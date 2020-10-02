Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) recently jumped as Google (GOOG, GOOGL) submitted a second round of acquisition concessions to EU antitrust authorities.

The European Commission, or EC, has not given out the details of the new concessions and is seeking feedback from rivals and customers before it either accepts or dismisses the offer.

Google previously offered to not use Fitbit health data for targeted ads, but the Commission thought the concession was insufficient. In a recent bullish note on this deal, the spread was still 16%, and this has now narrowed to 5%, I’ve discussed this exact topic and what Google likely needed to do to remedy the situation. Here’s what I wrote:

The EC has communicated it didn't think that promise was sufficient because: "The commitment consisted of the creation of a data silo, which is a virtual storage of data, where certain data collected through wearable devices would have been kept separate from any other dataset within Google. The data in the silo would have been restricted from usage for Google's advertising purposes. However, the Commission considers that the data silo commitment proposed by Google is insufficient to clearly dismiss the serious doubts identified at this stage as to the effects of the transaction. Among others, this is because the data silo remedy did not cover all the data that Google would access as a result of the transaction and would be valuable for advertising purposes." A key word in the above is "insufficient". That suggests there's a commitment that would be deemed sufficient. A related key phrase is "did not cover all the data". Google apparently wanted to use some of the data for advertising purposes and they could theoretically still give up that right.

Reuters has an interesting piece out on the supposed concessions. Its article reads:

Google said it had offered.

Which means the company communicated this to Reuters.

It would restrict the use of Fitbit data for Google ads.

It would also tighten the monitoring of that process.

Google is also formalizing its longstanding commitment to supporting other wearable manufacturers on Android and to continue to allow Fitbit users to connect to third-party services via APIs.

Third parties continue to have access to Fitbit users’ data, with users’ consent.

I think these will be viewed as a significant concession. First, the EC feels it was misled by previous tech deals where promises were made to silo certain data at deal time, only to be broken later. Formalizing an agreement in a new or better way could be a way to address those concerns by the EC.

The Commission has a deadline to decide by December 23, but its decision could come earlier.

It looks like the main concerns, that were initially raised by the EC, have been addressed. It is likely not a coincidence that a draft for the new European Digital Services Act regulation contains rules along those lines. Under the Act, certain large companies enjoying strong network effects will be viewed as gatekeepers. According to the FT, proposed effects could be:

Gatekeepers not being able to use data received from business users for advertising services for any other purpose other than advertising services.

Big Tech may be banned from preferential treatment of their own services on their sites or platforms

companies may not be allowed to pre-install their own applications on hardware devices, such as laptops or phones, or force other companies to exclusively pre-install their software.

Reuters mentions in its article that the EC will consult with rivals and other parties again, and there could be concerns around Fitbit’s health data. That’s the entire hold-up here. It is a sensitive societal subject that’s fraught with headline risk. But as far as I understand it, there’s not a good basis in the anti-competition law to block this deal.

I’m sure there are concerns around the health data. The market has priced in EU Executive Vice-President Vestager’s dislike of the way big tech is building out competitive moats (including, or especially, through data).

But it seems unlikely to me that she wants to face Google in court over a tiny $1.8 billion acquisition. Where Google is acquiring a limited dataset of 28 million active users, while there’s new tailored regulation in the making that’s specifically designed to tackle these big tech issues. There’s not just a new Digital Services Act coming up, but also the Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Regulation (VABER).

Lexology describes its framework as follows (emphasis mine):

The European Commission (EC) has recently confirmed that it will be revising the current EU Vertical Agreements Block Exemption Regulation (VABER) and Vertical Guidelines to ensure they are fit for purpose in today's digital world and the future. Under the current VABER, vertical agreements (i.e. agreements entered into between two or more undertakings operating at different levels of the production or distribution chain) are automatically exempt from competition law provided they satisfy prescribed conditions in the VABER (and do not contain so-called "hardcore" restrictions, such as resale price maintenance (RPM) and territorial and customer restrictions, which are inherently anti-competitive).

Proposed changes to deal with the new reality include:

Online sales, advertising restrictions and dual pricing

Active sales and passive sales

Selective distribution agreements

Restrictions on the use of online marketplaces and price comparison websites

Agency agreements and retail parity clauses

The rules on dual distribution

This new regulation isn’t being developed just because that’s what Brussels does. Vestager has been handed a string of defeats in European courts while battling Apple (AAPL) and Starbucks (SBUX) over taxes. The EC won a tax case against Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), which is somewhat ironically a struggling European. More relevant, the EC suffered a recent judgment by the EU General Court that annulled the European Commission's decision to block Hutchison's attempted acquisition of Telefónica's (TEF) O2 mobile network. In the previous note on this deal, I’ve gone into more detail why that case implies it is very tough for the EC to block this merger.

But basically, a horizontal merger where a market with four telcos becomes a three telco market is the textbook example of mergers that should get blocked. How is it supposed to block Alphabet from buying a tiny company that has 3% market share in its market, where Apple has a 26% share, there are many small competitors and Amazon is a new entrant.

As long as Alphabet can argue this isn’t an acquisition meant to support its advertising data, it will be very tough to block. Well, the EC can always block it. Maybe the company will just shrug and move on, but more likely it will mean another loss in court for Vestager. I don’t think she is eager to risk that when the EC is getting pretty much the exact concessions that meet their desired standards as described in the Digital Services Act regulation.

There’s still a 5% spread. One of the worst outcomes is that the deal breaks and you are looking at a 50%+ loss. I think the odds of that have decreased significantly. I see a 95% probability of closing. I’m thinking the average time until close from here should be about two months. I’m inclined to believe there’s more risk I’m being overoptimistic on the timeline versus the odds that the deal breaks. Options look like they are pricing in that the deal closes in December or January. There’s some chance that it runs a few months longer. I don’t think options are pricing in much of any deal risk. But if I’m about right, there’s still 20-30% of annualized expected return to pick up here.

Bram de Haas writes the Special Situation Report. He looks at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings, and a lot of M&A events. Follow him on Twitter here or reach out through email at dehaas.bram@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.