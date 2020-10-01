It's All About Tomorrow's Jobs Report (Technically Speaking For 10/1)

Once again, Brexit is an issue (emphasis added):

The European Commission announced on Thursday that it was pressing ahead with legal action against Britain over Brexit legislation that the government in London has said would permit it to break international law. The commission, the European Union’s administrative arm, gave Britain an ultimatum last month, threatening to take it to court unless it dropped plans to override parts of an agreement on withdrawal from the bloc that Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck last year. With the deadline having expired, the commission said in a statement that it had sent the British government “a letter of formal notice for breaching its obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement.”

There are now three months left for the EU and UK to strike a bargain or inadvertently cause a "hard Brexit." As I noted yesterday, the UK's economy is very weak; the EU's isn't much better. Neither can afford the potential shock a hard exit would cause.

Airline furloughs are starting:

U.S. airlines said they will begin furloughing tens of thousands of employees on Thursday after congressional leaders and the Trump administration failed to reach a deal on a coronavirus relief package. In making the announcements late Wednesday, the carriers left open the possibility that workers could be called back if a deal is reached in the next few days.

Airline passenger traffic is still far below pre-pandemic levels:

As of this writing, a new round of stimulus spending is unlikely.

Should we continue to use initial unemployment claims as a leading indicator during the pandemic? Tim Duy offers this thought on his Twitter feed:

For further information, please see Michael McKee's Twitter feed. This is a very interesting and important observation, especially since there has been somewhat of a disconnect between the initial unemployment data and the payroll jobs numbers.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: The QQQ returned to its standard "leader of the pack" position by gaining 1.62%. Small, mid, and micro-caps occupy the 2-4 slots, followed by the larger caps. The bond market was up marginally. 7 of 11 sectors were higher. Communication services, consumer discretionary, and tech were the numbers 2 to 4 performers. At the bottom were health care, basic materials and energy -- which dropped pretty sharply (again).

Technically, the broader indexes have "turned the corner." However, so far it's a tentative breakout. Let's start with the IWM's five day chart: Prices gapped higher on Monday morning. But since then, the index has traded in a four point range -- not exactly a strong move higher. While the QQQ is higher as well, volume has been very weak. Ideally, volume should spike on a breakout as traders jump in to take advantage of the move. Although price bars are above the shorter EMAs, the bars are small, indicating little intra-day movement. The SPY has the best chart due to its better volume numbers. But its daily candles for the last few days have also been small.

None of these observations are fatal; I think the more logical answer for these is, as I noted yesterday, the cross-currents from the news. I also think everyone is waiting for tomorrow's BLS report to see if the jobs market momentum is continuing.

