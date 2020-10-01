The mantra of the buy and hold investor is to get into companies and follow them along for the ride to the top of their industry, hopefully, securing some of the profits for yourself. That's a nice thought, but clearly, it can't be the only way to invest.

Today, I want to look at Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX), the venerable copy-machine giant whose best years were decades ago. Looking at the company's technological development in the 1970s and 1980s, along with their dominant position in the office space, the only thing more appealing than the company they were is the company they would've been now if everything had gone right.

Instead of just lamenting the road not taken, we're going to look through Xerox Holdings as it exists today and see if what's left of this company has anything to offer us at the current prices. As it turns out, it just might.

Xerox in 2020

In keeping with Xerox's storied past, the company sells hardware involved in scanning, printing, duplication, and general multi-function devices. In addition, Xerox offers print management software and digital printing solutions. No longer the leviathan they were in the 1980s, they remain about $9 billion in revenues and $4 billion in market capitalization.

A market leader like the Xerox of yesteryear commands a mighty premium, but not being a market leader also means there is a lot more room for growth. Xerox is still well thought of by many companies and can keep growing back into a big player.

And while the history is interesting, we're not buying a story, we're buying a company. In analyzing Xerox, it is most useful to examine the company from a value proposition, with an eye toward the possibility of a rebound.

The value of Xerox

We've got a bargain PE ratio of about 4 on trailing earnings. The Forward PE is 15 on the basis of analyst projections for 2020 and back down to 8.3 in 2021. Breaking down the balance sheet shows sub-one Price/Book value, another desirable feature.

Cash and Equivalents $2.272 billion Total Current Assets $5.391 billion Total Assets $14.125 billion Goodwill $3.939 billion Total Liabilities $8.43 billion Shareholder Equity $5.477 billion

source: most recent 10-Q from Edgar

Those are some nice numbers at a $4 billion market cap. Goodwill is still a fairly large portion ($3.9 billion) of overall market cap, but unlike a lot of companies, Xerox has been doing an excellent job of turning some of that goodwill into profitability in discontinued operation.

Continuing operations are the most important thing here, however, and here's why: Xerox has committed to return at least 50% of free cash flow from continuing operations to shareholders. In recent years that's meant about $213 million in dividends, and some healthy buybacks, and any hopes for this as an income stock rest on them being able to sustain that.

Source: 2019 10-K from Edgar

As you can see, there was a bit of a hiccup in income from continuing operations a few years back, but the company has since recovered. Analyst estimates for revenue and earnings suggest that in the next few years, there should be more than enough continuing operations to sustain the dividend, though how much buyback can come with it is yet to be seen.

That's something of a shame because the share price is a lot lower and we'd get more bang for our buck buying back, if the revenue supports it. The 2019 buyback saw 289,000 shares at $37.00, and the price is now half of that. This is a tremendous way to return value to shareholders, especially at these prices.

In conclusion, the current price includes slightly over a 5% dividend yield, which is not bad, on a stock that is below its book value and has nice earnings going forward. Xerox is not some hyper-growth stock, but for a long-term holding, there is a lot to like about the steady income and equity growth possibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.