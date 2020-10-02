We see EV/forward 12-month revenue of 16x as fair and initiate coverage on Square with a price target of $188, imputing an upside of 19% and recommend a buy.

We expect adjusted revenue to grow at 27% CAGR driven by ongoing outperformance in cash app with seller ecosystem expected to return to double-digit growth as US economy reopens.

Seller ecosystem remains resilient as increase in e-commerce penetration (now accounting for 25% of seller GPV) blunts the impact from the virus on SMBs.

We initiate coverage on Square and see its current share price as a good entry point for investors who want exposure to a winner in the fast-growing fintech sector.

We see Square (NYSE:SQ) as long-term winner in the fintech space well positioned to benefit from the ongoing transition of all thing's financial services to digital. With Square boasting 16 fintech products across two ecosystems, it along with PayPal gives investors a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the entire fintech landscape. We see CEO Jack Dorsey as one of the most efficient allocators of capital in the valley given the company's strong track-record of launching a suite of blockbuster fintech products since inception. This is evidenced by the increase in its share price, up ~16x since its IPO in November 2015.

Square has a diversified portfolio of offerings well positioned in the pandemic

Square is a pure play tech-enabled payments provider with a well-diversified portfolio of offerings, some of which are well positioned to benefit in the current economic climate. With its broad portfolio of products, Square offers investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the entire fintech landscape. Square offers B2B and B2C products, including tech-enabled POS payments, online payments and services, fintech driven loans, payroll, invoices, cash cards and an opportunity to invest in stocks and bitcoins through the app. Square operates across two ecosystems - 1. Seller ecosystem provides SMB's with modern payment processing services and 2. Cash App, is a financial mobile app allowing users to store, spend and invest money digitally.

Figure 1: With its broad portfolio of products, Square offers investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the entire fintech landscape:

Source: Square Unit Economics Presentation March 2020

Fig 2: Gross profit for Cash App was 41% of H1 2020 increasing 167% in Q2 as it benefited from Stay at Home measures:

Source: Square Q2 2020 earnings

Seller ecosystem represents a $85bn and growing TAM opportunity in the US

Square has sized its Seller ecosystem TAM opportunity at $85bn in the US driven by $39bn in transaction profit, $30bn for software, $12bn for Square Capital and $5bn for other financial services. In the medium term it sees an additional $16bn in transaction profit in current international markets. Square also noted that it continues to see significant opportunities to serve larger sellers going forward which may further increase its TAM. According to Square, Seller ecosystem TAM has a diffusion rate of <3% currently, underscoring the long runway of growth for the fintech.

Fig 3: US represents a $85bn TAM opportunity for Square's Seller Ecosystem:

Source: Square March 2020 Unit Economics Presentation

Cash App has a TAM of $60bn and growing

Square quantified Cash App's TAM opportunity at $60bn in March 2020. This was based on the ecosystem being able to attract people age cohorts 15 to 39-year olds which constitutes 100m people in the US. Since then management has reported that they have been adding significant number of new customers over the age of 35. Furthermore, after releasing its TAM figures, Square has made a small acquisition of Verse, a P2P service provider in Spain which operates across Europe. The TAM is also expected to increase over time as it launches new products in its Cash App ecosystem. Importantly, Cash App's TAM is penetrated <2% currently, highlighting the long runway of growth for the app going forward.

Fig 4: Cash App TAM stood at $63bn in March 2020:

Source: Square Unit Economics March 2020 presentation

Seller ecosystem remains resilient despite the impact on SMBs from the virus as multiple mitigation measures blunt impact

The onset of the virus has seen Seller GPV decrease by 15% YoY in Q2 2020 as SMBs in the US and internationally felt the impact of STH measures. Square outperformed Q2 GPV growth of both GPN and FIS in Q2 2020. Encouragingly, GPV recovered in July, increasing 5% YoY driven by..

E-commerce business grew 50% YoY in Q2 2020, now constituting 25% of total GPV. Easing of lockdown measures across the US saw a recovery in SMB activity. In six weeks of Q2, Square extended 38% of total 2019 loan volume via the US Government's Paycheck Protection Program. Square successfully launched a promotional offering on its contactless offerings in May

We flesh out the above drivers in more detail below.

Fig 5: Seller GPV up 5% in July Fig6: US Vol up 8% YoY in Jul & Aug:

Source: Square Q2 2020 earnings transcript and AlphaTech Equities

Source: Visa 1st Sep 8-K

E-commerce business now accounts for 25% of total GPV

Square's e-commerce GPV increased 50% YoY in Q2 2020, now accounting for an impressive 25% of total GPV. Even before the pandemic, Square recorded e-commerce volume growth of over 50% YoY. Square's strategy of building an ecosystem of tools that work right out of the box has been imperative in driving success during the virus. Square's e-commerce checkout has allowed businesses to transition online without having to build a website. One in three of e-commerce businesses onboarded by the company in Q2 2020 were completely new to the Square's ecosystem which has only increased further in July. Square's ability to provide a suite of relevant services such as on-demand delivery, allowing its sellers access to third party delivery apps has also been instrumental in driving incremental online sales during the pandemic.

Fig 7: E-commerce now constitutes more 25% of total GPV for Square and continued to grow 50% YoY in Q2 as seen before the virus:

Source: Square Q2 2020 Shareholders letter

Easing of lockdown measures in the US to see recovery in Seller GPV

While card present volumes decreased 38% YoY in Q2, Square reported that it saw significant improvement sequentially in volumes each month as lockdown measures continued to ease across the US. Both the US Manufacturing and the Services PMI index have improved significantly over the past few months which will drive a gradual recovery for Square's card present volumes.

Fig 8: US Manufacturing PMI and Services index has recovered to pre-covid-19 levels:

Source: IHS Markit

PPP loans have been a short-term boost for Square

In Q2 2020, Square extended $873m in total PPP loans across 80,000 small businesses. This equates to 38% of its total 2019 loan volume. 60% of PPP borrowers were new to the Square platform allowing it to add awareness to a new underserved customer segment. Square also benefited from reversing loan losses it took in Q1 2020 as government stimulus and PPP programs blunted the impact from STH regs.

Fig 9/10: In six weeks of Q2, Square extended 38% of total 2019 loan volume; Square's contactless POS has been a key driver of customer acquisitions during the pandemic:

Contactless offerings are gaining traction during the pandemic

During Q2, Square launched promotional pricing on its contactless POS offerings which includes the Square Register, Reader and Terminal. The new pricing contributed strongly in increasing customer acquisitions. Visa reported a 150% YoY growth in contactless cards in March, highlighting the importance of the new promotional offering in contactless products to drive growth during the pandemic in Square's Seller ecosystem.

Square's Cash App benefits from multiple drivers of growth

Customer Acquisition: In Q2 2020, Square saw number of Cash App users increase 25% in H1 20 and ~100% since the end of 2018 to 30m monthly users. For July, even though management did not disclose a number, Square added the highest number of new active users for any month to date. Furthermore, Square announced incremental opex (mostly selling and marketing) of $100m in Q3 2020 (equating to 16% Q2 2020 opex), aiming to deploy creative marketing strategies to increase its reach to new customers and engage existing users. Square has made good use of the viral nature of P2P transactions where it has been able to add additional users at a fraction of a cost versus other fintechs. Once the customer sign-ups to receive P2P payments from an existing Cash App user, they then become part of the Cash App platform from which they are graduated to use higher revenue products such as cash cards and investing in stocks and bitcoin. Given the importance of P2P payments and keeping to its strategy of international expansion, Square announced the acquisition of Spanish based P2P app Verse in the region of €30 to €50m. Verse operates across multiple European countries. Starting out as a P2P app, Verse now has many of the same features as Square with a debit card and expense tracker for users. The acquisition allows Square to acquire new users and expand much quicker in Europe.

Fig 11: Monthly active users have increased 100% since 2018:

Source: Square Unit Economics presentation and Q2 2020 transcript

Product adoption: Cross-selling products at low incremental costs remains a key driver of growth and profitability for Cash App. Transactions per user increased to 15/month which was up ~50% YoY. In Q2 new customer cohorts had higher attach rates to higher revenue products beyond P2P, such as Cash Card, Boost, Direct Deposit and Bitcoin investing.

Fig 12: Monthly active transactions increased 50% YoY as Cash App continues to diversify its revenue base:

Source: Square Unit Economics presentation

Volume per active customer: Annual Revenue per customer increased to $45 which is up 50% from the end of 2019 and almost 3x from 2017. The ability of Square to upsell new products and command an increasing share of the wallet has fuelled higher lifetime value per customer. Customers who tend to adopt two or more of Square's products saw 2 to 3x the revenue vs customers who use its P2P product only.

Fig 13: Revenue per user increased 50% since the end of 2019:

Source: Square Unit Economics presentation and Q2 2020 transcript

Monetization of large captive audience will continue to drive profitability for Cash App

Similar to its Seller ecosystem, Cash App has a strong track record of achieving payback within 12 months of acquiring a new cohort. Historically, within three years, total return for new customer cohorts added to Cash App has been over 3x its acquisition spend. More importantly and as a signpost of future profitability, ROI for new cohorts added in 2017 was 5x the acquisition spend within 2.5 years (see figure below). The ability to add new customers through the P2P platform and graduate them to use more profitable products such as cash cards and investing in shares/bitcoin has seen average revenue per user (ARPU) increase 3x to $45 per user. Going forward Square's profitability will be driven by its ability to continue to add new customer cohorts and increase engagement of existing customers by increasing transaction activity and adding new value-added products.

Fig 14: Square saw profit exceed acquisition spend within 12 months with ROI on acquisition spend >5x within 2.5 years:

Source: Square Unit Economics presentation

Cash card an important driver of profitability

Cash card has been a key driver of profitability for Cash App with unit economics far more favorable versus that of a P2P product. At the end of Q2 2020, there were 7m cash card users which grew 100% YoY with one in four Cash App users now using a card. Cash Card users use their cards to spend an average of five times per week. Importantly Cash Card has been resilient in Q2 2020 with volumes increasing 50% YoY in a backdrop of US card volumes declining 8%. Growth in cash volumes were driven by increase in cash card users and spend per user.

Fig 15/16: Promoting users to cash card drives significant uplift in profitability; one in four Cash app users now use a cash card:

Source: Square Unit Economics presentation

Cash card customers spend two to three times more than other cohorts. To increase the penetration of cash cards, Square has worked hard recently to increase awareness of cash cards by bringing it up on user interfaces, making it easier for users to plug the app into their payroll or tax refund systems.

Direct deposit customers remain key to drive higher adoption of cash card

In Q2 2020, Square saw funds deposited by direct deposit customers increase by 86% QoQ to $1.7bn. Direct deposit remains a priority for Cash App as these customers are the most engaged cohort, operating larger cash balances and using multiple higher revenue products. At the end of Q1, Square had 14m direct deposit customers.

Bitcoin business growth has been impressive but remains a small component of overall business

Whilst some investors have been impressed by the growth in Bitcoin, it is important to note that Bitcoin remains a small component (2.6% of adjusted Q2 2020 Rev) of Square's overall business which is why almost no time was dedicated to Bitcoin by management in its Q2 earning call. Square highlighted that its Cash App business benefited from Stay at Home measures as users pulled in their stimulus money into the app to invest in stocks and bitcoins. We see strong growth in Bitcoin but expect it to remain a small driver of overall growth for Square going forward.

Fig 17: Adj. Bitcoin Rev growth is impressive but accounted for only 2.6% of Square's Q2 adj Rev:

Source: Square Q2 2020 results and AlphaTech Equities

Risks mostly related to macro headwinds

Government stimulus has been a key driver in Q2 2020. Square's Cash App has benefited significantly from government stimulus through direct deposits of $1,200 per adult plus $500 per child below age of 17. With customers having additional funds at their disposal through the stimulus, they have pulled more funds in the Cash App, fueling increased engagement as they use P2P and cash card to spend money and invest in stocks and bitcoin. Encouragingly, new customer cohorts added in Q2 2020 have had higher engagement. Further stimulus measures are hotly debated in the Congress and if passed will give Square a further boost in Q4 2020. However, with no further stimulus measures according to management, Square's expected 200% increase in profitability it saw in July will most be impacted - which we expect will decline to its pre-Covid-19 levels of 100% growth.

Reinstating stay at home measures could hamper SMB business. If stay at home measures are reimposed in a significant number of states across the US, seller GPV will most likely decrease in the low double-digit range. After recent new lockdown measures announced across Europe, we are closely monitoring this risk but do not expect a steeper second wave in the US in our model.

Financials: We expect 26% revenue CAGR over the next 12 months

Square reported organic adjusted revenue CAGR of 44% from 2016 to 2019 driven by the ongoing penetration of its integrated payment services and the monetization of its Cash App business. Despite the onset of the virus and the challenging economic backdrop, Square reported adj. revenue growth of 30% in Q2 2020, driven primarily by outperformance in its Cash App business as it benefited from government stimulus and Stay at Home measures.

We conservatively forecast adj. revenue growth of 27% over the next 12 months driven by the reopening of the US economy, continued growth in its e-commerce business and ongoing outperformance of its Cash App business. We see Square continuing to invest heavily over the next 12 - 36 months to acquire new Cash App users and graduate users to use more value-added and higher revenue spending products such as cash card and investing products in stocks and bitcoin.

Fig 18: We forecast forward 12 months revenue growth to be driven by the reopening of US economy:

Source: Square Q2 2020 Financials and AlphaTech Equities

Square Financial Model - AlphaTech Equities:

Source: Square Financials and AlphaTech Equities

Valuations remain undemanding

Over the past three years, Square has traded in the EV/12-month forward Rev range of 10-22x and over the past 18 months prior to the virus, shares traded in the range of 10-16x. We see 16x EV/ Rev as fair given Square falls in group that largely benefits from Stay at Home measures. Based on 12-month forward Revenue excl. bitcoin we arrive at an EV of $80bn for Square. We assume a 20x EV/Rev multiple for Square's bitcoin business given its triple digit growth imputing an EV of $1.7bn. Adjusting for debt and other items we get a fair equity value of $82bn or $188 per share, imputing an upside of 19% over its current share price of $158. We initiate coverage on Square with a Buy recommendation.

Fig 19: Based on a 16x EV/Rev multiple we arrive at an upside of 19% for Square:

Source: AlphaTech Equities; note that all numbers are in USD m except per share data and multiples

Conclusion: Opportunity to acquire a fast growing fintech at attractive valuations

We see Square's current share price as a good entry point for long term investors who want exposure to a winner in the fast growing fintech sector with a strong track record of outperformance. Square is pure play tech-enabled payments provider with a large TAM and an unpenetrated market. It has proven to be resilient during the crisis as its Cash App business benefited from STH measures.

Seller ecosystem remains resilient as increase in e-commerce penetration will help blunt the impact from virus on SMBs. Impressive Cash App growth is set to continue as Square continues to invest in selling and marketing expenses to acquire new users and graduate all customers to more value-added products.

Despite shares being up 147% YTD, valuations remain attractive as recovery in Seller ecosystem and growth in its Cash App business are still underappreciated by the market. We initiate coverage on Square with a price target of $188, imputing an upside of 19% and recommend a Buy.

