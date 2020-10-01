Tracking U.S. Oil Production: So Far, So Good

Going forward, there's a big difference between basin decline of 200k b/d per month and 300k b/d. This will determine the trajectory of US oil production for 2021 and beyond.

September and October will be pivotal months for just where US oil production is headed. Consensus currently has it stabilizing around ~11 mb/d, while implied production already shows a hefty-drop-month-over-month.

EIA reported 10.984 mb/d for July US oil production. Including adjustment of 9.629 million bbls, adjusted US oil production came in at 11.294 mb/d.

Welcome to the US oil production edition of Oil Markets Daily!

As we wrote back on Aug. 17, consensus continues to play catch up to our real-time US oil production tracking methodology. We have managed to use the tanker tracking method to isolate the known variables from the unknown variables to derive real-time tracking of US oil production. We would go even as far as saying that our method will be able to track implied US oil production better than the EIA 914 since it's often riddled with adjustment-related issues.

For July, EIA 914 reported ~10.984 mb/d for US oil production, but diving a bit deeper, the adjustment factor accounted for +9.629 million bbls. The adjusted US oil production is then ~11.294 mb/d, which is smack in-line with our estimate of ~11.3 mb/d for US oil production in July.

Source: EIA, HFI Research Estimate

The more unsurprising thing is that we know the high-frequency weekly EIA oil storage reports do not track the physical movements of tankers well. As a result, the monthly PSM report normally reflects this since it's customs data.

Now looking at our figure, we see August showed a rather big drop in US oil production, but be mindful that more than ~500k b/d of oil production was offline due to the hurricanes that hit the Gulf. If we add that back in, you can see that US oil production returned to a peak of ~11.55 to ~11.6 mb/d in August.

But fast forwarding to today and with three weeks of data under our belt, we think US oil production has likely dropped back down to ~11 mb/d. This is a drop of ~550k to ~600k b/d m-o-m.

Source: EIA, HFI Research Estimate

(Note: Last four-week average shows US oil production around ~10.899 mb/d.)

Again, we talked about this earlier this month noting that some of it may be due to pressure building up in the wells during the shut-in months and that the decline is not as drastic as it appears.

Source: EIA, HFI Research Estimate

What does this mean for US oil production going forward?

It paints an awfully bullish picture for production outlook. At the current conservative decline trajectory, we are going to see a drop to ~10.4 mb/d by year end. We think it's more likely to be around ~10.1 mb/d, but if that isn't hit by year-end, then it will be reached in Q1 2021.

In addition, as you can see in the chart above, at ~$60/bbl WTI, we are barely assuming a recovery back to ~11.5 mb/d. Now if by December, US oil production is closer to ~10.1 mb/d, you can kiss ~11.5 mb/d goodbye for the end of 2021.

The reasoning is that the inherent decline for the next three months will have averaged ~300k b/d vs. the ~200k b/d we are using. This extra ~100k b/d will eat into supply growth even if activity restarts. It's like putting a treadmill on a hill. It will be much harder to run on.

Other than Platts, we currently don't see anyone making a forecast for US oil production to dip into the low ~10 mb/d range average for 2021. And that is a big variant perception considering IEA and EIA both have US oil production averaging ~11 mb/d.

And as we've learned in the past, ~1 mb/d of oversupply or undersupply makes a big difference in the oil price.

Well, our forecasts have been good so far. We think the consensus remains in catch-up mode to our projections, so let's see what will happen in the future oil market reports, but so far so good.

