What impressed the most was the recovery in the beverages segment: 11% volume decline last quarter turned into modest growth this time.

PepsiCo's widest earnings beat in many years did not surprise me, considering the previously expected strength in food and snacks.

PepsiCo's (PEP) third quarter earnings smasher (the widest top- and bottom-line beat of the past five years at least) did not catch me by surprise. Fueled by expected strength in food and snacks across all regions and resilience in beverages, the New York-based packaged foods company saw organic revenue and core ex-FX EPS increase by 4% and 9% YOY, respectively.

PepsiCo has reinforced the idea that it is one of the few winners in a year of global pandemic - despite some cost challenges that, we all hope, should be short term in nature.

Source: Pepsi's investor relations page

Beverages: a pleasant surprise

In my earnings preview, I had anticipated that third quarter estimates appeared overly de-risked, considering the strength in packaged foods recently reported by the likes of General Mills (GIS). Indeed, food and snack volume growth seemed healthy (see graph below), but without the same dependence on Quaker compared to the second quarter. Volume increased in all major geographic segments by at least 2%, and by as much as 7% in Asia Pacific.

What probably accounted for the bulk of the revenue beat were beverages. Last quarter, volume had decreased YOY by a sizable 11%, which was driven in great part by weakness in the away-from-home channel. However, carbonated beverages had started to recover in June and relative strength seems to have spilled (pun intended) into the third quarter. The management team credited "innovation" (e.g. zero sugar drinks) for the upside, although some return to normalcy from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis must have played a key role.

Source: PepsiCo's investor relations page

Further down the P&L, profitability looked a bit stronger relative to my expectations. While gross margin took a hit due to the completed acquisitions of Pioneer Foods and Be & Cheery, op margin did not suffer as much as I anticipated from COVID-19 headwinds. Still, core op margin decreased by 40 bps, pressured further by higher advertising and marketing spend.

On the stock

There was nothing about PepsiCo's third quarter that could scale back my bullishness on the name. If anything, I am even more comfortable holding the stock due to (1) continued excellence in execution, (2) across-the-board financial performance strength that was not overly dependent on Quaker and (3) the management team's confidence to reinstate full-year guidance, which came in above pre-earnings day consensus.

It helps that, in my view, PEP is far from being an overly pricey stock. Once EPS estimates are updated, I expect current-year P/E to drop to around 25x, which is no richer than where valuations were this time last year. And despite solid performance, PEP has yet to reach the all-time highs of February 2020.

Data by YCharts

More importantly, for portfolio strategists, I believe that PEP offers a valuable diversification benefit that most investors should be seeking during unpredictable times. Over the past 30 or so years, for example, this stock's monthly returns have been correlated with the broad market by a factor of less than 0.5 (i.e. loosely correlated), while shares weathered the 2000-2001 and 2008-2009 recessions much more gracefully.

Due to this combination of longer-term portfolio diversification benefits and shorter-term performance, I remain bullish on PEP.

