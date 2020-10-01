Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is one of the largest and most well-known midstream companies in the United States. This is a sector that has been somewhat troubled since the novel coronavirus hit and this is reflected in the recent stock price performance. However, as is the case with most midstream companies, Kinder Morgan has a very stable business model that is not particularly affected by fluctuations in energy prices. Thus, the current weakness in the stock price may be unjustified, which presents us with an opportunity to lock in a very attractive dividend yield while we wait for the stock price to recover.

About Kinder Morgan

As mentioned in the introduction, Kinder Morgan is one of the largest and most well-known midstream companies in the United States. The company boasts 70,000 miles of natural gas, 1,200 miles of natural gas liquids, 6,800 miles of refined products, and 3,100 miles of crude oil pipelines. The company also has 659 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company moves 40% of all natural gas in the United States:

Source: Kinder Morgan

As we can see, Kinder Morgan's network extends to every major basin in which oil and natural gas is produced. This is something that is nice to see because each of these basins has somewhat different characteristics. For example, the Marcellus and Utica shales in the Northeast produce primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids while the Bakken production consists mostly of crude oil. As I have pointed out before, natural gas production has held up much better in the current environment than crude oil has because natural gas prices have not crashed nearly as much. In fact, natural gas is actually up year-to-date as of the time of writing. As Kinder Morgan has operations in every major basin, it reduces the proportion of its operations that are affected by problems in any individual basin.

As we can clearly see above, the company's natural gas network is much larger than its crude oil operation. Thus, the company is much more exposed to natural gas production than to crude oil production. This could prove to be a positive thing for the company's future. This is because the fundamentals of natural gas are better than for oil. This is partly due to climate change fears. Natural gas burns cleaner than other fossil fuels so governments have been using various incentives to encourage the utility sector to convert coal-fired power plants to natural gas-fired ones. The low price of natural gas that has dominated the United States for many years now has also contributed to this. This is expected to increase the demand for natural gas internationally. The United States is one of the only regions of the world that can significantly increase its production of natural gas due to the wealth of regions like the Marcellus shale. This is the reason why we have been seeing numerous energy companies begin construction on liquefied natural gas plants over the past few years to support this emerging export industry. These plants alone are expected to increase the demand for natural gas by 12.2 billion cubic feet per day by 2030. This is the largest individual source of demand growth but it is certainly not the only one. Overall, the global demand for natural gas is expected to increase by 36% over the next two decades:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan

At this point, some readers may point out that Kinder Morgan does not directly make money off of natural gas production. While this is correct, the company will benefit as natural gas production increases. This is because the actual producers still need to actually get the natural gas to the market in order to sell it. Kinder Morgan performs this service for its customers and makes its money by charging a fee based on the volume of resources that it transports. As production increases to meet this demand, Kinder Morgan should see its volumes grow and by extension cash flows.

Growth Opportunity

Naturally, pipelines and storage facilities only have a finite capacity of resources that they can handle. Thus, in order to take advantage of this impending volume growth, Kinder Morgan will need to construct additional infrastructure. The company is in fact doing exactly this. Kinder Morgan is currently embarking on a $2.9 billion growth program:

Source: Kinder Morgan

As we can see, Kinder Morgan has a number of projects scheduled to come online between now and 2023, most of which are scheduled to come online by year-end 2022. As we can imagine, each of these projects will stimulate some cash flow growth as they come online. One of the nice things about these projects is that Kinder Morgan has already secured contracts from its customers for the use of this infrastructure. This is nice because it ensures that the company is not spending a great deal of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use as well as provides us with as close as we can get to a guaranteed return in this industry. It also provides us with advantages in financial planning since we have an idea of how much cash flow the project will generate upon its completion. As we can see above, Kinder Morgan's natural gas projects have a 5.8x EBITDA multiple, which essentially means that the projects will on average pay for themselves in 5.8 years.

As we can also see above, the largest growth projects that the company is working on are the Permian takeaway projects. These include things like the Permian Highway pipeline and various smaller pipelines throughout Texas. These pipelines are intended to resolve (or at least help to resolve) one of the biggest problems hindering the development of the Permian basin. This problem is insufficient takeaway capacity. The upstream companies that are operating in the Permian basin have been unable to grow their production by as much as they would like because they have not been able to get the resources to the market. Thus, midstream companies have been aggressively building up infrastructure meant to increase the quantity of resources that they are able to transport to the market to be sold. Admittedly, the pandemic has slowed down this story as companies are reducing their capital expenditures to weather the low energy price environment but the long-term development story does remain intact.

Cash Flow Stability

One of the advantages that midstream companies enjoy over other energy companies is cash flow stability. This is because the company generates its cash flow from long-term contracts that it has with its customers. The price that it receives for performing services under these contracts is not dependent on the value of the resources but is instead based on the volume of the resources that moves through the pipelines. This is why companies like this are frequently referred to as "toll roads." As upstream companies have reduced production in response to the low energy price environment, we might assume that this would reduce Kinder Morgan's volumes and thus the company's cash flows. There is certainly some truth to this but Kinder Morgan has some insulation against this due to the fact that these contracts contain minimum volume commitments, which are a minimum volume of resources that the customer has to send through the pipeline or pay for anyway. As we can see here, fully 92% of Kinder Morgan's EBDA comes from contracts that are insulated against commodity price fluctuations:

Source: Kinder Morgan

We can also see that Kinder Morgan has hedges in place to protect it against price changes even on the portion of its cash flow that is exposed to energy price. This overall provides a great deal of support to the dividend and gives us reason to believe that the company will be able to maintain the dividend and thus provide us with a reliable source of income.

The stock price performance has certainly not reflected this overall stability. As we can see here, the company's stock is down 41.63% year-to-date:

This would seem to imply that the market believes that Kinder Morgan will be forced to cut its dividend. Therefore, let us examine the sustainability of it. The usual way that we do this is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash generated by the company's ordinary operations that can be distributed to the company's common investors. In the second quarter of 2020, Kinder Morgan reported a distributable cash flow of $1.001 billion, which works out to $0.44 per share. However, the company only paid out $0.2625 per share in dividends. This gives the company a coverage ratio of 1.68x. Analysts generally consider anything over 1.20x to be sustainable, although I prefer to see this ratio over 1.30x to add a certain margin of safety. As we can clearly see, Kinder Morgan appears to be generating more than enough cash to maintain its dividend. Thus, the stock price decline may present us with a buying opportunity.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinder Morgan continues to look like a fairly respectable midstream play. The stock performance has been quite disappointing year-to-date but it belies the company's strong fundamentals. Kinder Morgan continues to have some growth potential, especially in the natural gas space. It also generates far more money than it needs to maintain the dividend and the company's stable cash flows help to reassure us that it should be able to avoid a cut. Overall then, the poor stock performance could provide us with a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.