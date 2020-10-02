Shares trade in my large neutral zone, as I look forward learning about the dilution and continued progress of operating leverage in the coming quarters.

The secretive company has a few real pros, yet the secretive nature and risks associated with that are very real as well.

A much anticipated IPO took place on the final day of the third quarter as Palantir Technologies (PLTR) made its public debut through a so-called direct listing. The company, its business, and its corporate philosophy are subject to a lot of debate and some scrutiny. Weighing the pros and cons, I conclude to have a largely neutral stance here.

Importance Of Technology

The S1 filing starts with a letter written by CEO Alexander Karp which includes a few noteworthy points. In this letter, the importance of software is stressed in the survival of important societal institutions, with many vital institutions being built on Palantir's software platform. The company furthermore firmly distinguishes itself from mainstream technology platforms, not making any compromise. In fact the company refuses to sell, collect or mine data, exactly the foundation for many of the largest technology names known to us nowadays.

Essentially the company presents itself as a major ally of the US and its institutions in the fight again terrorism, supporting military actions, etc., quite a unique corporate stance.

Founded in 2003, Palantir started out building software for the intelligence community and assist in counter terrorism investigations, only later serving commercial enterprises. The company has two major platforms being Gotham and Foundry. Gotham was specifically built for analysts at defense and intelligence units to identify hidden patterns in datasets. Similar techniques could be used on the commercial side as well, hence Foundry was built for those customers.

The entire business is of course surrounded by great secrecy as this provided opportunities for lucrative contracts, but vice versa is the case as well. After all, investors are to some extent entering a black box when they invest in the company, making a key bet on its technological capabilities and its leadership.

Direct Listing & Pricing Process

Palantir drew up a prospectus for the resale of little over 257 million shares eligible for sale by so-called registered shareholders, with none of the proceeds from the sale of these shares benefiting the company.

The company reports a total share count of 1.65 billion and with shares up 50% from their reference price at around $10.50 per share on their opening day, I peg the market value at around $17 billion. Note that in private market transactions in recent weeks, shares have been trading between $7 and $9 per share, and on the second day of trading, shares are revisiting the high and of that range, with shares trading in the low $9s. This values equity at $14.8 billion, or operating assets at around $13.6 billion if we include net cash holdings.

The company has seen reasonable growth, yet its revenue base and certainly in combination with the losses reported make that valuation more an art than a science here.

The company generated $595 million in sales in 2018, on which an operating loss of $623 million was reported, with losses indeed surpassing reported revenues. Revenues rose a relatively modest 25% last year as the purpose-built software makes it perhaps more difficult to scale up and rapidly delivering on operating leverage compared to "normal" SaaS technology names which have been in great demand as of recent. With revenues advancing to $742 million in 2019, it was comforting to see some operating leverage with operating losses falling to $576 million, coming down slightly on an absolute and relative basis.

Growth accelerated in the first half of this year with sales up 49%, as growth essentially came in at twice the growth rate reported for all of 2019. Revenues of $481 million (for the six-month period) reveal a current run rate of around a billion; in fact just above that based on the second-quarter revenue number. At this valuation, the company trades around 13-14 times sales, actually quite reasonable compared to some other recent IPOs.

Impressive are the improvements on the bottom line as total expenses were up just 2% for the six-month period, resulting in the operating losses narrowing from $285 million to $169 million. This is comforting as the reduced burn results in the company having sufficient cash to fund itself for another 3-4 years to come.

Some Thoughts

Palantir is a very interesting, yet at the same time unique company, making clear political statements. This is not just seen in the way in which the company chooses its allies (and thus customers) and which it does not accept, as well as the other language used in the filing.

For instance, the company claims that the major competitors are companies doing these software development project themselves on an internal basis. Given the uniqueness of the company, there is a range of risk factors including of course losses and the valuation, but moreover customer concentration, failure of technology, political risk, legislation and cybersecurity of course. Adding to that, I would like to stress that espionage is another concern.

On top of this comes one of the most complicated governance structures I have seen so far. On the other hand, there are positive developments as well as the company guided for third-quarter revenue growth around 47% with sales surpassing the $1.1 billion run rate. Furthermore, the company now already guides for more than 30% revenue growth in 2021, which is providing real comfort in such an uncertain environment. Another pro is that of the track record of co-founder Peter Thiel.

Additionally, while the company seems heavily focused on government and related agencies, note that the commercial side of the business is essentially a very savvy data analytic one as such companies are in greater (or perhaps greater) demand these days.

Browsing through some other opinions, there is quite some confusion on the share tally, and that is quite important. Above I have assumed a share count of 1.65 billion as a share count of more than 2.1 billion (a number mentioned in some other articles) is correct; the sales multiple jumps from 14 to about 18 times. Truth be told that is a bit conservative as that calculation is based on the $1.0 billion run rate achieved in Q2, while the third quarter already reveals a $1.1 billion run rate, so multiples will come a little lower than that.

To sum it up, this is a very intriguing company with perhaps somewhat reasonable sales multiples on a comparative note, yet it has its unique set of risks attached to it as well, as shares trade in a very large neutral zone to me here and now. That said, if shares drop towards the $7-$8 range, I would be inclined to buy small based on the relative revenue multiple and operating leverage demonstrated on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.