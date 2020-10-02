I expect to see an improvement in FFO/share for Q3, with the potential for a dividend increase.

Kimco Realty has had its share of challenges, but I see encouraging signs, as the company and its tenants have adapted well to the current environment.

It's been more than three months since I last wrote about Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM). Since June 23rd, the shares have posted a disappointing -12% total return, while the S&P 500 (SPY) continued to march higher, returning 7.7% over the same time frame. While this underperformance may be disheartening to some, I believe it presents an even better value. In this article, I evaluate what makes the stock particularly appealing at the current valuation, so let's get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty is one of the largest Shopping Center REITs, with 400 properties that are well-located in growing markets. Over the past decade, management has done an impressive job of pruning properties in secondary markets, with a renewed focus on core markets with growing populations. Today, 85% of its ABR (average base rent) comes from its Top 20 core markets as opposed to 63% in 2010.

This puts Kimco in a beneficial position, as core markets are expected to have population growth of 6.3 million over the next five years. As seen below, Kimco's properties are well-located in major MSAs (metropolitan statistical areas) with attractive growth demographics.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

To be clear, COVID-19 still presents near-term challenges, especially with the uncertainty around infection rates as we head into the fall and winter seasons. However, I do see Kimco's tenants and their shoppers as being much more well-adapted to the current environment than they were back in March and April.

For one thing, Kimco has adopted curbside pickups at over 300 of its locations, thereby enabling customers to feel safe and comfortable while shopping at its centers. This is supported by a 208% surge in BOPIS (buy online, pick up in-store) during the second quarter compared to a year ago.

In addition, 94% of Kimco's tenants were open for business during August as compared to just 56% at the end of April. Rent collection has also improved to 82% in July compared to 70% during Q2. Furthermore, management has continued to make progress in growing the number of grocery store anchors in its portfolio.

As seen below, the percentage of Kimco's properties that are grocery-anchored has grown steadily and now makes up 77.4% of its portfolio. Looking forward, I expect the essentialness of Kimco's centers to be a key contributor to continued growth in openings and rent collections, as its tenants continue to adapt to the current operating environment.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

This is supported by a balance sheet that remains strong, with BBB+/Baa1 credit ratings from S&P and Moody's. As seen below, Kimco remains well within its bond covenants. Additionally, it has $3.6B worth of additional debt capacity, or a reduction of $1.3B of consolidated income available for debt service before covenant violation.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

Kimco has also benefitted from the currently low interest rate environment. In August, Kimco raised $400M worth of debt at a very low 1.9% interest rate due in 2028. This allowed it to retire $285M worth of debt at a higher 3.2% interest rate due in 2021. I see this as being a tailwind, as Kimco continues to refinance additional debt in the current low-interest rate environment, which is expected to continue through at least 2023, while maintaining a well-balanced debt maturity schedule.

Valuation

I see shares as being undervalued at the current price of $11.61 and a blended P/FFO of 9.3, which sits well below its normal P/FFO of 15.0. I see potential for the shares to bridge at least some of this valuation gap. Additionally, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) recently upgraded Kimco this month while noting that it has an "underappreciated catalyst [in its Albertson's stake] because it would allow them to reduce leverage by 1x to ~7x including preferred."

Meanwhile, Kimco's current quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share is very well covered by the Q2 FFO/share of $0.24. Looking forward, I expect an improvement in the FFO/share in the upcoming Q3 results, with the potential for a dividend increase, as its peer Urstadt Biddle (NYSE:UBA) had done this month.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

Kimco Realty has had its share of challenges this year, but I see encouraging signs, as the company and its tenants have adapted well to the current environment. Additionally, management has done a good job of transforming Kimco into a higher-quality and primarily grocery-anchored shopping center REIT. I see the current low interest rate environment as being a tailwind for the company, as demonstrated by the interest savings on its latest debt refinance. Lastly, I see the shares as being undervalued at the current price of $11.61 and see upside potential from the current valuation.

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this piece, then please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive my future articles. All the best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.