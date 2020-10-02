Over the short term, the stock could still rally as the shares are trading at a decent valuation. It's a cheaper way to gain exposure to Nike.

As I've mentioned in previous articles, the "athleisure" / athletic apparel market is poised for growth due to certain circumstances brought upon by the pandemic. I wanted to look for additional names that could capitalize on this trend. Foot Locker (FL) seemed initially interesting to me. However, after doing some due diligence, I don't think the company is suited for a long-term hold.

Just a brief background on the company, Foot Locker is a global retailer of sneakers and other athletic footwear. The company operates 3,129 stores, the majority of which are mall-based. The company's primary brand is its namesake Foot Locker. It has other brands as well such as Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners point and Sidestep among others. As far as I can tell, there is little to differentiate these brands from one another as they all target the same market. While the company is present in 27 countries, it obtains the vast majority of its revenues from the US (71% of 2019 revenue).

Apart from physical stores, Foot Locker also has omnichannel capabilities in order to service its customers. The company operates a variety of websites, such as footlocker.com, and offers services such as order online and pick-up in store.

In terms of Q2 2020 results (ended August 2020), sales increased to $2.0 billion compared to $1.77 billion at the same time last year. This reflects pent-up demand coming from the March-May coronavirus related lockdowns. There have been signs of people going out for runs/walks or more in order to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. These trends have benefited retailers like Foot Locker.

Consumers have more money in their pockets thanks to government stimulus checks - and apparently many are using it at malls and online to buy new sneakers, which is good news for Foot Locker.

I believe the 17% increase in sales for the quarter is reflective of this trend. However, looking at YTD revenue, we see that we are still down for the year as 2020 YTD revenue is $3.25 billion compared to $3.85 billion at the same time last year, a decrease of 15.6%. Net income for the second quarter was $45 million compared to $60 million from a year prior. However, net income results were dragged down by a series of one-time charges such as 1) $19 million charge for restructuring and discontinued operations, 2) $18 million from damages due to the recent riots and 3) $1 million from pension charges. Excluding these items, net income would have been $83 million which is 38% higher than the same time last year.

The company is in a rock-solid financial position with cash of $1.37 billion against total debt of $121 million. During the initial phases of the pandemic, there was still a lot of uncertainty on the impact on retail stores. This was especially true during the height of the lockdown when all non-essential stores were mandated to be closed by government agencies. Now that things have calmed down a bit, we can see that retail stores that focus on athletic wear like Foot Locker, are doing fine revenue-wise. The company took the prudent step of freezing the dividend to save cash but as of Q2 2020 has since reinstated it. Looking at the company's cash position and sales for this quarter, I believe that this was the right move and is not overly aggressive.

The long-term impact of COVID-19

The retail athletic footwear business is highly competitive. Foot Locker currently competes with other footwear specialty stores, department stores, and even the shoe manufacturers themselves. The company's main competitive advantage is the scale of its retail operations as well as its relationship with key suppliers namely manufacturers such as Nike (NKE). The company has close to 3221 stores worldwide making it an important distributor in the athletic footwear market. While the company carries multiple brands in actuality, 91% of the company's merchandise sold comes from only 5 key suppliers.

In fact, Nike is the biggest supplier to the company at 71% of all products sold. The company almost has a symbiotic relationship with Nike as Foot Locker works with Nike to ensure it properly communicates Nike's brand message in the store. Foot Locker obtains from Nike a certain number of special release items as well and the two companies work together to ensure consistent pricing between Nike's own stores and Foot Locker. This relationship worked out well in the past despite Nike's own retail stores as it didn't make sense for Nike to expand its retail footprint to compete with Foot Locker. There is a lot of logistical / challenges to maintaining a large retail footprint that it makes sense for them to work together.

However, this may no longer be the case when it comes to online shopping as this platform has unlimited scalability. In other words, Nike can easily scale its e-commerce operations to handle an increasing number of customers. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated consumers' shift to digital platforms with Nike reporting a 75% increase in e-commerce sales during its latest quarter. Controlling the digital platform has a multitude of advantages for companies like Nike such as consumer data gathering, direct interaction with the customers, and controlling the customer relationship. While Foot Locker is no slouch with regard to its digital capability, it is still largely dependent on its retail stores. In Q2 2020, digital sales made up roughly 30% of total sales.

A key long-term risk for Foot Locker is if e-commerce either dominates Nike's sales or if Nike is able to funnel customers into its own retail stores through its digital platform (via promotions, contests and give away). Now Foot Locker is continuing to make itself relevant via its own efforts such as creating a hub for local "sneaker culture". The company is even collaborating with Nike on an app for a digitally connected store. However, looking at Foot Locker's operating margins of 10.7% (which is close to Nike's operating margins of 12%), if I were Nike, I would be thinking of ways to start cutting this middleman out. Nike has attempted to do so in the past yet it was difficult to build out a massive brick-and-mortar network to compete. Now with e-commerce, things could be different.

I believe this thesis to play out over the coming years in the medium to long term, disqualifying Foot Locker from a buy and hold from my perspective. Over the short term, the stock could still rally as the shares are trading at a decent valuation. The company has a solid balance sheet and good operating margins. Using forward P/E the company is trading at 18.7x earnings. Using the long-term 5-year average EPS of $4.03, the company is trading at 7.9x earnings. Compared to Nike which is at a forward P/E ratio of 43.5x and 5-year average P/E of 63.6x, this could be a cheaper way to gain exposure to Nike at least in the short term. I have a neutral rating on Foot Locker.

