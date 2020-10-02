Given the possibility for an extension to the mine life and a smooth ramp-up thus far for production, I am raising my target price from A$1.40 to A$1.50.

It's been a tough few weeks for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) as several gold producers have slid by more than 20%, given the weakness in the gold (GLD) price. Fortunately, investors in West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF) have managed to side-step the carnage, with the stock sitting just 5% from new all-time highs. The impressive outperformance is likely because the company has continued to enjoy a re-rating after a smooth ramp-up to commercial production last quarter. However, the most recent drilling update is just as exciting, with West African confirming high-grade mineralization 400 meters below its current reserve base. Given the possibility for an extension to Sanbrado's mine life and the seamless ramp-up to commercial production, I am raising my target price from A$1.40 to A$1.50.

West African Resources reported new drill results from its high-grade M1 South deposit this week, a significant contributor to the company's expected production profile of 217,000 ounces for the first five years of operations at Sanbrado. The last time the M1 South deposit was drilled in 2018, we got news of a bonanza intercept of 25.0 meters of 15.03 grams per tonne gold intersected more than 100 meters below the reserve base. This week's drill results have confirmed this high-grade mineralization, and mineralization has been extended to nearly 1 kilometer below the surface. While four new drill holes are not enough to guarantee an increase in the resource, this is an extremely positive development for the company.

As we can see in the table below, M1 South is the highest-grade deposit at West African's Sanbrado Project in Burkina Faso, and it is pivotal to its industry-leading expected all-in sustaining costs ($633/oz) over the 10-year mine life. Based on the 2019 mineral resource statement, the M1 South open pits are home to 183,000 ounces at 6.3 grams per tonne gold, while the M1 South underground resource holds 814,000 ounces at 20.4~ grams per tonne gold. Combined, this 997,000-ounce resource is roughly one-third of the ~3.01 million ounce resource at Sanbrado, but it's the high-grade ounces that beef up the annual production profile. Therefore, while added ounces at M5, M1 North, and M3 are great as they can extend the mine life as well, it's the M1 South high-grade ounces that are the most desirable.

Just this week, West African Resources reported four holes at M1 South and each intercept returned spectacular results as shown below:

TAN-20-233: 32 meters of 4.9 grams per tonne gold

TAN-20-234: 0.5 meters of 23.9 grams per tonne gold

TAN-20-235: 7 meters of 7.8 grams per tonne gold

TAN-20-236: 15.5 meters of 20.5 grams per tonne gold

TAN-20-234 was the most 'shallow' hole drilled just 100 meters below the current M1 South Underground reserve base, and roughly 600 meters below the surface. The hole intersected 0.5 meters of 23.9 grams per tonne gold, which is double the current reserve grade of 2 million tonnes at 10.2 grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, TAN-20-233 and TAN-20-236 were drilled on strike from TAN-18-228 drilled in 2018 (25 meters at 15.03 grams per tonne gold), and they intersected 32 meters of 4.85 grams per tonne gold and 15.5 meters of 20.5 grams per tonne gold, respectively.

These results confirm that the high-grade intercept in TAN-18-228 was not a fluke, and TAN-20-238, which is currently in progress, has the potential to extend mineralization even further along strike. Given that these are scout drill holes and two of them are over very reasonable widths and above the average resource grade of 10.2 grams per tonne gold, this is quite encouraging.

Finally, TAN-20-235 was drilled more than 900 meters below the surface, 400 meters below the base of the probable reserve at M1 South, and more than 200 meters below TAN-18-228, TAN-20-233, and TAN-20-236. This hole intersected 7 meters at 7.8 grams per tonne gold, which is just below the average reserve grade over a decent width as well. Obviously, it's early to suggest that the deposit nearly doubled in depth from 550 meters to roughly 950 meters, but this is a great sign thus far. Assuming we can see continuation across the planned drill holes (blue dots) at the 1400 level and TAN-20-337 (in progress), we could see a material increase to the reserve at similar grades.

So, why is this important?

As the table above shows, the underground reserve at Sanbrado, which is the highest confidence category, comes in at 2 million tonnes at 10.2 grams per tonne gold, translating to 646,000 ounces. While this might not seem like much, this portion of Sanbrado is pivotal to West African's production profile and mine life, but the resource starts to taper off materially in Year 7. As we can see in the table below of the mine plan, Year 1 stope grades come in at 23.2 grams per tonne gold, which pushes the average head grade to 4.8 grams per tonne gold.

Despite similar throughput each year, this is why the production in Year 1 is so high, estimated at 301,000 ounces. If we look ahead to Year 7, we have no more development ore and just 47,000 ounces expected from stopes, which weighs on the head grade that's expected to come in at only 1.6 grams per tonne gold (one-third of Year 1 levels). Despite similar throughput of 2.4 million tonnes per annum, this lower head grade translates to just 112,000 ounces of gold production in Year 7 (down from 301,000 ounces in Year 1).

The best way to maintain the 217,000-ounce average production profile for the first seven years is to find a higher-grade source to feed the mill, but up until now, we haven't had one. It's worth noting that West African made a move to acquire the Toega deposit from B2Gold (BTG), which is slightly higher grade than the M5 open-pit grades of ~1.16 grams per tonne gold to help to increase the feed grade and displace M5 ore.

However, while Toega's 1.1 million ounces at 2.01 grams per tonne gold are more than 70% higher grade than M5 ore, there's no way for West African to maintain a 225,000-ounce per year production profile after Year 7 without higher grades, even with the benefit of Toega. Therefore, these new drill results that could extend the M1 South Underground mine life are a huge deal for West African. Assuming further drilling success, we could see the mine life extended past ten years, with an increase in the annual production profile after Year 5.

Currently, West African Resources is trading at a market cap of US$700 million based on a share price of US$0.80 and 896 million shares. If we add in US$210 million in net debt, this gives us an enterprise value of ~$910 million for West African. Given that West African is set to become one of the lowest-cost gold producers worldwide with below $650/oz costs, and has a mineral inventory of 4.2 million ounces with Toega, I continue to see the stock as undervalued if they can meet these cost estimates.

This is because West African is trading at an enterprise value per ounce of $216.66/oz, and if production ends up looking like the mine plan, West African could become a takeover target for an intermediate producer with a Tier-2 or Tier-3 jurisdiction profile looking to improve its overall margins. It's also worth noting that this $216.66/oz valuation is a little stale, and the enterprise value per ounce should decrease as the resource grows from recent and planned drilling. Ultimately, I would expect the resource at Toega and Sanbrado to grow by over 15% before Q3 2021.

While there are certainly much safer low-cost producers out there in better jurisdictions like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF), the recent news out of West African Resources is quite exciting for investors. Based on the company's commissioning and build ten weeks ahead of schedule, the smooth ramp-up to production, and the potential to increase M1 South at depth, I have increased my price target to A$1.50 from A$1.40. Therefore, I continue to see sharp pullbacks in the stock as buying opportunities. I expect a re-rating higher once the company becomes a more widely known name in the sector after getting its first year of production under its belt.

West African Resources trades significant volume each day on the Australian Stock Exchange (WAF.ASX) but trades very limited volume on the OTC Market. Therefore, the best way to trade the stock is on the Australian Stock Exchange. There is significant risk to buying on the OTC due to wide bid/ask spreads, low liquidity, and no guarantee of future liquidity.

