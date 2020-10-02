Montage Resources appears to be the better investment, whether or not it merges with Southwestern Energy.

The combined company would have a better chance of recovering in any general commodity price rally.

Montage Resources (MR) has recently announced plans to be acquired by Southwestern Energy (SWN). The deal will probably go through because most of these deals usually do. Nonetheless, Montage Resources is in a far better position to handle future challenges than is Southwestern Energy.

The Southwestern Challenge

The problem for Southwestern Energy is that cash flow is deteriorating at a rapid pace as management faces the demand destruction caused by the coronavirus. Therefore, management needed a way to fix the situation quickly.

Source: Southwestern Energy Second Quarter 2020, 10-Q

Despite action taken to protect the cash flow (like hedging), that cash flow is now roughly half of where it was one year ago. The long-term debt remains in the $2.4 billion range. Therefore, what was once a very comfortable debt load is now getting towards the upper end of acceptability (or even past it).

Long term, many dry gas producers are heading towards more liquids in an attempt to balance the cash flow gyrations of natural gas and protect themselves from the previously rapid growth of sources like the Permian. The Permian growth was determined by the economics of the oil production. Therefore, natural gas growth was a by-product of the oil production growth.

Currently, natural gas production appears to be the more profitable alternative. But the attitude of the industry appears to act as though that advantage will not be there for long. Recent history seems to agree with that position.

The Solution

The combined company would have more access to liquids-rich acreage. That would supposedly produce higher margins for the combined company. In addition, its larger scale would produce some savings. More importantly, there are some immediate long-term debt benefits.

Source: Southwestern Energy Merger Press Announcement August 12, 2020

As shown above, management is not exactly predicting stellar results going forward for EBITDA as Southwestern Energy's fiscal year proceeds. The clear implication is that this company can management the future far better when combined with Montage Resources.

Not only does Montage Resources currently have a lower debt ratio, but its relatively high percentage of liquids production in the basin gives the company a recovery advantage over fellow producers in the Marcellus and at least parts of the Utica shale.

Therefore, that combined debt ratio of 3.0 would be expected to back down somewhat as the more traditional prices of liquids assert themselves while the coronavirus challenges fade into history.

Also notice from the 10-Q that the cash available for both debt servicing as well as maintenance is less than half of the EBTIDA generated in the first half of the year. That means things are getting tight for Southwestern Energy. Without a good natural gas price rally from current levels, things may only get tighter.

Bolt-On

The acquisition acreage appears to be in a favorable location for potential economies of scale for the combined company.

Source: Southwestern Energy Acquisition of Montage Resources Presentation August 2020

The Montage Resources acreage in both cases lies to the west of the Southwestern acreage. A very general rule of thumb is that the Western acreage generally has more liquids potential.

Source: Southwestern Energy Merger Press Announcement August 12, 2020

Oil is generally the most valuable asset, and Montage Resources is producing a relatively large percentage of oil at the current time. This should show up in the comparable selling prices and costs.

Southwestern Selling Prices And Costs

From the second quarter report, here are the relevant figures.

Source: Southwestern Energy Second Quarter Earnings Report July 2020

As shown above, the liquids really did not do much for the average selling price. The primary driver for better second-quarter pricing was the natural gas hedging program. That is actually comparable with the previous year, where the natural gas price after hedging was $1.94 and the overall price rose to $2.17. Clearly in the future, a better uplift from the liquids production would help balance sheet ratios significantly, while influencing lenders favorably.

Source: Southwestern Energy Second Quarter Earnings Report July 2020

The margin itself is competitive. The problem is that not enough cash flow is currently generated from past capital spending. Costs are declining along with much of the industry. But clearly, management feels that this company needs to "jump-start" the progress towards more cash flow per capital dollar.

Montage Resources Selling Prices And Costs

Source: Montage Resources Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release

Currently, the average selling prices of the two companies are quite close due to the collapse of liquids pricing. Even hedging does not completely stop a major event like the current one. Not only that, but this management does not hedge as much due to the confidence in the margin along with a wish to be exposed to higher pricing.

But notice in the previous year when pricing was closer to historical norms, this company (Montage Resources) had a significantly superior selling price to Southwestern Energy. The liquids production has a greater effect on the overall average selling price.

Source: Montage Resources Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release

This management includes the interest expense. Therefore, on a cash basis, the overall margin is excellent before depreciation. The company did report a loss for the period, as the realized prices were low.

But EBITDA for the first six months was approximately $100 million. That figure will service the debt load comfortably when analyzed.

When you have roughly the same costs as the company acquiring you but a higher selling price, then you offer obvious advantages to the acquiring company. This quick look quickly shows the financial advantages that Southwestern Energy sees in this merger.

Going Forward

Southwestern Energy did not offer much, if any, premium to Montage Resources shareholders. Therefore, the benefits to Montage shareholders would be from the profitable growth of the combined company along with any promised synergies accorded to the combined company.

For me, this future promise does not appear to be enough to endorse the merger from a Montage Resources shareholder point of view. The benefits appear to accrue mostly to Southwestern Energy shareholders as a result of this merger. Personally, I would not want to be part of a company like Southwestern Energy with all that debt.

Nonetheless, the combined company should have a decent future. Therefore, a possible way to participate in this merger is by owning Montage Resources, because whether or not the deal goes through, the company is in an excellent position to benefit from any significant commodity price recovery. Southwestern Energy, by itself, needs a strong and sustained recovery in the price of natural gas. That appears to be the reason that Montage Resources would be a more robust choice for future appreciation.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Montage Resources (and Southwestern Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor (or a lawyer), and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.