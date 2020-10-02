The company's parent and general partner just entered into bankruptcy protection so there may be some uncertainties about the impact that this will have.

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) is a midstream master limited partnership that has been plagued with problems due to its relationship with the bankrupt Oasis Petroleum (OAS). I detailed some of these problems in my last article on the company but they include the fact that Oasis Petroleum and Oasis Midstream were the targets of a lawsuit by Miranda Energy regarding access to midstream assets in the Williston basin. Oasis Midstream also has what I view as overly optimistic management that expected much stronger growth than what was likely possible. Oasis Midstream has certainly held up much better than its parent company has following this bankruptcy filing but the company's extremely high 34.84% distribution yield appears to imply that the market believes that the company is in trouble.

About Oasis Midstream

Oasis Midstream is a midstream master limited partnership sponsored by Oasis Petroleum to build up midstream assets in two of America's most prolific resource basins. The company operates in both the Williston and the Permian basins, which are two of the regions that have delivered much of the production growth that we have seen in the United States over the past ten years. One of the problems that has historically hindered the development of these areas is a lack of takeaway capacity - basically the producers cannot get all of their products to the market - so Oasis Midstream is one of the companies aiming to solve that problem.

Oasis Petroleum itself is quite active in the Williston basin in North Dakota. The company primarily has acreage in six subsections of the region. These are Cottonwood, Alger, Wild Basin, Indian Hills, Red Bank, and Montana:

Source: Oasis Midstream Partners

As we can see, this has created opportunities for Oasis Midstream to construct pipelines and other infrastructure to meet the demands of Oasis Petroleum and other operators in these areas to get their resources to the market. The company's positioning in the Delaware basin meanwhile is much less extensive:

Source: Oasis Midstream Partners

One thing that we can clearly see from the company's positioning is that Oasis Midstream Partners operates gathering pipelines exclusively. A gathering pipeline is a relatively short pipeline that grabs the newly-produced resources at the wellhead and then transports them to a long-haul pipeline. Oasis Midstream does not operate long-haul pipelines like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) or Energy Transfer (ET) do.

The company does, however, operate a natural gas processing plant in the Bakken shale. These plants are necessary to remove the impurities from natural gas before it can be sold. The company's wholly-owned natural gas processing plant is capable of handling up to 280 million cubic feet per day, 76% of which came from Oasis Petroleum in the first half of the year. When we consider that Oasis Petroleum is currently in bankruptcy protection, this could be a very real risk to the company's business.

Optimistic Assumptions

As I mentioned in the introduction, Oasis Midstream's management appears to have somewhat optimistic assumptions about the production growth that we are likely to see in the Williston basin. As we can see here, the region has seen fairly strong production growth over the years, largely driven by advances in hydraulic fracturing technologies:

Source: NDPA, Oasis Midstream

The optimism comes over the 2021-2026 period. As we can see here, natural gas production fell severely this year. This was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting bans on things such as non-essential travel. This caused oil prices to decline and upstream producers to curtail their own production. In the Williston basin, natural gas is a byproduct of oil production, it is not typically pursued in its own right. Thus, in order to natural gas production to grow in the region, oil production will need to increase. This may be a problem. In its latest energy outlook, oil and gas supermajor BP (BP) predicted that the demand for oil would never regain its pre-coronavirus level. If this outlook is correct, then it essentially means that the kind of production growth needed to obtain this level of natural gas production in the Williston is essentially pointless and unlikely to happen for economic reasons. Admittedly, BP's predictions are somewhat pessimistic compared to most analysts. The International Energy Agency predicts that the demand for crude oil will grow by a very modest 9% over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan

When we consider some of the other areas around the world that are also being developed such as the Permian basin, the Brazilian pre-salt, and various offshore regions around the world, many of which are cheaper to operate in than the Williston basin, it is difficult to see how the Bakken can produce sufficient production growth to grow its natural gas production by as much as the chart above implies. With that said, some readers may note that the IEA does project that the demand for natural gas will increase significantly over the coming years. As I have discussed in numerous past articles (such as this one), I also suspect that this will be the case. However, it will likely be areas like the Marcellus and DJ basins, which are much more natural gas heavy, that will be the beneficiaries of this and not the much more expensive and oil-rich Bakken.

Oasis Petroleum Bankruptcy Concerns

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Oasis Petroleum declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This is largely due to the company's strained balance sheet which gave it a great deal of difficult at weathering through the current environment in the oil patch. The company wants to reduce its current debt load by $1.8 billion as the company has $2.7 billion in debt but only $77.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Admittedly, these bankruptcy proceedings do not directly impact Oasis Midstream Partners as the two companies are technically separate entities. However, there is still a possibility that these proceedings would have an impact on Oasis Midstream Partners. This is because Oasis Petroleum owns 91% of the general partner units and 67.5% of the limited partner units of Oasis Midstream.

Source: Oasis Midstream Partners

As a result of Oasis Petroleum owning these units, it is certainly conceivable that the bankruptcy court will force the company to sell off some of these assets in order to satisfy the obligations that the company has to its creditors. This may result in a decrease in the market price of Oasis Midstream's common units due to the increasing size of the float. If nothing else, it may lead to a short-term decline once the common units hit the market. Admittedly though, it is uncertain exactly what impact this bankruptcy could have.

Distribution Analysis

Oasis Midstream Partners has historically been very aggressive about growing the distribution over time. As we can clearly see here, the company has generally boosted its per unit distribution at a 20% compound annual growth rate since 2017:

Source: Oasis Midstream Partners

Generally, the company has increased its distribution in every quarter, which represents a streak that went unbroken until the second quarter of 2020. Admittedly, it makes some sense for the company to freeze its distribution as the pandemic has unleashed what is essentially a completely unprecedented situation in the energy space. As is always the case though, it is critical that we ensure that the company can actually afford this dividend. This is because we do not want to be the victims of a distribution cut that reduces our income and likely causes the unit price to decline. The usual way that we do this is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations and is available to be distributed to the limited partners. In the second quarter, Oasis Midstream Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $20.4 million, which was enough to give the company a 1.10x coverage ratio. While this does technically mean that the company generated enough cash to cover its distribution, it is well below the 1.20x ratio that analysts generally consider to be sustainable. It is also well below the 1.30x ratio that I usually like as the higher figure adds a certain margin of safety to the distribution. Thus, there may be some reasons to believe that Oasis Midstream's distribution could be in trouble. This is especially true because the partnership's largest customer is in bankruptcy protection. The market appears to agree with this perception given the partnership's eye-watering 34.84% distribution yield.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oasis Midstream continues to present more risks than most conservative risk-averse investors would like to take on. The company's coverage of its distribution is somewhat light, which is rather disappointing and its parent company and largest customer is in bankruptcy protection. Thus, it is somewhat uncertain what the future could bring but it is likely to be something that most investors are concerned about. The market appears to agree with this perception given the sheer size of the company's distribution yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.