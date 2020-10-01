SBM Offshore: Pitfalls Ahead



SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFY) is in a tight spot after the pandemic. The lower-for-long crude oil price led to cancellation and delay in many FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) projects. In response, SBM Offshore restructured its portfolio, aiming to reduce carbon intensity, increase cost efficiency, and gradually favoring the renewable energy market.

Despite the shaky outlook, its performance in 1H 2020 was remarkable on the back of a robust backlog at the beginning of the year. However, by the end of the first half, the backlog weakened. Some of the major concerns for the company relate to negative cash flows and an overly leveraged balance sheet. The strong liquidity cover notwithstanding, a substantial debt repayment load stretching well into the future reflects long-term financial risks. Given the overall pessimism surrounding the energy market and its rich valuation, I think the stock price can decline in the short term.

The Underlying Reorganization And Strategy

Investors may note that the underinvestment in the offshore energy market has led to capacity constraints in the FPSO market. As the energy market uncertainty drags on, some of SBFFY's clients delayed investments, canceled prospects, and may cancel some more in the future. The extent of damage in the FPSO market is significant. In this context, the company sees opportunities in the class reservoir with low breakeven points and low carbon intensity, which require large-sized complex FPSO - the kind that the company provides. In the next couple of quarters, it expects the cycle to get shorter and more volatile. In this background, the company has devised a short, medium, and long-term approach.

The company has been working on the standardization of Fast4Ward, including developing solutions for a floating windmill. The program aims to bring down breakeven prices for its clients' offshore development. Read more on the Fast4Ward and the company's strategies in my previous article here. With the reorganization, the company prepares for a shorter cycle in anticipation of a lower for longer oil prices. At the same time, it will speed up the transition into the renewable energy market. Its eMission Zero programs work toward reducing carbon intensity and increase cost efficiency by developing an FPSO which can operate with a zero net carbon footprint.

The reorganization, expected to be completed in 2020, will eliminate 600 positions and will produce around $100 million per annum of cost-saving. However, the restructuring cost associated with it can amount to $50 million-$60 million in 2H 2020. While the company's capacity, after the reorganization, will remain unchanged at two to three FPSO order wins per year, the product mix will change. The company plans to generate 25% of the revenue from natural gas and renewables by 2030.

In the short and medium-term, the company's LNG2WIRE and tower loading units will contribute to the floating gas market. It has recently signed another pre-FEED agreement on a wind farm project called Provence Grand Large. Currently, many of the oil companies' renewable businesses lie offshore. Most of these projects are fixed offshore systems, and therefore, do not satisfy SBM Offshore's needs. However, these upstream companies are beginning to show interest in deepwater projects, and so, I think much of the company floating LNG opportunity will arise in the long term.

Knowing The Key Projects

Let us discuss the development of some of the key projects for SBFFY. In FPSO Liza Destiny, the company has run into a challenge with the FPSO's gas handling system. The company is currently constructing the Fast4Ward multipurpose floater (or MPF) hull for FPSOs Liza Unity, Sepetiba, and Prosperity. After the temporary closure due to the pandemic, the yards, where the company's Fast4Ward multipurpose floater hull is constructed, have reopened and are currently ramping up. The expected delivery time (i.e., first oil) is in 2022. Investors may note that in July 2018, SBM received FPSO Liza 2 contracts from Exxon Mobil (XOM) to perform Front End Engineering and Design (or FEED) for a second FPSO.

In September, the company entered into an agreement with Petrobras (PBR) for a contract for the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, which will operate in the Santos Basin in Brazil. Despite the new projects, the company's backlog at the end of June 2020 decreased by 5% to a total of $19.7 billion compared to December 2019. A lower backlog indicates lower visibility into the potential revenue generation in the future.

What Are Its Current Strengths And Weaknesses?

In 1H 2020, the company's revenues increased by 22% compared to 1H 2019. The Lease and Operate segment saw considerable improvement in 1H 2020 (28% up year-over-year). EBITDA, too, showed improvements as it increased by 27% in 1H 2020 over the previous year. In the Turnkey segment, revenues held up well, while the segment EBITDA jumped up in the past year. In 1H 2020, Liza Destiny joined the company's fleet. Plus, it acquired some minority share in a Brazilian FPSO. Both these factors contributed to the Lease and Operate segment performance improvement. In Turnkey, increased revenues from the Sepetiba project and higher contributions from the Castberg and Liuhua turret projects led to the steep rise in EBITDA.

However, the deterioration in the outlook of the offshore support vessel market triggered a $57 million impairment charge related to the diving support and construction vessel SBM Installer. As a result, profit attributable to the shareholders decreased by 38% in 1H 2020 compared to a year ago.

What's The Guidance?

SBM Offshore's management has revised up FY2020 guidance. It increased the EBITDA guidance from around $900 million to above-$900 million. However, it maintained revenue guidance at ~$2.3 billion. Of these, approximately $1.6 billion will come from Lease and Operate and the rest (~$0.7 billion) from the Turnkey segment. In 2H 2020, we can expect a closeout of projects, as I discussed in the article above, which will help maintain the top line.

Negative Cash Flows; High Leverage

In 1H 2020, SBM Offshore's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was negative (-$11 million). Although it was negative, the figure improved compared to $212 million negative CFO a year ago. Although the revenues increased in the past year, the fall in the CFO reflects deterioration in working capital. Capex, too, declined in the past year. As a result of negative CFO, FCF was negative but improved compared to a year ago.

As of June 30, the company had $4.2 billion in total debt (includes lease liabilities), and a significant part of the repayment obligation lies between 2020 and 2024. The company's liquidity stood at $2.1 billion as of June 30. Although the company's liquidity is sufficient in the short term, given the negative, weak cash flow from operations, the financial risks are not negligible. It needs to improve cash flows drastically over the medium term, sell assets, or refinance debt to reduce the risks over the medium to long term.

Also, investors should note that the company's debt-to-equity ratio (or leverage) of 1.3x is higher than its peers' average of 0.77x. Its peers include Saipem S.p.A. (OTCPK:SAPMY), John Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF), and TechnipFMC (FTI).

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

SBM Offshore is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.9x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 9.5x. It is currently trading at a 15% discount to its past five-year average.

SBFFY's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers because the company's EBITDA is expected to decline more sharply compared to the fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. However, the company's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (WDGJF, FTI, and SAPMY) average of 4.8x. So, the stock is relatively overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates from Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating



According to Seeking Alpha, one sell-side analyst recommended a "Very Bullish" rating on SBFFY in August, while none recommended a "hold" or a "sell." The analysts' target price is $26.45, which, at the current stock price, yields 50% returns.

What's The Take On SBFFY?

Although some of SBFFY's FPSO projects, including the Liza Unity and Septiba, are still on course, the uncertainty around many of the projects in the pipeline forced SBM Offshore to restructure and rebalance its portfolio. It plans to speed up the transition into the renewable energy market through the eMission Zero programs, which will reduce carbon intensity and increase cost-efficiency.

The company's performance in 1H 2020 was solid due to top-line and margin growth in its operating segments. Although this translated into an improvement in cash flows, its cash flow from operations remained negative. Although its liquidity covers its debt repayments and capex needs in the short term, the company has a bulging repayment schedule that stretches well into the future. With high leverage, the balance sheet reflects long-term financial risks. I think the stock is relatively overvalued at the current level. Given the overall pessimism surrounding the energy market, it can decline in the short term. However, if it can manage the debt load, SBFFY has sufficiently strong growth drivers to produce reasonably positive returns over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.