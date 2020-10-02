Investment Thesis

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is an edge CDN player with a differentiated offering based on customizability and speed. This has driven fast market adoption and significant outperformance vs the S&P as seen below.

Fastly has also been a key beneficiary of COVID-19-related tailwinds as digital media consumption and traffic increased. In fact, across numerous geographies, internet traffic spiked up to 1.6x of normal, according to a study by Cloudflare.

Given Fastly's revenue model, which is based largely on the amount of traffic traversing through its platform, this has driven strong revenue growth through this fiscal year as illustrated below.

From a TAM perspective, the company is highly levered to both overall internet traffic and, more particularly, traffic that requires high bandwidth and low latency. As an example, digital gaming/streaming, which makes up >50% of Fastly's revenue base. I expect these trends to continue even post-COVID-19 as these are more secular trends than pure temporary COVID-19-related tailwinds.

From a platform perspective, I am very bullish on the company's strong capacity of >70Tbps and >60 points of presence that establishes Fastly as one of the largest CDNs with strong geographic coverage. Given the importance of scale in this space, Fastly is well-positioned to take advantage of the overall TAM growth.

From a technical perspective, the company does have a unique hybrid software/hardware platform optimized for performance with a proprietary VCL platform that allows for customizability and speed. This has led it to drive share gains from other CDNs and also build up an enviable roster of clients, including Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Slack (NYSE:WORK).

The company is continuing to grow the platform and become a more value add partner to its customers beyond the core CDN capability. For example, capabilities such as DDoS protection, load balancing, and other cybersecurity applications. As the company continues to grow capabilities here, as seen through the recent Signal Sciences acquisition, I believe it will help the company to drive better net retention through upsell/co-ownership of products and through reduction of churn due to the greater value-pop of the platform.

ByteDance Headwinds

One of the key headwinds to the stock is the company's ByteDance exposure and whether it will be shut down in the US. Given that ByteDance makes up ~10% of revenues, a shutdown will have a moderate impact on the company. However, I still believe that there is enough greenfield TAM, which, coupled with the company's industry-leading tech stack, should allow Fastly to quickly make up for such a loss. Thus, even if ByteDance churns, it does not change my long-term bullishness on the stock.

Risks

As mentioned earlier, ByteDance is clearly a risk here. However, it is a risk that I believe can be quickly made up, just given the raw revenue growth the company has demonstrated. Additionally, given the overall growth of the company, ByteDance is becoming a smaller part of the revenue mix. Thus, an eventual churn, if it happens, will continue to have an incrementally lower impact to the company.

Competition is another major risk for the company. In the CDN space, there are the major players that have significant, broader reach and capacity such as Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM). There are also smaller players such as Cloudflare and the large public cloud companies such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). There is a growing feature convergence between these players, so over time, I expect that differentiation will begin to trend towards commoditization. However, I believe that we are still a long time away from this end state.

Valuation and Conclusion

From an EV/revenue perspective, the company currently trades at 31x forward revenues, which I believe is priced to perfection vs peers. So, even though the growth is good, and the company has created a strong tech platform, I'll be on the sidelines waiting for a better entry point.

