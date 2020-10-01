The next issue is their alarmingly very high leverage that is combined with weak liquidity, which requires urgent deleveraging and continued support from financial institutions.

When looking ahead unitholders should hope for this to continue but realistically, it would be prudent to brace for their distributions to at least be halved.

Introduction

When turmoil struck financial markets earlier in 2020 Sprague Resources (SRLP) bucked the trend of other Master Limited Partnerships and actually sustained their distributions and thus now still offer a very high yield slightly above 17%. Even though their unitholders might have thus far been spared this pain, unfortunately, they should remain braced for their distributions to at least be halved.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

It was rather difficult ascertaining a judgment regarding their distribution coverage since there were several considerations. The first and most obvious consideration is their lumpy operating cash flow, which swung from positive to the deep negative territory between 2018 and 2019. This is never ideal for any income investment regardless of the underlying reason since steady and predictable cash flows are prized, hence the appeal of tobacco companies.

This situation resulted in their distribution coverage during 2017-2019 averaging a very weak 20.79%, which indicates that on average the vast majority of their distributions have required debt-funding. A significant contributing factor is their working capital movements and once these are removed, their average distribution coverage for 2017-2019 increases to 83.61% and whilst this is better, it nonetheless is still weak and insufficient.

When looking at the first half of 2020 and interestingly, their operating cash flows surged 28.96% year on year but once again after removing working capital movements, it was actually a decrease of 11.51% year on year. Even though this would still have left their distribution coverage at a strong 132.44%, it should be remembered that the first half of the year represents a larger portion of their earnings and thus free cash flow than the second half, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Sprague Resources 4Q 2019 Non-GAAP Quarterly Supplement.

This situation means that as the rest of 2020 progresses their distribution coverage will likely continue to trend down back towards their average from 2017-2019. When all of these considerations were weighed together, it was ultimately determined that their distribution coverage was weak and thus broadly insufficient to safely cover all of their distribution payments without external support.

When looking at their capital structure, it can be observed that the impacts from their lumpy operating cash flow are translated over with their debt changing in tandem. It can also be observed that they have very minimal cash, which is not a positive sign for their liquidity and their debt is significantly higher than their equity, which is not a positive sign for their leverage.

Once again due to the seasonality in their earnings, it would be prudent to disregard their financial metrics from the first half of 2020 and instead focus on those from the previous full year. It quickly becomes an open and shut case of very high leverage that realistically cannot be viewed in any other way. Their net debt-to-EBITDA of 7.24 is alarming and broadly in line with their gearing ratio of 89.58% and interest coverage of only 1.82.

This level of leverage is already in the territory that could threaten their ability to remain a going concern if anything unforeseen eventuates and thus by extension, makes it almost certain that their distributions will be reduced significantly. Even if their distribution coverage was to in theory remain modestly above 100% going forward as it did during the first half of 2020, this alone would still not mitigate this risk since their requirement to deleverage is pressing.

Normally a current ratio of 1.00 would indicate at least adequate liquidity, however, the situation is rather complicated in this instance. Their biggest weakness stems from their virtually non-existent cash balance and this would not be an issue if they were consistently producing free cash flow after distribution payments. This is obviously not the case and given their very lumpy operating cash flow, they are left reliant on their credit facilities to ensure they can remain a going concern.

It is never ideal being reliant on credit facilities, it becomes particularly problematic when your leverage is already very high since financial institutions will become wary and less supportive, even if covenants are not yet breached. The quickest and most effective way to ensure continued support is through slashing returns to unitholders, which further increases the probability that this will still eventuate despite them surviving thus far into the downturn.

When looking at their debt structure, it was interesting to see that it is completely comprised of the facilities provided through their credit agreement, as the table included below displays. This credit agreement matures on May 2022 and will obviously require refinancing and thus support from financial institutions. The one bright spot in this otherwise dull picture is that their working capital facility still retains $177m available and undrawn, however, utilizing this to pay distributions would be very dangerous.

Image Source: Sprague Resources Q2 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

I am rather surprised that they actually sustained their distributions during the turmoil thus far in 2020 and at best they are walking a financial tightrope to sustain their current distributions any further into the future. When their very high leverage is mixed with their weak distribution coverage and liquidity, it should not surprise unitholders if they at least halve their distributions. Given this situation, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate since it would be best to wait on the sidelines until this has eventuated and more clarity is present.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Sprague Resources' Q2 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

