has headed lower over the past few weeks as would be expected given the rally in the S&P 500.

It is my belief that while VIXY is likely in for a pop in the short-run, the longer-run expectations for this ETF are negative. Additionally, I do not believe that VIXY makes for a sound portfolio hedge and that all but the shortest-term investors should consider getting out of the instrument.

VIX Markets

To start this piece off, let’s take an objective look at the VIX.

As you can see, the VIX is currently sitting at about 26.1 and frankly, it hasn’t really gone anywhere over the past 2 weeks.

As I read the situation, I believe that the VIX is currently pricing in traders anticipating coming volatility in October and through the election. The reason why I believe this is the case is that the long-run average level of the VIX is around 19 which means that the recent equilibrium seen in the VIX is about 0.9 standard deviations above average. Historically speaking, the VIX at these elevated levels is normally associated with a selloff in the index over the next month.

As you can see, when the VIX is this elevated against average, it tends to decline in about 64% of all following months. From a percentage change standpoint, the typical move tends to be a fairly moderate decline of a little over 3%.

And an additional metric suggestive of further downside would be the outright level of the VIX by the probability of downside.

This chart is a little more aggressive in that it shows that historically speaking, a VIX reading in this territory tends to see a drop around 70-73% of the time.

Put simply, the VIX remains somewhat elevated against its long-run average, despite the continued probabilities of contraction. The last month has seen the forces of mean-reversion pull the VIX back towards its long-run mean, however the last two weeks have seen a short-term equilibrium in the index.

I believe this equilibrium is due to traders monitoring this key seasonal relationship:

The VIX tends to get more volatile during the latter part of October and into November with history showing these to be the most volatile months in the index. Additionally, prior to 2020, the major movements to the upside in the VIX have largely occurred during this time period.

Put simply, I believe this is the message that the market is watching out for: historically speaking, the VIX tends to spike during the back part of the year and given that it’s an election (and an especially contentious one), the odds of market volatility are likely higher than normal. I believe this strength is going to carry forward at least through the election as investors continue to price up options (which causes the VIX to rise) to protect portfolios against market volatility.

In VIXY’s terms, this has me moderately bullish through year-end. I don’t see the wisdom of shorting the ETF in the face of the potential for large volatility and I believe the long-run odds can be safely set aside in light of the extenuating circumstances currently seen in markets.

About VIXY

When it comes to trading volatility ETPs, the methodology any specific note or fund follows is critical for understanding long-term performance. The reason why this is the case is that even slight variations in approaches (such as holding specific months of VIX futures) can result in dramatic difference in performance.

VIXY is following the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index holds and rolls exposure across the front two months of VIX futures contracts. As you can see in the following link, this index has declined at a pace of about 50% per year for the past decade.

In my opinion from having discussed volatility ETPs for some time now, a sizable percentage of the traders and investors in VIXY are unaware of the ramifications of that prior sentence. Compound interest can be hard to conceptually grasp, so here’s an example: if you had invested in VIXY 10 years ago, you would have lost well over 99% of your initial investment. In other words, if you had started with a $100,000 investment in VIXY in 2010, you would now have around $100 left in your account. Granted, VIXY has not been around this long, however this is the return which it is attempting to directly replicate.

The key reason why these losses are occurring is roll yield. VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX about 85% of the time. As you can see in the following chart, this clear difference in price can be seen using the last 10 years of data grouped by days until the expiry of the front futures contract.

If you look closely at the data, you’ll see there’s a very interesting trend in which the first month futures contract narrows in value to basically converge with the spot level of the VIX at the time of expiry. This is exactly why VIXY’s index drops at around 50% per year: it is holding futures contracts which are priced above spot and as time approaches expiry, the futures converge. Since the VIX generally doesn’t go anywhere over lengthy periods of time (hovers in the 15-25 range the majority of time), this means that VIXY traders can expect losses over lengthy periods of time.

My base expectation for VIXY is further declines. However, in my prior discussions with VIX traders, investors do make the case that while they understand that VIXY will decline from roll yield, holding it serves as a hedge against downside in the market. There is validity to this statement because volatility rises at the market falls.

However, when it comes to a long-term investment in this index as a hedge against downside, I can’t agree with the approach based on market data. For example, here is a 10-year return of three different portfolios holding a mix of the S&P 500 and the index VIXY is tracking.

This backtest shows the return an investor would have made if he or she had invested every month in three different portfolios. The 100/0 line represents a 100% investment in the S&P 500 while the 80/20 line is 80% S&P 500 and 20% VIXY’s index.

This chart shows the very clear relationship in that on an outright return basis, you are significantly dragging down your returns to substitute an equity investment with an investment in VIXY. It may seem like a good move during periods of market downturn, but it’s important to understand that this is the only period in which you will achieve better returns. VIXY is an ETF which consistently drops through time due to roll yield which means over lengthy periods of time, an investment in the ETF versus a market benchmark will lead to sub-par performance.

Conclusion

The VIX markets remain moderately bullish as investors prepare for a turbulent election cycle. Given the market tendencies around October/November, investors should remain moderately bullish the VIX over the next 1-2 months. VIXY follows an index which drops at a pace of around 50% per year and using VIXY as a hedge is an ineffective long-run strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.