By examining the tails of the return distribution, we can gain improved insight into different portfolio return drivers.

Energy and Real Estate firms highlighted the list of laggards. Perhaps surprisingly, a few large tech names also made an appearance among the worst performing decile.

The third quarter saw a continuation of the equity market bounce with the S&P 500 rising an additional 8.9% in 3Q, pushing returns back into positive territory for the.

This article looks at the worst performing decile of stocks in the S&P 500 last quarter.

The third quarter saw fairly broad-based gains as the S&P 500 (SPY) rallied 8.9%. Gainers outpaced losers 72%-28%. On the quarter, only 52 companies lost more than 10% on the quarter while nearly two-fifths of the index generated double-digits quarterly gains.

In the table below, I have listed the 50 worst performing S&P 500 constituents over the third quarter of 2020.

Here are a few observations from this list:

It is hard to look at this list and miss the fact that Energy (XLE) dominated. Of the 15 worst performers on the quarter, 14 were in the Energy sector. Only FirstEnergy (FE), an Ohio-based utility, broke up Energy's monopoly on the tail of underperformers as the company faced a regulatory issue in its home state.

Energy is so out of favor the sector now represents just 2.1% of the S&P 500. From the table below, you can see that despite being the smallest sector in the S&P 500, Energy still comprised the largest percentage of the laggards list. On 6/30, West Texas Intermediate traded at $39.58 a barrel. On 9/30, it trade at $40.22. The carnage in the oil patch despite stable prices was driven more by the inability of prices to rise and for a more durable uptick in demand to take root.

While Energy dominated the list in terms of the number of companies at 21, the 7 tech companies on the laggards list also contributed to more than 30% of the combined capitalization of this laggards list. This concentration was predominantly driven by the presence of Intel (INTC) and Cisco (CSCO) on this list. Tech also led the leaders list, comprising 66% of the combined market capitalization of the best performing 50 stocks in the third quarter. This dominance on the leaders list was driven by Apple (AAPL), which added more than $400B of market capitalization on the quarter. The world's largest company increased its market capitalization on the quarter by more than the total size of Intel and Cisco combined.

REITs were also heavily represented on the laggards list (7 companies) with retail REITs like Regency Centers (REG), Federal Realty Trust (FRT), and Kimco (KIM) among the laggards. The best strategy in REITs has been to not own traditional commercial real estate assets with wireless tower and datacenter REITs among the best performers on the year. Investors looking to play in this underperforming sector need to be wary of the bet they are making by buying broad-based REIT funds like Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) as the underlying asset mix is now skewed towards non-traditional REIT assets.

Speaking of traditional commercial real estate, banks and insurance companies were also among the laggards as the combination of pandemic-related credit pressures and secularly low interest rates pressure margins and profitability.

The recovery broadened in the third quarter with winners outpacing losers by more than 2.5 to 1. Energy firms dominated the laggards list despite flat oil prices and rising natural gas prices as the firms lagged market expectations. Other industries hit by secular pressures, including some financials and retail-focused REITs, also lagged. Hopefully, taking a step back and looking at the companies that have underperformed recently can help investors frame relative opportunities in the market.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

