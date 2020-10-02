Same-day fulfillment with in-store pickup and Drive Up have been wildly popular and could see Target gain more market share with the Deal Days promos.

Target (TGT) just announced the beginning of its holiday season deals with Target Deal Days on October 13 and 14, extended price matching, and Black Friday pricing throughout November. Deals like these should only help Target gain strength throughout the holiday season with its growth in fulfillment capabilities, even with enhanced competition from other retail players, especially Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Day.

Back in July, Target stated that "starting in October and continuing throughout the season, you’ll find Target’s lowest prices of the year on items in stores and online, giving you the flexibility to get the gifts you want - when and how you want - at the Target value you love." Target's Deal Days mark the start of these savings, which could potentially drive holiday sales through the roof this season.

Let's dig in to the Deal Day details.

First, there's "hundreds of thousands of deep discounts across Electronics, Home, Essentials, Toys, Beauty and more. And for the first time, all the deals will span the entire two-day event, giving you more time to shop." There's no real need to rush to secure a deal when shopping, similar to other discount days like Black Friday; there's also over double the deals that Target had last year.

Target also is offering select early-bird deals before the official start of Deal Days, as well as more savings in its Target Circle loyalty program (free to join), and 5% off when shopping with a Target RedCard.

With the increases in deals and incentives for shoppers, Target is still focusing on fulfillment - "[n]early every deal is available via Target’s contactless Drive Up and Order Pickup services, and more deals than ever can arrive right to your door via same-day delivery with Shipt." Shipt has already seen tremendous growth - 278% in Q1, and over 350% YoY in Q2.

Other methods of fulfillment that will be key in Deal Days and other holiday promotions. Target saw incredible growth in digital sales in Q2, 195%, as fulfillment methods soared across the board.

(Source: Target)

Drive Up was the most used form of same-day fulfillment, with over 700% growth; in-store pickup still grew significantly, but at a much lower rate. 90% of sales growth came through stores, although through different methods of fulfillment.

Yet, in-store strength still can't be discounted. Target saw 4.6% traffic growth and 18.8% basket growth in Q2, with $5 billion in gains in market share, as shoppers stocked up on consolidated trips.

With Deal Day, possibly hundreds of thousands of items will be involved in promotions, and Target's omni-channel fulfillment capabilities should drive strength to the retailer as it steps up its deals in the wake of Amazon's Prime Day.

Prime Day is arguably one of the largest shopping events, with over $7 billion in sales for the event in 2019. Prime Day this year will be offering deals of anywhere from 20% to 40% off, and utilizing Alexa, Amazon Assistant, and the app to keep engagement with deals high.

Yet, Prime Day and Deal Days happen to fall on the same day, and not by coincidence; Target still won't be hidden in Amazon's shadow, and could see more market share gains with strengths in fulfillment.

Prime's major fulfillment runs two-day and next-day, but same-day delivery is an option in select regions. Logistics delays are still possible, especially as demand starts to scale up, similar to what happened back in March with Amazon's shipping.

Target's fulfillment does include free two-day shipping for orders above $35 or with the use of RedCard; however, due to the company being an omni-channel retailer, it does offer same-day fulfillment in stores and with Shipt. In-store pickup and Drive Up do allow customers to receive items on the same day while remaining contactless - one feature that does drive e-commerce sales higher is the ability for contactless purchases.

And while Prime does have the 150+ million members to draw from for sales, Target's loyalty programs are free and don't require spending $119/year like Prime. Yes, item choice is likely to be less, and some deals might not be as great, but fulfillment options as well as lack of memberships could definitely be a driver of sales for Target.

It's also quite smart to put Deal Day overlapping with Prime Day. As one of the largest drivers of online purchases not in the BFCM weekend, Prime Day's ability to attract millions of buyers to digital channels and incentivize non-everyday purchases with exciting deals is not something that Target would be able to create on its own; rather, Target should see an influx in customers by piggybacking Deal Days on to Prime Day.

Target has price matching, over 1,500 stores offering same-day fulfillment methods (even for groceries), and 10 million new digital guests added in Q1 2020. All these look to be shaping up for a strong October, and tailwinds to strength later in the holiday season. Amazon is a force to be reckoned with digitally, but Target's strengths in digital sales growth and fulfillment offerings point to success.

With that in mind, Target seems to be more reasonably valued than Amazon as the markets head into October. Even as the two are involved in different channels of retail for primary revenue streams (brick-and-mortar versus online), Target still has the better valuation profile of the two, along with a small but stable dividend.

Target trades at just under 22x forward earnings and 0.9x forward sales, while Amazon's multiples are far more stretched at 101x forward earnings and 4.3x forward sales. While Amazon's forward P/E is slightly less than historical averages and justifiable, due to the powerful growth in earnings, forward P/S is nearly 40% higher than the five-year average of 3.4x - much of that expansion looks to be due to large gains owing to the pandemic.

As a brick-and-mortar chain, Target doesn't have the same double-digit growth metrics in revenue, EPS or EBITDA that Amazon boasts, but high-single digit growth metrics in revenue and EBITDA and low-double digit in EPS put in far ahead of peer Walmart (WMT).

Yet, Target is still able to compete on margins, as both it and Amazon have a net margin in the 4.1% range. Target also boasts better return on equity, assets and total capital, pointing to better efficiencies.

Online sales growth for Target during the holidays has the ability to drive margins higher, and Target could see gross margin start to inch nearer to 30% and net margin to the mid-4% range; however, margin expansion could be offset by promos and deals, as well as delivery costs and returns.

That's one risk to pay attention to - although Target's margin mix does compete with solely e-commerce sales with Amazon, failure to attract high sales during Deal Days or failure to differentiate their promo from Prime Day could crimp margins to a degree, especially if in-store sales mix shifts to lower margins with deals and promos. Target still relies on in-store sales, just like Walmart, so growing e-commerce sales in general during Prime Day and promos and later on in the holidays could see the company lag a bit due to relatively weaker in-store sales growth (compared to e-commerce).

But it's still a reason to see strength in Target in the long term - it doesn't require a membership, which Walmart just entered with Walmart+, it has multiple fulfillment methods, strong margins, and a track record of strong digital growth stemming from the pandemic and continuing to date. Strength with Deal Days could keep more customers hooked with Target in the long run.

Although going toe-to-toe with Prime Day, Target's Deal Days could provide the retailer with more boosts to comp sales, digital growth and online guests due to significant upticks in fulfillment capabilities on and off-site, and ability to cater to same-day delivery through brick-and-mortar premises across the nation. Target doesn't have the same user base as Amazon, but overlapping Deal Days with Prime Day and offering price matching could bring a significant amount of traffic to Target. Margins could find some expansion with growing digital sales during Deal Days, as sales growth should offset deals and promotions. Target also has relatively more favorable valuation metrics (and although it might not seem like valuations matter all that much), which give the retailer a greater ability to benefit from multiple expansion if digital tailwinds persist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WMT, TGT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.