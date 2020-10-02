Wall Street is expecting the FY 2020 revenues to go down ~32% this year and rise by only ~5.3% in FY 2021.

The stock has an A+ Value Grade and a Bullish Quant Rating. With the 4.4 QR, FOSL is among the top stocks in the apparel, accessories & luxury goods industry.

FOSL was ruthlessly battered by the market. Its share price is now oscillating in the single-digit range, while in 2014, it was in triple digits.

Even for an experienced value investor, a risk that a top undervalued pick will turn out to be a value trap is always a gnawing concern.

Today, I would like to take a closer look at a stock that might be called a value trap by bears, as there are multiple factors that reinforce their thesis and make it an ideal short candidate, while more optimistic investors will find deep value not to be easily recognized upon perfunctory inspection and call bears' take hasty and sophomoric. As for me, I prefer to remain on the sidelines, as I reckon the pros and cons are nearly equally weighted, and the stock does not have a risk-reward profile apt for my investing objectives.

From a mid-cap echelon to a small-cap club

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) was ruthlessly battered by the market. In 2015, the price fell off the cliff and the powerless attempt to regain abandoned heights in 2018 ultimately ended to no avail and proved to be only a temporary fluctuation.

The stock has an A+ Value Grade, which is one of the primary drivers of the Bullish Quant Rating. With the 4.4 QR, FOSL is in third place among top stocks in the apparel, accessories & luxury goods industry. With Enterprise Value/Sales (Forward) of only 0.41x vs. the sector average of 1.36x, FOSL looks like a value investor's dream stock. Unfortunately, I cannot bring more context here to elaborate on how profits-based ratios compare to the industry and sector averages because FOSL is loss-making (and even EBITDA is sub-zero). Moreover, I would not say that the prospects of expansion of multiples are visible.

FOSL, which manufactures consumer fashion accessories like watches, leather goods, and jewelry, fell out of favor with investors for a reason. It was its lackluster financial performance starting from shrinking revenues to tumbling profits and subpar cash flows that precipitated the catastrophic market value reduction, which pushed it from a mid-cap echelon to a small-cap club. After a protracted top-line decline that has begun in late-2014, FOSL ended FQ2 2020 with only $1.9 billion in LTM sales, which was 84% lower than in 2014.

Catastrophic sales contraction hamstrung the company's ability to cover costs, and it turned unprofitable in 2017. 2018 and 2019 were a bit brighter, but as sales were creeping lower unstoppably, in FY 2019 and LTM, the company failed to turn a profit.

In FQ2 and FH1 overshadowed by the pandemic, there were clearly some bright spots, like the robust momentum in online sales, which rose by a whopping 138% from the company-owned websites, while the third-party marketplace e-commerce sales (constant currency) were up by a fifth (page 1). A 33% increase in FH1 revenues in Mainland China (slide 15) was also an inspiring development. But overall, the quarter was literally a carnage for FOSL due to an over 48% revenue decline as governments ordered company-owned stores and retailers to close the doors. And FQ3 will likely bring no relief, as FOSL itself estimates the sales contraction to be between 35% and 45%.

A corollary here is that the meager EV/Sales multiple suggests that the market does not believe FOSL can successfully compete with rivals, and it will not be able to retake the lost market share.

But what forces led to such a precipitous sales decline in the 2010s?

Clearly, it was not only the company's fault. The gist is that smartwatches upended the market FOSL addresses and seized a hefty portion of it. Evidently, the emergence of the Apple Watch (NASDAQ:AAPL) (and subsequent releases of similar products by its competitors) did not bode well for traditional watchmakers. Only high-end brands that have dedicated high-income clientele were relatively immune to the tectonic shift in consumer tastes, while Fossil and its peers bore the brunt.

However, though the emergence of smartwatches put the brakes on the sales growth of traditional watchmakers, it is not to be ignored that the Watches products category has not been the only one that has been contracting. Other categories were also suffering from sapping demand. For example, in fiscal 2019, adjusted revenues of Watches, the dominant category (80% of the total) were down 9.4%, while sales of Jewelry dropped 24.1%. Leathers were 16.1% weaker than in 2018 (page 36). The Americas was its weakest market, with sales contracting at a scary pace.

Source: Form 10-K, page 36

Meanwhile, the Asia segment was the strongest market.

Source: Form 10-K, page 37

Understanding that without decisive actions, the prospects are murky, Fossil has been taking quick measures to cope with the headwinds. Its thorough plan titled the New World Fossil 2.0 - Transform to Grow was designed to reduce costs and preserve cash. The total volume of targeted savings for 2019-2021 is $250 million; for 2020, the company targeted to save $100 million (slide 17).

Those investors who are viewing FOSL as an unjustifiably forgotten value stock can point to the fact that the plan has already been bearing fruit. Together with emergency cost-cutting efforts, the program saved $86 million in FQ2 (page 1). Anyway, even despite the aggressive reduction of expenses, Fossil has lackluster profitability (a D+ Grade).

They can also highlight that the expansion of the total addressable market (slide 5) and Fossil's growing focus on connected wearables create an opportunity to reverse the sales decline and return to abandoned share price levels.

Unfortunately, it is not achievable in the short term. At least, Wall Street is expecting the FY 2020 revenues to go down ~32% this year and rise by only ~5.3% in FY 2021; the estimated FY 2021 growth looks minuscule if compared to the 2020 contraction. Put another way, it will take seven or eight years to return to FY 2019 revenues if FOSL continues growing in the mid single-digit range in the 2020s (which is not entirely certain).

Apart from that, the Street is very bearish on the stock price. The $2.5 price target specifies a ~57% downside potential.

A bright spot: Financial position looks surprisingly stable

The company has been managing its capital budget exceptionally conservatively, which is explainable: there is no need to expand capacity when sales are creeping lower. That, in turn, resulted in positive FCF despite accounting loss. The LTM FCF stands at ~$4.9 million, which is the best result since September 2019.

The author's work. Figures in $M. Capital expenditures do not include proceeds from the sale of PP&E. Raw GAAP data from Seeking Alpha

Another positive consequence is that the balance sheet is not in an abysmal state - FOSL escaped the fate of most companies that suffer from incessant revenue decline. It has a $277.56 million cash pile, which is slightly above the total debt of $267 million. Hence, it has some time for turnaround without the looming risk of insolvency.

Final thoughts

To sum up, I reckon that to win back investor attention, Fossil drastically needs to deliver consistent positive sales dynamics, but it is not entirely certain that it will be achieved in the short term.

Its restructuring efforts initiated to optimize the cost structure and ease the pressure on margins are definitely a reasonable step, and I should appreciate that the company is doing precisely what it should, but slightly better profits and cash flows are not enough: the top-line recovery is vital. Moreover, I reckon without revenue expansion, its income will continue to be subpar.

Positive momentum in online sales instills some confidence that for Fossil, the early 2020s sales dynamics will not be as abysmal as in the 2010s. However, I would not say that it is enough for bullish sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.