NewRelic has a stable and cash generative installed base, but has struggled with growth of late. The stock has sold off and is priced attractively for a buyout.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

The Increasing Complexity Of Enterprise Software

During the good old days, your enterprise software stack was pretty simple. Boxes from IBM or Dell or build-your-own depending on how cheap your CFO was. Some variant of Unix operating system or Windows NT if your CTO liked to spend his or her weekends in the office. Mail server from vendor A, file server from vendor B, an ERP system, some specialist stuff for your industry on top, all wired together with plenty of bespoke code written by an expensive consultant or the work experience kid, again depending on your CFO's wallet orientation.

Well, that Dreamtime is over, if it ever existed. Today as everyone knows your plain vanilla enterprise stack is, well, raspberry ripple, rum & raisin and mint choc chip all swirled together, and worse, it all sits in various different bowls in different locations connected together by pipes of various kinds. Otherwise known as 'the hybrid cloud'. Which means some stuff at Amazon AWS, some stuff at Microsoft Azure, some stuff with Salesforce, some stuff in the basement room where Bob McShy The COBOL Guy lives and works, all interacting using something called microservices. Now, just to make things even more interesting, all users everywhere now use computers at home and in fact carry what in Bob's era would have been a supercomputer in their pocket, in the shape of their smartphone. So they all consider themselves tech-savvy and demand to be able to use all enterprise IT everywhere at all times and if something doesn't work then there is going to be A LOT OF CAPS in the internal emails to support. Enterprise IT has, in fact, become a nightmarish spaghetti puzzle.

This is bad for most people but it is very good for some folks, including:

Amazon, Microsoft and fellow public cloud providers, of course.

Bob (he absolutely cannot be fired because that little COBOL subroutine he wrote in 1978 is keeping the whole show on the road, and everybody knows it. And nobody else speaks COBOL anymore so Bob's golden retirement is safe).

Integration consultancy firms. Complexity being the gift that keeps on giving for this kind of high-end bespoke services work.

Application Performance Management ("APM") vendors. These are the software companies that build products to monitor other software applications, check they are working as expected, and then flag problems to Bob's above-ground colleagues when problems arise. Such vendors, widely defined, include DataDog (DDOG), DynaTrace (DT), PagerDuty (PD) and NewRelic (NEWR).

The more distributed and fragmented that enterprise IT stack gets, the more you need APM software. Which then increases complexity still further. Which means ... oh you see where this is going.

The Wonderful World of APM

There are many companies that would claim part of the APM market but the key players soaking up market share are those four we name above. The market is as a result fairly concentrated and you can see the effect of that in the financials of these vendors. Each is growing, none are consuming cash in any big way (unusual in enterprise cloud software right now) and indeed DT is a prodigious producer of free cashflow.

The hot stock in the above list is DDOG. It's a wonderful business with high revenue growth rates, highly visible recurring revenue and modest cash usage. We've variously been at Buy and Neutral on DDOG in our service and the stock has been good to us.

DT is yesterday's hotrod but it still has some nitrous left in the bottle. Acquired in a grab-bag deal by renowned software investor Thoma Bravo, it was spun out and IPO'd in 2019, very successfully as it happens. We cover DT too and once again this name has been good to us.

PD has been a mixed bag. The company has a narrow point solution built around alerting and in our opinion although the financial performance is solid it remains at an unexciting balance of modest growth and not-quite-cash-generative. The company lacks sparkle in its capital markets marketing and taking all those pieces together it's not surprising to us that the stock has yet to really shine. We've highlighted trading opportunities for this name and again we've enjoyed success with it.

NEWR is relatively long in the tooth compared to the cloud hot stocks du jour. The company was established in 2008 and went public in 2014. Growing revenue at 50-60% p.a. in its early years as a public company, and consuming cash at rate of knots as a result, the business has slowed markedly in the last twelve months. Here's the slowdown in revenue growth since Q1 of the company's FY3/18.

Source: YCharts, Company SEC Reports, Cestrian Analysis

That 50-60% growth p.a. in 2015-16 has fallen to 21% p.a. on a TTM basis in the most recent quarter. Q1 of FY3/21 (the quarter ending 30 June 2020) showed growth of 15% vs. the same quarter a year back; so we expect that TTM growth rate to fall somewhat going forward. Deferred revenue growth, at 17% in the same quarter, supports that expectation.

Commensurate with the slowdown in revenue growth, margins have improved. If you are spending less money chasing new customers, more revenue will fall through to the bottom line. TTM EBITDA margins stand at around 15% today vs. breakeven three years ago.

EBITDA to cash conversion leaves something to be desired, mainly due to the company's degree of capitalization of spend.

So at 15% TTM EBITDA margin the company sits at just 3% unlevered pretax free cash flow margin.

The combination of slowing revenues and relatively low cashflow margin isn't ideal for cloud software stocks in the current environment. Here's how the stock price has moved lately.

Source: TradingView.com, Cestrian Analysis

The most recent drop came with the Q1 (quarter ending 30 June) earnings announcement and earnings call. The company declared that it was working on a substantial product revamp so that they could better interact with cloud-native enterprise applications and services; they also declared that revenue growth would remain low whilst investing in a product refresh. So the company told the market that growth will be low and cashflow margins will be low. Unsurprisingly the stock sold off.

NEWR is in our view a very viable acquisition target. At yesterday's closing price of $57.35 the stock is valued at just 4.9x TTM revenue in exchange for 15% revenue growth. That makes NEWR one of the cheapest cloud stocks for its growth rate. Revenue is expected to grow a little faster than Alteryx (AYX) or Vertex (VERX) but whereas AYX trades at close to 20x TTM revenue, NEWR trades at just 4.9x.

Source: Google Finance, YCharts, Company SEC filings, Cestrian Analysis

So this is a superb set-up for a leveraged buyout by one of the usual software buyout leaders (eg. Thoma Bravo, KKR (KKR), Hellman & Friedman, etc). Low price, mid-teens growth, poor cashflow margins, company fallen from grace a little but not so far or for so long that some luster cannot be restored.

Here, in a nutshell, is the LBO plan for NEWR. Observe NEWR datapoint in the matrix below. Buy company. Join board of directors. Have management move the datapoint to the right (by cutting operating costs and cutting profit leakage into working capital) and then upwards (by increasing revenue growth - by mechanical means such as price rises and contract changes, in addition to faster unit growth). Acquire a few smaller companies along the way with 100% debt funding, thus reducing the overall equity cost per unit of revenue and earnings. If the current management team prove incapable of or unwilling to deliver this plan, get a new management team. And once you have a company growing revenue at c.20%+ p.a. with pretax free cashflow margins of 15-20% - in other words when the existing management team or the new team you install have that dot move to be directly in the company of Salesforce (CRM), WorkDay (WDAY) and DT - sell the company.

Source: Google Finance, YCharts, Company SEC filings, Cestrian Analysis

And the reason to do that is ... well look back to the first scatter plot. DT trades at a vastly higher revenue multiple. So if our buyer can get to work on NEWR and then sell it on not for the 6-8x TTM revenue that they paid (factoring in some acquisition premium), but at the 15-20x revenue multiple that DT commands; that's a great deal.

The list of buyers will be long once the company is in this kind of shape. APM being the strategic battleground that it is, the final owners of this functionality are already jostling for position. Microsoft (MSFT) is cozying up to DDOG; NEWR to Amazon (NEWR's product is certified for simple deployment in the AWS environment); moreover we believe CRM will be an interested buyer in this segment, since they already acquired MuleSoft (MULE) to provide enterprise application integration functionality. IBM and others also ought to be interested. For all these reasons we believe a number of potential buyers are running the slide rule over NEWR right now.

Line Of Sight

Whether a transaction takes place we don't know, of course. But a little signpost that says it might can be found here. If you scroll through the heart-warmingly retro ASCII text in that link you'll see the SEC filing wherein HMI Capital, a hedge fund with familial ties to Hellman & Friedman, and from whose windows in San Francisco you can see into the windows of Thoma Bravo, acquired 6.6% of NEWR in August this year. Now, as far as we can see, the last time HMI Capital bought 6% of a software company, it was Ellie Mae (former ticker ELLI) in November 2018. You can see that filing here. A few months later, Ellie Mae was bought out by Thoma Bravo. Who then applied the above buyout playbook - with spectacular results, as it turns out.

Now, this is all probably coincidence and no doubt we are reading things here that don't exist. So let's take it back to basics regarding New Relic. Slightly faded software company. A ton of recurring revenue. 6x TTM revenue. Margins depressed. Enterprise value of $3bn or so. Perfect middle-market software buyout. End of basic analysis.

In case we are wrong, we do see some downside protection in the NEWR stock chart. The stock has traded within an upward parallel channel for the last five years or so, save for a sustained breakout to the upside for about eighteen months in 2018-19, and a brief break to the downside as the Covid crisis hit. That lower parallel line you see below can, we believe, act as technical support for the stock.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis.

So in summary, we see upside from a potential acquisition, and a little downside protection from technical factors.

All told, we rate NEWR 'Speculative Buy' and it features prominently in our M&A HitList, a new feature of our Marketplace service. We also own the stock personally with its buyout potential in mind.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 2 October 2020.

To learn more about our popular, growing 'Marketplace' service, click here. We provide: Real-time coverage of the key cloud software and space stocks.

Long-term fundamentals-based investment ideas, short-term "Mouse Raid" chart-based trading ideas.

New "M&A Hit List" of potential acquisition targets.



Vibrant, friendly chatroom.



Real-money commitment. We invest in every pick in the service. Trade alerts mean you can place the trades before we do.

Two-week free trial. Prices will rise for new members on 1 November when our "M&A Hit List" goes fully live. Start your trial now to lock in the current price. Learn more & take your free trial here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEWR. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold personal account long position(s) in NEWR.