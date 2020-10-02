Down 60% YTD, AerCap is a name that could be a valuable name to own to ride the recovery, but it is not without risk.

AerCap (AER) has been one of the companies I marked as a long-term buy, and despite its 10% pop during the trading day on the 28th of September, I can’t really say the shares have appreciated nicely. In a piece published on 1st of June, I marked AerCap a rough gem for the long term, and I still have that view, but there is no denying that since making that call, shares of AerCap have depreciated by 22%, while the market is almost 10% higher.

Source: Luchtvaartnieuws

In this report, I will be analyzing the lessor's Q2 results to see how COVID-19 has impacted the company and how it is positioning itself. Beforehand, we’d expect that revenues have declined but maintenance revenues have increased, while on the cost side, there would be increase impairment charges. I’d expect that this is going to be something we will be seeing in the quarters to come as well.

Revenues and income: Lower aircraft rents, but not weak

Figure 1: Revenues and other income AerCap Q2

(Source: AerCap)

Basic lease rents came in quite a bit lower at $948 million. That signals a $129 million decline, or 12%. So, we significant decline in the basic lease rents, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise, as there have been lease terminations, adjustments to lease rates and changes in accounting for some lease payments from accrual accounting to cash accounting. That means for some basic lease rents, AerCap has stopped recognizing those lease rents as revenue unless they actually came in.

The cash accounting method brought a $76 million decline, though AerCap could be collecting those rents at a later stage but it still accounts for nearly 60% of the decline, while another portion is because lease terminations and leases being restructured.

Maintenance rents were $114 million higher due to leases being terminated. When leases end, the aircraft is supposed to be handed to the lessor in a certain stage. If the aircraft is in an extremely good condition, the lessor should pay the lessee, and when the state of the aircraft is less than agreed on previously, the lessee should pay the lessor. With the lease terminations ending abruptly, I can imagine that there still were maintenance rents due or deposits that the lessor has now recognized as revenue.

Gains on assets were lower, driven by mix and volume. There is not a lot to add to that. Overall, the decline in revenues was 7%. So, we see that negative basic lease rent impact is partially offset by higher maintenance rents, and that, to some extent, shows how AerCap is really protecting its revenues, because from the $84 million decline in Q2 revenues compared to a year ago, we noted that $68 million comes from lower gains on sales totals.

So, we see the obvious pressures on revenues, but it should also be noted that currently there is a divergence between revenue and cash, so, after we look at the income, we will look at the cash flows as well, which give us a better view on rent collection.

Figure 2: Income AerCap Q2 2020

(Source: AerCap)

So, at a revenues level, we had a $129 million drop, of which $76 million is expected to be recovered in due time. On the cost side of the equation, costs rose by $28 million, driven by an increase of $55.8 million in impairment charges for aircraft that were returned from lease earlier than expected and higher provisions for credit losses, but that was partially offset by lower depreciation and amortization, lower interest expense and lower SGA.

So, we have minus $129 million on the revenue level and plus $28 million on cost level, for a $157 million headwind which can still be recovered. Thus, shares prices of AerCap have declined 60%, while H1 profits declined around 8%.

Operating cash flow

From the profit to the share price decline, it seems there is an extremely big imbalance. That might have been caused by the accrued revenue accounting method. The method continues recognizing revenues as long as the lessor deems it probable these rental fees will be collected, so revenues do not equal cash in hand, and that is important to realize.

Figure 3: Statement of cash flows H1 2020

(Source: AerCap)

As much as I want to say that the reported results do not provide a valid basis for a stark decline in share prices, the net cash provided by operating activities does show why share prices are down significantly. That figure has dropped from $1.52 billion in H1 2019 to $936.8 million in H1 2020, which is a 40% decline, and with that number in mind, I’d be inclined to say it is much easier to understand why shares are down 60%. However, if we take a closer look at investing activities, we do see higher prepayments for flight equipment, lower proceeds from sales or deposals and lower purchases of flight equipment.

So, we have minus $583 million in cash generation but $767.8 million lower in terms of investing activities. On an operating and investment level, there is a $185 million tailwind, and to that, we should add the strong lever of reductions in capital expenditures, where 2020 CapEx has been reduced from $3.9 billion to $1.3 billion, with $400 million remaining for 2020. The company has $5 billion in debt maturing over the next 12 months, and it can easily pay back those debts with its cash, expected future cash flows and instruments in place, but just with its cash, future gain on sales and cash flow, it will not be able to service is debt. That’s not a bad thing, but it means that in order to fulfill its commitments, part of the debt will be paid off by increasing debt.

Further to the subject of lease payment deferral, we saw trade receivables increase by $106.3 million in the second quarter, which means the H1 increase in trades receivable is around $150 million. So much of that will be added to the deferral balance, and AerCap expects that balance to grow to up to $800 million, which that is significant, as $800 million means that around cash payment in the amount of 20% of the annual revenues will be deferred.

Conclusion

If we look at revenues and income, we see that the decline is around 10%, while the share prices depreciated by 60% year to date. However, due to the way the accounting works, I believe operating cash gives a better view on the pressure, and that is a 40% pressure, which makes it much easier to understand why shares of AerCap are down 60%. I still believe that that AerCap and, in general, the aircraft leasing industry can be a good bet for the airline recovery, especially because of the long-term growth trajectory for air travel that remains intact despite the current pressure and the long-life assets that lessors have. Now, we should also acknowledge that we actually are the start of the crisis. We are only 6 months in, and the road ahead as well as the timelines are unknown. While AerCap is managing now, what the depressed share prices show is the uncertainty of the path ahead, in which there are many potential pressures, including but not limited to aircraft-type specific depreciation as certain parts of the market recover in a slower fashion. AerCap won’t go belly-up, and I still view its role as pivotal for the industry recovery, but also, the risks shouldn’t be ignored.

