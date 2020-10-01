Based on conservative multiples of current earnings and cash flows and projected book value, we believe the common stock of Atlanticus could be worth north of $20/share.





Introduction

We believe that shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) common stock are under-followed and undervalued and present an attractive long investment opportunity. These shares trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker ATLC and closed on 9/30/2020 at a price of $11.90 equaling a diluted market capitalization of $241 million. From its inception, Atlanticus has focused on providing credit and financial services to financially under-served, or subprime, consumers.

Since the company ran into difficulties in the late 2000s, management has been quietly rebuilding the businesses and balance sheet of Atlanticus. Instead of promoting this progress, the insiders have been increasing their beneficial ownership interests through buybacks of common stock and derivatives and the acquisition of equity instruments. Book value growth has been suppressed due to provisions associated with receivables growth but changes in accounting rules and the aging of the portfolio appear to be reversing this trend. Despite little earnings, Atlanticus in recent periods has consistently generated strong cash from operations and had approximately $140 million of unrestricted cash on hand at June 30, 2020.

Atlanticus has demonstrated consistent access to the fixed income capital markets, from securitization to preferred stock, and was last reported to have accessed the securitization market in July 2020. Atlanticus' performance through the COVID pandemic has been steady, as reduced consumer spending and enhanced government benefits have resulted in overall stability in delinquencies. Atlanticus now appears to be at an inflection point in book value growth, which should be recognized either by the public markets or a strategic or financial buyer.

Atlanticus also has developed technology, data, and platforms that should have value to a strategic buyer, particularly given the market's current focus on financial technology. Short interest that is significant relative to float and trading volume exists as a result of Atlanticus' prior convertible note offerings (which have in large part been repaid) that will ultimately need to be bought in. Based on conservative multiples of current earnings and cash flows and projected book value, we believe the common stock of Atlanticus could be worth north of $20/share.

While we continue to believe there is significant upside to Atlanticus' common stock price, in light of the increase following the last quarterly release, we recommend patiently accumulating a position, saving significant purchases for trading days with heavier volumes and price weakness. The information in this research is provided to the best of our knowledge and belief, but no assurance is provided as to its accuracy or completeness. Material risks with respect to an investment in Atlanticus' common stock exist and are addressed at the end of this article.

A little bit of history

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a Georgia corporation formed in 2009. It is the reincarnation of CompuCredit Corporation, Inc., founded in 1996, which once was a successful company that had a stock price in excess of $40 in the mid-2000s. Following that time, the company's performance cratered along with its stock price, reaching lows of under $2/share. Since then, Atlanticus has taken significant steps to clean up its old portfolios, liquidate certain non-core assets, resolve litigation, buy back stock and convertible notes, and reposition the company into new, more attractive, businesses.

Some examples of the steps Atlanticus has taken:

In August 2012, Atlanticus sold its Jefferson Capital business. Jefferson Capital was in the business of buying defaulted consumer assets. This business was sold for proceeds of $130.5 million and the proceeds were used to buy back stock (at $10/share) and convertible notes.

In December 2018, the company entered into a settlement agreement with Barclays Bank PLC whereby Atlanticus was paid proceeds of $42.9 million. The settlement resulted from the acquisition by subsidiaries of Atlanticus of a credit card business owned at the time by Barclays. The Atlanticus subsidiaries alleged that Barclays had mis-sold an optional feature known as a "payment break plan", which allowed a customer to not make minimum payments for a period of time under certain circumstances.

In August 2019, Atlanticus repurchased from a single holder $54.4 million of face amount of convertible notes for $33.7 million. The company did so by paying $16.3 million in cash and issuing a $17.4 million note. In total, Atlanticus has repurchased all but $33.8 million of the $300.0 million of 5.875% convertible senior notes due November 30, 2035 originally issued. The conversion price of these notes is $24.61 and do not have a put feature. As such, management's consistent efforts to buy back these notes may be informative as to their view on the value of the stock.

The insiders previously loaned Atlanticus $40 million to repurchase convertible notes at a discount. At the end of 2019, this loan was converted to a more junior convertible preferred security with a conversion price of $10, which, again, may be informative as to the insiders' view on value.

Current business lines

Since its inception, Atlanticus claims to have originated $26 billion of consumer loans. This institutional knowledge and platform have allowed the company to create new businesses and originate and acquire new assets that today have meaningful value.

Within its consumer business lines, Atlanticus describes its business as supporting

lenders who originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail credit and credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, and partnerships with third parties. In the point-of-sale channel, we partner with retailers and service providers in various industries across the U.S. to allow them to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of a variety of goods and services including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services and home-improvements. The services of our lending partners are often extended to consumers who may not have access to traditional financing options. We specialize in supporting this 'second-look' credit service. Our flexible technology platform allows our lending partners to integrate our paperless process and instant decision-making platform with the technology infrastructure of participating retailers and service providers. Additionally, we support lenders who market general purpose credit cards directly to consumers through additional channels, which enables them to reach consumers through a diverse origination platform that includes retail point-of-sale, direct mail and digital marketing solicitation and partnerships with third parties. Our technology platform and proprietary analytics enable lenders to make instant credit decisions utilizing hundreds of inputs from multiple sources and thereby offer credit to consumers overlooked by traditional providers of financing. By supporting a range of products through a multitude of channels, we enable lenders to provide the right type of credit, whenever and wherever the consumer has a need.

Within its auto segment, Atlanticus states that its operations "principally purchase and/or service loans secured by automobiles from or for, and also provide floor plan financing for, a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, used car business. We purchase auto loans at a discount and with dealer retentions or holdbacks that provide risk protection. Also within our Auto Finance segment, we are providing certain installment lending products in addition to our traditional loans secured by automobiles."

Atlanticus' consumer facing brands include the following:

Aspire

Fortiva credit card, retail credit, and personal loans

Fortiva retail credit (merchant portal)

Curae medical expense finance

CAR auto finance

Balance Sheet

As highlighted above and shown in more detail below, from the time of the company's founding, Atlanticus grew its balance sheet substantially leading into the mid-2000s. By 12/31/2006, the assets of the company had reached over $2 billion with nearly $1 billion in book value. By 12/31/2007, Atlanticus had over $1 billion of securitized earning assets. From that time, due to company decisions and the economic downturn, as Atlanticus suffered losses and moved to liquidate its portfolios and downsize its operation, year-end assets shrank dramatically, troughing at under $300 million at 12/31/2014. Book equity shrank and by 12/31/2013 had effectively been wiped out as a result of losses, impairments, and reserves.

Atlanticus took aggressive steps to pay down its debts during this time, as well, with total liabilities being reduced from over $1 billion at 12/31/2006 to under $300 million at 12/31/2014. As mentioned above, the company repurchased and repaid significant amounts of its convertible debt (a large portion of which was redeemable during this period) from $550 million at 12/31/2007 to $24 million (net of discounts) at 6/30/2020. During this time, the shares of common stock outstanding decreased from 62 million to 16 million.

Balance sheet 12/31/2005 to 12/31/2012 (dollars in thousands):

Source: Atlanticus public filings compiled by the author.

Subsequent to troughing at under $300 million at 12/31/2014, the company has steadily expanded its balance sheet through the new business lines discussed above and stood at close to $1 billion as of 6/30/2020. During that time, Atlanticus reestablished its access to the capital markets, including through the secured lending and securitization markets (with the last such reported transaction occurring in July of 2020) and by issuing preferred stock to institutional investors.

Balance sheet 12/31/2013 to 6/30/2020 (dollars in thousands):

Source: Atlanticus public filings compiled by the author.

During this period of balance sheet expansion, book value has remained relatively non-existent (until this most recent quarter end), in part due to the significant growth in the allowance for uncollectible loans. This significant growth in the allowance appears to have been due to the accounting requirement in effect until 12/31/2019 that provisions be taken on the front-end, which coupled with rapid receivable growth, resulted in a rapid expansion of this provision and significant impact on book value. Beginning on 1/1/2020, in accordance with accounting regulations, Atlanticus elected to change its accounting methodology to fair value and, as a result, the provision has begun to reduce, which the company indicates it expects to continue as the pre-2020 receivables liquidate.

Allowance for uncollectible Amounts 12/31/2013 to 6/30/2020 (dollars in thousands):

Source: Atlanticus public filings compiled by the author.

While Atlanticus has not produced significant increases in book value (i.e., earnings) in recent periods (until this most recent quarter, where quarterly earnings where approximately $1 per fully diluted share), the company has been generating growing and significant cash flow relative to its market capitalization from operating activities, which we view as consistent with our analysis above regarding management conservatism and the impact of the significant increases in reserves on earnings and changes in book value. For fiscal year 2019, Atlanticus produced approximately $100 million of cash from operations and in the first half of 2020, the company produced $84 million, with $49 million coming in the second quarter of 2020.

Risks

An investment in Atlanticus is certainly not without risks and we recommend that prospective investors review all of the risk factors contained in the company's public filings. Among these risks, we view some of the more significant to be as follows:

A longer-term recession could result in higher delinquencies and resultant impact on book value, as consumers are unable to service their debts. We believe this risk may be mitigated to a certain extent by the company's excess interest spreads and underwriting expertise. We also believe that history has shown that subprime consumers, to some extent, are more accustomed than prime customers to navigating their credit obligations through challenging times (i.e., "subprime consumers are always in a recession").

Significant insider ownership interest exists, which could create divergent interests between management and other shareholders. We believe this risk may be mitigated by the fact that management will ultimately be motivated to realize value through a sale of the company or other corporate event such as meaningful share buybacks.

Atlanticus is subject to significant regulatory scrutiny. This scrutiny would be expected to increase in the event of a shift of power to the Democrat party following the November 3, 2020 elections. We believe this risk may be mitigated by management's long history running subprime-facing businesses through various political climates. Further, we have not observed the company employing the more questionable tactics that have landed certain competitors in trouble. Finally, we believe that the public company transparency of Atlanticus affords a degree of comfort to both investors and regulators.

The stock is relatively illiquid compared to companies with similar market capitalizations and trades with inconsistent volume levels. We believe this risk may be mitigated by exercising discipline in the trading of stock (particularly when seeking to acquire shares at moments such as these when the stock has moved higher on relatively low volume), waiting for trading days with more significant volume, and allowing several trading days to execute transactions. Conversely, this illiquidity could serve to create a short-squeeze if/when the shares lent out in connection with the Atlanticus' convertible bonds (as described above) ultimately need to be repurchased.

Conclusion

While not without risks, as set forth above, we believe a long investment in Atlanticus is attractive at this time. Over the past ten years, the company has undergone a significant turnaround and repositioning. As a result, we believe Atlanticus is poised to create significant value for its common shareholders. Based on conservative multiples of current earnings and cash flows and projected book value, we believe the common stock of Atlanticus could be worth north of $20/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold a long position in the common stock of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) and engage in purchases and sales of the stock from time to time. The information and opinions in this research are provided to the best of our knowledge and belief but no assurances are provided as to their accuracy or completeness. Material risks exist with respect to an investment in Atlanticus’ common stock, including, without limitation, as set forth in "Risks" above.