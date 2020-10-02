Arcutis receives a boost with positive seborrheic dermatitis study data

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) announced positive top line data from its seborrheic dermatitis study. This Phase 2 clinical trial seeks to assess the potential of ARQ-154 in treating seborrheic dermatitis. According to the data, Roflumilast foam 0.3% dispensed once daily for 8 weeks showed statistically significant improvement over a matching vehicle foam for key efficacy endpoints.

The Phase 2 trial involved 226 adult subjects with moderate-to-severe seborrheic dermatitis. The trial was a multi-center, multi-national, double blind, vehicle-controlled study. The duration of the study was 8 weeks, and it assessed the safety and efficacy of roflumilast foam 0.3% administered once daily to patients.

The study’s primary endpoint was assessed at week 8, and the drug candidate showed an Investigator Global Assessment rate of 73.8 percent, while the vehicle foam showed 40.9 percent rate. IGA success was defined as the achievement of an IGA score of "clear" or "almost clear" on a 5-grade scale plus at least a two-point change from baseline. Patrick Burnett of Arcutis said, “With once-a-day dosing, roflumilast foam potentially offers the convenience of a single, easy to use product to treat seborrheic dermatitis in all body locations where a patient might be affected.” Due to its foam formulation, the drug candidate is more user friendly and can be used over various body parts.

ARQ-154 has the potential to become the first topical drug treatment in a long time to provide a novel mode of action. It also met various other secondary endpoints such as overall assessment of erythema and overall assessment of scaling. It was also found to be well-tolerated, and its rates of discontinuations due to adverse events, of application site adverse events and treatment-related adverse events were low and similar to vehicle.

The drug candidate was also able to demonstrate fast action as it statistically separated from vehicle by the week 2, on IGA success and multiple other secondary endpoints. At week 8, 64.6 percent the subjects with a baseline Worst Itch Numeric Rating Scale score of 4 and who were administered the drug candidate showed an itch reduction of at least 4 points. Only 34 percent of the patients in vehicle achieved this milestone.

The trial’s top line efficacy data, including the primary endpoint, was analyzed using the population of all randomized subjects with the exception of subjects who missed the week 8 IGA assessment specifically due to COVID-19 disruption.

Roflumilast foam is a topical formulation and consists of a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitor. It has been designed by Arcutis specifically for treating inflammatory dermatoses in hair-bearing areas of the body. Roflumilast was approved by the FDA in 2011 as a systemic treatment for mitigating the risk of exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is also carrying out a Phase 2 long-term safety study in seborrheic dermatitis.

Investment Thesis: The stock has been volatile yet range-bound in the past one year. The company has a strong development pipeline and may have multiple catalysts coming up in the medium-term time frame.

Integra LifeSciences to divest extremity orthopedics business

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) announced that it has inked a definitive agreement with Smith+Nephew for its Extremity Orthopedics business. The deal is estimated to be worth $240 million and will be carried out in cash. It is expected that the transaction would be finalized at or around the end of 2020, subject to necessary approvals. The transaction involves the sale of Integra’s upper and lower extremity orthopedics product portfolio. The portfolio consists of a wide range of products, such as ankle and shoulder arthroplasty and hand and wrist product lines.

Under the terms of the agreement, Integra stands to receive $240 million in cash, subject to certain customary adjustments. The company will pay $41.5 million to the Consortium of Focused Orthopedists, LLC, in accordance with terms of certain agreements between the two related to the development of shoulder arthroplasty products. Robert T. Davis, Jr., of Integra LifeSciences, said, “The team’s strong expertise and clinical focus on upper and lower extremities are valuable additions to Smith+Nephew’s portfolio of orthopedics devices and create an exciting opportunity for the Integra Extremity Orthopedics team.”

Integra plans to use the net proceeds for boosting its current capital allocation strategy involving debt reduction and promoting organic and inorganic opportunities. The company is looking to sharpen its focus on key areas and segments by divesting from non-core sectors. Integra plans to create a portfolio of products dealing in neurosurgery, surgical instrumentation and regenerative medicine.

The Extremity Orthopedics business generated revenues of $90 million in 2019. The transaction is not expected to have any material impact on 2020 financial results. Some of the leading brand names included in the Integra portfolio are AmnioExcel, Bactiseal, Cadence, Certas, Codman, CUSA and DuraGen.

Investment Thesis: The divestment will help the company focus on its core areas and create value. The stock is currently trading below its pre-COVID-19 valuation and seems an attractive proposition.

Alnylam announces positive data from Phase Lumasiran

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) reported positive top line data from its Phase 3 study of lumasiran. This is the first ever study assessing the safety and efficacy of a novel class of medicines in children under the age of six, including infants.

ILLUMINATE-B is a single-arm, open-label, multicenter Phase 3 trial. The study involved 18 patients with PH1 under the age of six, with an age range of 3-72 months. The estimated glomerular filtration rate was greater than 45 mL/min/1.73 m2 or normal serum creatinine if less than 12 months old.

The primary efficacy endpoint of the trial concerned the percent change from baseline to Month 6 in spot urinary oxalate:creatinine ratio averaged across months 3-6. The drug candidate showed a clinically meaningful reduction in spot urinary oxalate:creatinine ratio at month 6. Pritesh J. Gandhi of Alnylam said, “The safety and efficacy of lumasiran are consistent with that reported for the ILLUMINATE-A study in patients six and older, demonstrating that lumasiran can significantly reduce the hepatic production of oxalate across all ages, which we believe can thereby address the underlying pathophysiology of PH1.”

Lumasiran was given Orphan Drug Designations, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations by the FDA. It also had a Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency. The company has filed a New Drug Application with the FDA, and it has received a Priority Review. The PDUFA has been set at December 3, 2020.

Investment Thesis: The stock has held itself well in the recent past. The company has strong milestones approaching in the short term, which may provide positive impetus to the stock.

