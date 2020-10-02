NetApp's (NTAP) recent virtual investor day (a first for new CFO Mike Berry) was encouraging overall. But even though the company's strategic focus on cloud and software was especially positive, the lack of clear financial goals was disappointing. Additionally, the broader declines in Storage also has me concerned, and although recurring revenue in the cloud business is growing rapidly off a small base, meaningful scale benefits and margin accretion are likely years away.

While the dividend yield of ~5% is well-supported, the valuation still embeds some optimism at c. 13x earnings, and therefore, I am cautious about the outlook for NTAP shares.

Plenty of Optimism Around Cloud Data Services

As NTAP's Storage and Storage File-related Cloud-based software platform, management appears to be pinning its hopes on Cloud Data Services (CDS) for the future. Key operating targets disclosed at the investor day event include an ambitious annual recurring revenue target of over $1 billion by fiscal 2025 (up from the $250 - $300 million range in fiscal 2021 and $400 - $500 million in fiscal 2022).

Source: NetApp CFO Presentation (2020 Investor Day)

I would note, however, that this includes the impact of acquisitions in the latest quarter. For instance, SPOT, CloudJumper, and Talon added a total of $44 million to the latest $178 million ARR disclosure (+192% Y/Y). Excluding the impact of inorganic revenue contribution, organic ARR was comparatively lower at c. $134m (+120% Y/Y).

Q1 '20 Q2 '20 Q3 '20 Q4 '20 Q1 '21 Cloud Data Services ARR ($M) $61 $72 $83 $111 $178 Cloud Data Services ARR Growth (Y/Y) 189% 167% 146% 113% 192% M&A Impact (From FQ1 Call) $44 Organic Cloud Data Services ARR ($M) $134 Organic Cloud Data Services ARR Growth (Y/Y) 120%

Source: Company Data

Note also that the forward ARR projections also account for future tuck-in acquisitions. Nonetheless, management still expects the majority of growth to be organic and driven by Cloud volumes, which should be positive for margins. Currently, CDS margins remain below par, but fiscal 2024 projections are calling for CDS margins to move in-line with corporate average as the business scales.

Source: NetApp CFO Presentation (2020 Investor Day)

Despite the optimism, I would lean toward a more conservative view of growth forecasts, especially considering management's track record of missing its run-rate targets - the current fiscal 2021 exit run-rate of $250-300 million, for instance, is significantly below the initial $400-600 million projection. Additionally, predicting future trends in enterprise tech spending in a post-COVID-19 environment is challenging, especially with blue-chip names such as Pure Storage (PSTG), Nutanix (NTNX), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) also offering similar solutions.

Revitalizing Growth in Storage

Following steady declines in Hardware revenue since fiscal 2020, it was positive that there appears to still be some hope for the Storage business. With COVID-19 accelerating digital transformation trends, the market and competitors are in transition, and NetApp sees this as an opportunity to gain share in multi-cloud data fabric architectures.

Q1 '20 Q2 '20 Q3 '20 Q4 '20 Q1 '21 Hardware 338 405 412 386 316 Y/Y Growth -26.4% -14.4% -19.8% -21.1% -6.5%

Source: Company Data

NetApp's business is predominantly tied to the traditional on-premise enterprise storage market, and management sees modest growth in the Enterprise data center into 2023. But a more favorable mix should help NetApp outpace any on-premise addressable market weakness, particularly given its outsized exposure to the All-Flash market, which is set to grow at a faster c. 9% CAGR through 2023.

Source: NetApp CEO Presentation (2020 Investor Day)

Thus far, only c. 25% of its installed base has migrated, but management believes this will expand to c. 70%. As all-flash array contributes to a greater share of overall revenue (flash was c. 43% of revenue in FQ1 '21), the mix shift should prove beneficial as higher software attach rates and higher support content boost gross margins.

Source: NetApp CFO Presentation (2020 Investor Day)

Financial Framework Remains a Work in Progress

Somewhat disappointingly, the new CFO failed to offer much in terms of concrete medium to long-term financial targets. This might have been due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing economic pressures on businesses, but one can't help but feel that this was a missed opportunity. Nonetheless, NetApp did disclose its optimistic expectation for a return to revenue growth in the coming years, led by a growing All-Flash market and, to a lesser extent, the fast-growing Public Cloud Services business.

Source: NetApp CFO Presentation (2020 Investor Day)

NetApp also targets a gradual increase in the gross margin as Cloud Data Services revenue scale and its contribution increases. In sum, Product gross margins are set to lead the shift, with a return to the mid-50% level once the COVID-19 headwinds fade. A margin expansion outcome would be positive, but I am opting to be relatively more cautious, especially considering the rising competitive intensity in the medium to long term, along with NAND price fluctuations in the near term.

Source: NetApp CFO Presentation (2020 Investor Day)

NetApp will also continue to pause repurchases pending stabilization of the macro outlook. Nonetheless, buybacks will, at the very least, offset dilution from equity plans (which has been fairly significant in recent years). In fiscal 2020, gross repurchases amounted to c. 26 million, but net repurchases (after accounting for dilution from stock compensation) were closer to c. 16 million, implying a 6% net repurchase yield for fiscal 2020.

Q1 '20 Q2 '20 Q3 '20 Q4 '20 Q1 '21 No. of Shares Repurchased 4 10 8 4 0 Dilution from Stock Options 4 1 3 2 1 Net Shares Repurchased 0 9 5 2 -1

Source: Company Data

Going forward, 70-75% of the free cash flow generated will be returned through dividends or buybacks, with a focus on maintaining the investment-grade rating and growth (likely via smaller scale Cloud M&A). With FCF unlikely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, however, I expect buyback yields to remain significantly below last year's c. 6% net repurchase yield in the upcoming fiscal years. Considering the strong balance sheet, I do expect dividends to remain flat at c. $1.94/share in fiscal 2021, before stepping up to c. $2.00/share in fiscal 2022 (implied yield of c. 5%).

Source: NetApp CFO Presentation (2020 Investor Day)

Fundamental Uncertainties Outweigh the Well-Supported c. 5% Yield

NTAP has an attractive c. 5% dividend yield at current levels, but with the core Storage business continuing to decline, I am concerned about the fundamental outlook. While NTAP could emerge as a market share gainer in Storage, the demand environment remains uncertain, and it remains unclear if market share gains can outweigh broader industry headwinds going forward. Overall, at the current c. 13x earnings multiple, I am neutral on NTAP.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.