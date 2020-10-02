On Oct 1st 2020 the market reacted very negatively (-33.87% decline) to the Phase 3 trial results announcement for its gout drug, SEL-212.

With a market cap of $171 million (10/1/2020), Selecta Biosciences is a well positioned clinical-stage biotech company, focusing on immunogenicity.

Introduction

As a micro-cap company, Selecta Biosciences is a well positioned clinical-stage biotech company, focusing on immunogenicity. On Oct 1st 2020 the market reacted very negatively (-33.87% decline) to the Phase 3 trial results announcement for its gout drug, SEL-212. Although discouraging, the trial results are not a death sentence. Our recommendation is long term neutral, with a short term speculative buy.

Overview

Nanotechnology at the service of immunogenetics

When founders Farokhzad, von Adrian and Langer met, their goal was to use nanotechnology to develop cutting edge immunotherapies. The cornerstone and moat of Selecta is their proprietary Immune Tolerance Platform (which they market under the name of ImmTOR). Today, Selecta has mainly two product lines in the immunogenicity space:

SEL-212, the star product, a gout drug in Phase 3 trials A gene therapy program in collaboration with AskBio (the commercial name of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc., a company based in the Research Triangle in North Carolina)

Figure 1 - ImmTOR overview (source: Selecta Biosciences)

Seasoned leadership behind Selecta

Carsten Brunn is Selecta Biosciences' CEO. Mr. Brunn, who is a German national, has a long track record in European pharmaceutical companies, including Bayer, Novartis and others.

The Chief Medical Officer of the company is Peter Traber, MD. With more than 100 published academic papers, Dr. Traber is well respected in the academic community as well as in the corporate sphere.

Selecta was founded in 2008 by Omid Farokhzad and Ulrich von Andrian, who met at the Harvard Medical School, and Robert Langer (MIT), while the three were professors in their respective schools.

A Massachusetts biotech company

Selecta is headquartered in Watertown, MA and the drug trials are under regulatory supervision of the FDA.

Image 1 - Selecta was founded by HMS professors (source: public domain)

The drug portfolio is advancing

The gene therapy program is expected to reach the clinic by the end of 2020, possibly December. This offers some product diversification and potential risk mitigation to their SEL-212 bet, which although making progress, is showing less-than-stellar results as per the Sep 30th announcement.

Why is SEL-212 an interesting drug candidate and how it could help patients?

As per CEO Carsten Brunn: “We believe SEL-212, if approved, could improve the lives of patients with chronic refractory gout, as data suggest that SEL-212 addresses several key unmet needs, including the potential to provide a persistent and significant reduction in SUA levels with a convenient monthly treatment”. There are 8.3 million gout patients in the US alone.

However the trial results published on Sep 30th were mixed. Here is a summary of the main points communicated to the public:

Numerically higher response rate showed by SEL-212 on the primary endpoint during months 3 and 6, although did not meet the primary endpoint of statistical superiority

Statistically significant higher response rate of SEL-212 during the third month

Numerically higher response rate of SEL-212 during the sixth month

Statistically significant greater overall reduction in mean SUA levels in SEL-212 versus pegloticase

In patients with tophi at baseline, substantially higher responder rates for SEL-212 compared to pegloticase on the primary endpoint, and statistically significant reduction in mean SUA

SEL-212 and pegloticase showed favorable safety results and were well-tolerated

Our conclusion is that most of these results are somewhat promising (reaching statistical significance in a few areas), although approval of the drug is not imminent. Trials will continue.

What about the gene therapy program?

For patients, this gene therapy could offer treatment for Pompe disease, a rare disease that affects 1 in 40,000 American children. It affects mainly infants before the age of 1, who start suffering from muscle weakness, in addition to heart and liver defects.

It's still early to understand if there is real promise in this therapy, although early research was encouraging. More details will surface during the next months till Dec 2020.

This program is done in partnership with AskBio, where Selecta is eligible for over $240 million in milestone payments. It represents an immediate cash flow generation opportunity for Selecta. We consider this a wise strategy.

Figure 2 - Gene therapy and its therapeutic benefits over time (source: company presentation)

Analysis

Does Selecta really have a moat it can protect?

We have been looking for other drugs for the two diseases Selecta is focusing on (gout and Pompe disease) and there is very little on the market or on trials. Our judgment is affirmative, the company can have an advantageous position for the long term if any of the drugs in its pipeline are approved.

Moreover, its use of nanotechnology for immunogenetics is pretty novel and uncontested.

Losing money at breakneck speed... but this could change rapidly

With a market cap of $171 million and recent annual losses of -$70.6 million, Selecta is still in the start up phase of the company cycle. Sales have been $6.7 million this year, but the AskBio contract offers up $240 million in potential future revenue, in addition to the revenue opportunities that could derive from any approved drugs in the next years.

Figure 3 - Selecta Biosciences stock chart as of 10/1/2020

Substantial open interest in Call options

The bulk of the option volume is in Calls with expiration date Dec 18th 2020 and strike $5. Although an optimistic bet, this represents that there are many investors considering $5 (a +204% increase compared to Oct 1st close of $1.64) as a potential target price. The second top option contract by open interest is the one with the same expiration at strike $2.50, also Call. The overall Put/Call ratio for all expirations and strikes is 0.1 (ie 10 Calls for every 1 Put). Sentiment is definitely bullish in the options market for Selecta.

Debt position is relatively comfortable for Selecta as of today

The company hasn't issued any bonds and there are no maturities due in the immediate future. On September 1st the company secured a $35 million debt financing with Silicon Valley Bank and a private investor. The maturity date is on August 1st 2025, allowing ample time for Selecta to continue the drug trials.

Stock analysts are downgrading their recommendations on the company

After the Sep 30th results were presented, most analysts rushed to downgrade the company. William Blair went from Outperform to Market Perform. Mizuho changed from Buy to Neutral. And before that date, in June Stifel downgraded from Buy to Hold. New potential downgrades could bring further downward pressure from the institutional side in the very short term, but we believe the worst is already behind us.

Conclusion

Selecta Biosciences is a micro-cap company with an interesting value proposition in the biotech space. The discouraging results of their gout drug trial communicated to the public on Oct 1st generated a cascade of selling orders and analyst downgrades. We believe the company will survive for the next few years and there is a good chance of mean reversion of the price in the near term. The proprietary technology of Selecta Biosciences could deliver results in the future, although the dimensions of the opportunity for the company will remain uncertain until there are more positive trial results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.