After seeing strong returns on Silvercorp, I now believe investors should look to other cheaper silver miners like Endeavour or Hecla.

The precious metals industry has been among the few to see strong returns this year. Many mining stocks are at long-term highs as investors look to gain leveraged exposure to gold and silver. The metals are up considerably on the year but have seen negative volatility in recent weeks which have caused a surge in dip-buying activity. Logically, investors in mining stocks should have a good idea about the operations and financial position of the companies they're buying.

One of the most interesting of these companies is Silvercorp Metals (SVM) which mines at the lowest costs in the world. Silvercorp operates predominately in China where it controls three major mines. I first covered the stock last year in "Silvercorp Metals: A High-Margin Miner With Great, Long-Run Growth Potential" and it has risen 57% since then.

Quite frankly, I see fewer reasons to be bullish on the stock today than I did nearly a year ago. The company's valuation has climbed considerably and, with silver prices much higher, its low-production-cost status gives it less of an edge. Additionally, its high exposure to China is an increased risk due to growing geopolitical drama between China and many other countries. In this past, Silvercorp was at a significant discount that offset this risk, but that is no longer the case.

The outlook for silver has also weakened. Silver is very expensive today compared to recent years, though it is still far below its price about a decade ago. A lack of continued monetary and fiscal stimulus has caused inflation expectations to decline in recent weeks and real yields are currently showing few signs of declining further. Until this changes, silver is unlikely to make new highs. I explain this view in much more depth in "The Short-Term Outlook For Silver Is Poor, But PSLV Offers Long-Run Potential."

How Does SVM Compare With Peers

SVM is not necessarily headed lower. There is still a lot to like about the company, but I believe outperformance will likely be found in other silver miners. The most significant of these are Pan American Silver (PAAS), First Majestic Silver (AG), Fortuna Silver (FSM), Hecla Mining (HL), and Endeavour Silver (EXK). As you can see below, Silvercorp is clearly the most expensive of these from a price-to-sales ratio:

Data by YCharts

Much of this is due to the fact that Silvercorp has lower production costs than its peers and therefore makes greater profit per unit than its peers. In fact, SVM boasts a gross margin of 40% while most peers are closer to 20-30%. This is due to its very low all-in-sustaining production costs which are shown below:

(Silvercorp Investor Presentation)

This brings me to the important subject of operating leverage which is important for miners since they have very high fixed costs and low variable costs. When unit prices are low, it pays dividends to be a low-cost producer since cash flow will remain positive while peer companies will be forced to dilute equity in order to stay alive. Additionally, a small increase in prices will often benefit the low-cost producer more since it will cause earnings to double or triple while they may remain negative for high-cost producers.

However, as prices continue to rise to levels where all producers make a profit, high-cost producers often have the best returns. Today, a 1% increase in silver prices should increase Silvercorp's earnings by about 1.4% (assuming $7 AISC) while it would increase a high-cost producer like Endeavour's to rise 3.4% (assuming $17 AISC).

This has a significant impact on stock performance. Take a look at the relative performance of low-cost SVM and high-cost Endeavour:

Data by YCharts

Endeavour Corp. was trending lower until 2020 since silver was at a price that made EXK unprofitable. As silver began to rise, SVM outperformed since it was already profitable, outperforming EXK by about 50% during 2019 (from ratio chart). However, now that both companies are profitable, EXK is beginning to outperform SVM since it will gain more from increase silver prices.

Put simply, EXK has less to lose from a decline in silver and more to gain from an increase while SVM has much to lose from a decline and less to gain from an increase. This makes SVM an unfavourable bet compared to Endeavour and other lower-margin producers.

China Concentration a Growing Concern

The major reason Silvercorp manages much lower production costs is that it is situated in China. It is a Canadian company, but the vast majority of its operations are in China. It has grown production and reserves by a significant degree in the country. However, this exposure does give SVM a few risks that do not exist for peers.

Importantly, the company needs annual permits to operate which are not guaranteed to be issued. This is a particular risk considering the company is not a domestic Chinese company so may be subject to unfavourable treatment in case of increased geopolitical tensions. With this comes the potential for added fees, taxes, delays, and export restrictions. These are explained in greater depth in the 'risk factors' section of its annual report.

In the past when silver prices were booming China looked at the possibility of banning silver and gold exports. This was considered in order to build domestic precious metal reserves in order to strengthen its currency. With China tensions rising not only between China and the U.S but also India and others, geopolitical risks to stocks in the country are quite high and should be accounted for in valuations.

The Bottom Line

Overall, there are factors to like about Silvercorp, but I do not believe it will continue to be a top-performing major silver miner. Its low production costs give it less leverage to silver while higher-cost producers like Endeavour are likely to rise significantly if silver climbs to $30+.

I also do not believe silver is headed to that level over the next few months. Oil prices have slid and high unemployment with a lack of new stimulus sets up a generally deflationary economic scenario. Inflation expectations have broken the trend and declined in recent weeks. Silver is largely a function of inflation expectations, so if it continues to decline then silver will likely fall back below $20/oz which could mean significant losses for Silvercorp. Even more, if equities continue to be volatile then miners will likely fall on poor liquidity.

Of course, a larger decline in silver would likely be a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Even still, I believe Endeavour and perhaps Hecla Mining have the highest probability of outperformance in the industry due to their lower valuations and operating leverage.

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Conviction Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.