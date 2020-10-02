I have added a railroad stocks investing overview video at the bottom of this article that also includes a comparative analysis.

NSC is good, but one can find better stock investments.

Cash flow yield and debt are all in line with average sector values.

Revenues have been declining, but that does not seem to be an issue for the market.

Stock Price Analysis

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is another railroad stock that has done really well. Shareholders have been significantly rewarded as results improved and valuations expanded.

NSC stock price - historical chart

What interests us now is not what happened, but whether Norfolk Southern is now a good stock to buy. In order to give an answer, here is the content of this Norfolk Southern stock analysis:

Business overview

Stock fundamental analysis

Dividend and buybacks

Stock investment thesis and comparison

Business Overview

Norfolk Southern is another class-1 North American railroad focused on the east of the country.

NSC network - Source: NSC Investor relations

Unfortunately, NSC is one of the railroads out there that has been seeing its revenue declining.

NSC revenue decline - Source: NSC Investor relations

The market seems not to be concerned by the revenue decline as the whole focus is on improving operations and profitability to increase buybacks and push the stock higher. So, let's discuss that which seems the key.

Stock Fundamental Analysis

Free cash flows have been $1.8 billion in 2019, likely to remain around that number in the future as CAPEX requirements have been stable.

NSC cash flow - Source: NSC Investor relations

There will be some savings on CAPEX in 2020, but I assume CAPEX will be stable at around $2 billion long term.

NSC stock analysis - CAPEX - Source: NSC Investor relations

Nothing much to add here; it will all depend on what happens with the economy and demand while operational improvements should keep cash flows high.

Dividend And Buybacks

The company spent $955 million on dividends in 2019. At the current market capitalization of $55 billion, it gives a yield of 1.7%, which falls on the higher end of the dividend yields in the rail sector.

Share repurchases have been a bit lower in 2020, but I assume the focus will remain on maximizing those.

NSC stock dividend and buybacks - Source: NSC Investor relations

The company's focus is to maximize buybacks, so this is a pure cash cow to be milked as much as possible given that growth will be tough to create. This is also an indication for other railroad stocks that still hope to reach growth, growth that at some point has to stop because of natural forces like demographics or oil demand.

NSC outlook - Source: NSC Investor relations

Revenues didn't grow at all for Norfolk Southern over the past decade, but free cash flows doubled. This allowed for a 30% decline in the number of shares outstanding thanks to buybacks and for a 150% increase in earnings per share, even if net income didn't increase that much.

Norfolk Southern fundamentals - Source: Morningstar

All in all, I would say the company will most probably keep making $2 billion in free cash flows per year in a good environment. This gives it a 3.63% cash flow yield, which is in line with what other rail stocks offer.

Interest cover is on the lower end for rail stocks.

NSC interest cover - Source: Author's calculations

While the average debt to assets is at 60%, long-term debt is $12 billion, which is 6 times cash flows, also is in line with other rail stocks.

NSC debt to assets - Source: Author's calculations

Stock Investment Thesis and Comparison

NSC doesn't differ much from other railroad stocks. Debt, free cash flows and business risks are all in line.

Railroad stocks analysis - Compiled by author

Compared to the KSU takeover bid, there could be a 20% premium on the stock price, but I think few can come up with $66 billion to take NSU over. I would argue there are better investments out there even if the management will do whatever possible to keep the stock going up. That is bound to stop at some point in time so think about switching to stocks that offer a better, long-term outlook.

Here is the complete railroad stocks investment thesis and comparative analysis video:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.